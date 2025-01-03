Fantasy Football
Zayne Anderson headshot

Zayne Anderson Injury: Out for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Anderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Anderson was concussed in the first quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Vikings and will miss the regular-season finale. Kitan Oladapo should be next up for snaps at safety behind Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard. Anderson closes out the regular season with 16 tackles (13 solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception.

Zayne Anderson
Green Bay Packers
