Zayne Anderson Injury: Starts two contests in 2024

Anderson (concussion) finished the 2024 season with 16 tackles (13 solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception, across 16 regular-season contests.

Anderson made the first two starts of his career this past season. He appeared in a total of 17 games for the Chiefs and Packers across the 2021-23 campaigns but didn't play a single defensive snap during that time. Anderson saw action on 123 defensive snaps as a reserve safety for Green Bay during the 2024 campaign and is scheduled to be an exclusive rights free agent this spring. If the Packers tender Anderson, he'll compete for a similar role next summer. He missed Week 18 and the wild-card playoff loss to the Eagles with a concussion.