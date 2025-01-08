Zayne Anderson Injury: Still sidelined

Anderson (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Anderson suffered a concussion during Week 17's loss to the Vikings and has been out of action since. He'll need to make it through the league's five-step protocols to get clearance to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles and may be running out of time to do so. He'll likely need to log a full practice with no setbacks by Friday to have any chance to suit up.