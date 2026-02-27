Zayne Anderson Injury: Won't be offered contract tender
The Packers don't plan to offer a contract tender to Anderson, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Anderson, who had been a pending restricted free agent, is thus slated have an opportunity to catch on elsewhere this offseason. The 29-year-old reserve safety logged 15 tackle in 14 regular-season games with Green Bay in 2025, while making most of his mark on special teams.
Zayne Anderson
Free Agent
