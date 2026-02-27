Zayne Anderson headshot

Zayne Anderson Injury: Won't be offered contract tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

The Packers don't plan to offer a contract tender to Anderson, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Anderson, who had been a pending restricted free agent, is thus slated have an opportunity to catch on elsewhere this offseason. The 29-year-old reserve safety logged 15 tackle in 14 regular-season games with Green Bay in 2025, while making most of his mark on special teams.

Zayne Anderson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zayne Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zayne Anderson See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
60 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 16: Top Risers & Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 16: Top Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
73 days ago
Wild-Card Round Injury Report: Hurts Cleared, Johnston Looking Good
NFL
Wild-Card Round Injury Report: Hurts Cleared, Johnston Looking Good
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
January 10, 2025
Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Waddle Trending Up, Mooney a Game-Time Call
NFL
Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Waddle Trending Up, Mooney a Game-Time Call
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
January 3, 2025