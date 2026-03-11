Zayne Anderson News: Signs with Miami
The Dolphins agreed to terms with Anderson on a contract Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 29-year-old reserve safety and special-teamer appeared in 14 regular-season games with the Packers last season, logging 15 tackles (five solo) and a pair of fumble recoveries. He should fill a similar role in Miami.
