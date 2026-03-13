Zeke Correll Injury: Cut loose by Minnesota

The Vikings waived Correll (ankle) on Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Correll was originally waived by the Vikings in mid-August after he fractured his ankle in a preseason game. He reverted to the team's injured reserve after going unclaimed off waivers, which resulted in him being sidelined for the entire 2025 season. Once healthy, Correll will look to join a team in need of depth on the offensive line.