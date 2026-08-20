Zion Childress headshot

Zion Childress Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Childress (hamstring) returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The safety suffered the injury during the first week of training camp, missed over two weeks and then came back a few days ago for non-contact drills. Childress appeared in three regular-season games for Dallas a year ago, seeing more action on special teams than defense. He's likely competing for a backup and special teams role again in 2026.

Zion Childress
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app