Zion Childress Injury: Back at practice

Childress (hamstring) returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The safety suffered the injury during the first week of training camp, missed over two weeks and then came back a few days ago for non-contact drills. Childress appeared in three regular-season games for Dallas a year ago, seeing more action on special teams than defense. He's likely competing for a backup and special teams role again in 2026.