Zion Johnson Injury: Still dealing with ankle injury

Johnson (ankle) was listed on the Chargers' estimated injury report Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Johnson suffered an ankle injury during the Chargers' 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. It didn't appear to be a serious matter as he wasn't on Monday's estimated injury report, but his omission was an error as the Chargers instead listed Quentin Johnston. Jamaree Salyer would be the top candidate to start at left guard against the Broncos on Thursday if Johnson is unable to progress in his recovery enough to play.