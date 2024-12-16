Zion Johnson News: Appears clear of ankle injury

Johnson (ankle) does not appear on the Chargers' estimated injury report Monday.

Johnson was removed from Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay due to an ankle issue and was replaced by Jamaree Salyer at left guard. Los Angeles held a walkthrough rather than a full practice Monday, but it's nonetheless a good sign for Johnson's health that he doesn't have a designation on the injury report. Unless Johnson pops up on the injury report Tuesday or Wednesday, he should be good to go for Thursday's Week 16 game against Denver.