Zion Johnson News: Signing three-year deal with Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Johnson agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $49.5 million contract with Cleveland, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson, a 2022 first-round pick, has started 65 of his 66 regular-season appearances since entering the NFL and now brings his talents to a Browns offensive line in dire need of youth and upside. The decision to sign Johnson could signal that Joel Bitonio, who is currently weighing retirement, may not return to Cleveland for the 2026 campaign.

Zion Johnson
Cleveland Browns
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Johnson See More
