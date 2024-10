Logue was signed by the Bills off of Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Logue was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 Draft by the Falcons, but was unable to make their 53-man roster and ultimately signed with their practice squad. Now he'll move to Buffalo and be a part of their active roster, where he'll likely be a depth option on the defensive line and a special teams contributor.