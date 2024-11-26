Zonovan Knight News: Back with Jets

The Jets signed Knight to their practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Knight spent 2023 and the 2024 offseason with the Lions, but he was cut by Detroit back in August. Prior to his tenure with the Lions, Knight played in seven games, four starts, for the Jets in 2022, rushing 85 times for 300 yards and one touchdown, adding 13-100-0 as a receiver. He'll serve as organizational depth for New York.