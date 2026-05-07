Zxavian Harris headshot

Zxavian Harris Injury: Recovering from foot surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Harris (foot) reported to Saints rookie minicamp Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Harris underwent foot surgery in March and isn't expected to participate this week, but he's expected to eventually sign with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. If he's unable to suit up this week, his next chance will be in OTAs starting May 27.

Zxavian Harris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zxavian Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zxavian Harris See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
Author Image
Mario Puig
50 days ago