Zxavian Harris Injury: Recovering from foot surgery
Harris (foot) reported to Saints rookie minicamp Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Harris underwent foot surgery in March and isn't expected to participate this week, but he's expected to eventually sign with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. If he's unable to suit up this week, his next chance will be in OTAs starting May 27.
Zxavian Harris
Free Agent
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