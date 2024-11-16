Zyon Gilbert Injury: Placed on practice squad IL

The Steelers placed Gilbert (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Saturday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

His move to the list prohibits Gilbert from being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Steelers' next four regular-season games. He last saw NFL regular-season action in 2022 with the Giants, during which he logged 14 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across three games.