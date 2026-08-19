Zyon McCollum Injury: Won't play Saturday
McCollum (groin) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
McCollum has missed the last week of practice with a persisting groin issue, iHeartRadio reports. The Buccaneers want the cornerback to focus on a full recovery, and as such, any chance of suiting up for Saturday's game has vanished. Fellow starting cornerback Benjamin Morrison also may not play in the contest, leaving Damarion Williams and Josh Hayes as the most likely recipients of the starting snap share.
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