Zyon McCollum News: Active for Week 12

McCollum (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

McCollum injured his hamstring in the Bucs' Week 10 loss to the 49ers. He took advantage of the additional rest courtesy of the Week 11 bye, and he was able to practice in full Friday after opening the week with consecutive DNPs. McCollum and Jamel Dean (hamstring) will serve as the Bucs' starting corners Sunday against the Giants' new starting quarterback Tommy DeVito.