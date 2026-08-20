Zyon McCollum News: Practices Thursday
McCollum (groin) practiced Thursday and might even see some snaps in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The cornerback had missed the previous week of practice sessions and was not expected to suit up for Week 2 of the preseason. While there's still a chance McCollum sits against Kansas City, he at least appears to be healthy again. McCollum started all 13 regular-season games he played during the 2025 campaign and is projected to start again in 2026.
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