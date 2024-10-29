Zyon McCollum News: Six tackles in loss

McCollum furnished six tackles (two solo) in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

McCollum put together a solid tackle total in the high-scoring loss, tying for his second-highest total of the campaign. The third-year pro has gotten his hands on the ball consistently throughout the season and has allowed just a 37.5 percent completion rate in primary coverage, but he hasn't defensed a pass in the last two games and has given up four passing touchdowns overall.