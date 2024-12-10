Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zyon McCollum headshot

Zyon McCollum News: Solid as tackler in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

McCollum recorded six tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 28-13 win versus the Raiders.

McCollum was on the field for virtually every one of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps in a game where Las Vegas attempted 37 passes, so he saw more than a few chances to make tackles in the open field. The Buccaneers probably won't be defending the pass quite as much in Week 15 against the Chargers.

Zyon McCollum
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now