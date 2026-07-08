2026 Genesis Scottish Open Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The best bets and picks for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, including why Bryce Danielson is betting on Marco Penge to score a top-10 finish at The Renaissance Club this week.

Genesis Scottish Open Betting Preview

North Berwick, Scotland

The Renaissance Club - Par 70 - 7,282 yards

Field - 156 entrants

Purse - $9.0M

It doesn't get much more American than patriot Chris Gotterup collecting his third win of the season at an event sponsored by John Deere, hoisting the trophy just one day after celebrating 250 years of our nation's independence. Nevertheless, we've now reached the point in the PGA Tour's schedule that pays homage to the sport's true birthplace, and "Father of Modern Golf" Old Tom Morris would be honored to see the quality of the 156-man contingent that's headed to North Berwick for his country's open tournament. The Renaissance Club is a bomber's paradise that cedes favorable scoring conditions when the weather remains tame, as it should for a majority of this week's edition while rewarding driving distance and long-iron prowess. I'm especially stoked to watch this stretch of links golf across the pond after spending the first two weeks of June playing eight different courses in Scotland, highlighted by bucket-list rounds at Royal Dornoch, Trump Turnberry and Cabot Highlands. Perhaps a couple of the selections below can help eat into the pro-shop expenditures.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 1:30 PM ET Wednesday

Genesis Scottish Open Bets: Outright Picks

Wyndham Clark (34-1)

Clark rebounded from a missed cut at the PGA Championship by placing Win-3-T11-Win-T5 from THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson through the Travelers Championship, surging to the No. 1 spot in both SG: Total and SG: Putting over his past 20 rounds. Across four career trips to The Renaissance Club, he's placed T11-T10-T25-T16 dating back to his Genesis Scottish Open debut here in 2022. Clark should not be below names like Ludvig Aberg (20-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2050) on the outright odds board.

Tyrrell Hatton (34-1)

Hatton owns a similarly stout track record at The Renaissance Club, finishing T6-T24-T18-T14 here dating back to the 2019 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open on the DP World Tour. He's now coming off a Win-T7 stretch at LIV Golf Andalucia and the U.S. Open, particularly excelling with his irons and putter as of late. Throughout three major championship appearances this season, Hatton has averaged 1.79 strokes gained from tee to green per round, which would put him second in this category between Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick in 2026.

Nicolai Hojgaard (49-1)

Would ideally want longer outright odds on a guy that's gone without a victory through his first 72 career PGA Tour starts, but Hojgaard has gotten steamed by the market this week due to his strong course fit, as made evident by a pair of top-6s here over the last three years. He bounced back from three straight missed cuts from the Memorial Tournament through the U.S. Open with a top-15 result at the Travelers Championship, where he paced the Signature Event's field in carry distance while also ranking second in percentage of 320-plus yard drives. The Renaissance Club should be even friendlier to his power off the tee.

Genesis Scottish Open Bets: Top-10 Wagers

Kurt Kitayama (+455)

Not only does Kitayama absolutely launch his driver despite a 5-foot-7, 170-pound frame, but he also ranks fourth on Tour in each of SG: APP, GIR percentage and overall proximity from 150-200 yards. He's coming off a T25 at TPC River Highlands where he gained a season-high 6.86 strokes on approach, and Kitayama earned runner-up honors here in 2022 when he led the tournament in putting average en route to 19 total birdies and an eagle.

Tom Kim (+640)

A lousy short-game performance limited Kim to just a T46 at last week's John Deere Classic, but he still finished sixth in driving accuracy, sixth in overall proximity and seventh in SG: Approach at TPC Deere Run. Over his past 24 rounds, he's second to only Scottie Scheffler in SG: APP, and Kim has never placed worse than T17 in four career Scottish Open outings, most notably placing solo-third here in 2022 when he paced the field in bogey avoidance.

Marco Penge (+730)

Penge's odds are seemingly discounted due to health concerns, but he returned from his nearly two-month injury/illness hiatus with a top-10 effort at last week's BMW International Open where he ranked seventh among the field in driving distance. He tied for second in his Genesis Scottish Open debut last year when he posted a 332-yard driving average on the way to 21 total birdies. If we knew he was operating at full strength, it wouldn't be crazy to see Penge priced somewhere between Patrick Cantlay (+380) and Min Woo Lee (+425) in this market.

Genesis Scottish Open Bets: Tournament Matchup

Patrick Reed (-116) over David Puig

I love Puig's ceiling and firepower off the tee, but he's certainly volatile, and I want to fade those floor outcomes when a player of Reed's class is priced at just -116 on the other side of the equation. Although Reed's form has dipped since his T12-T10 run at the Masters and the PGA Championship, Puig's iron play has been completely broken during his last two starts, and he's just 30th on LIV in SG: APP this season.

Genesis Scottish Open Bets: Region

Matti Schmid - Top German (+158)

Schmid (No. 78) is the only player in the top-200 of the OWGR in the German market, and he just tied for 23rd at the BMW International Open where he ranked fifth in driving distance. Additionally, Schmid tied for 17th here at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open when he ranked fifth in SG: Off-the-Tee and 12th in SG: Putting.

Tom Kim - Top Korean (+205)

I'm very comfortable fading Sungjae Im (+320) this week, leaving Si Woo Kim (+142) as the only other legitimate contender in the Top Korean market. Considering Tom Kim's scorching-hot irons and his aforementioned affinity for The Renaissance Club, I'd rather click the +205 number than Si Woo's +142.

Viktor Hovland - Top Continental European (+940)

After outdueling World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at the final Signature Event of the season, Hovland should not carry nearly triple the odds of Jon Rahm (+350) and nearly double those of Ludvig Aberg (+530) in the Continental European market, which drops off in player caliber and form rather harshly after Kristoffer Reitan (+1300). Hovland tied for 11th at last year's Genesis Scottish Open when he ranked fifth among the field in SG: Approach, and he's currently second to none in overall proximity from 150-200 yards through 46 rounds this season.

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