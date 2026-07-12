Matt Fitzpatrick has been a man on a mission, and he picks up a prominent spot in Len Hochberg's power rankings for the 2026 edition of The Open Championship.

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2026 Open Championship Power Rankings

Below are RotoWire's full-field Power Rankings for the 2026 Open Championship.

This list is an asset for any fantasy or gaming format, including wagers, season-long leagues, PGA DFS -- and even office pools. In fact, use RotoWire's PGA power rankings to bet on the PGA Championship utilizing the best sportsbook promos.

The 154th Open Championship will take place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport in Northwest England, hard by the Irish Sea. The club was founded in 1889 as Birkdale Golf Club and the current course location dates to 1897. It received "Royal" status in 1951 and, three years later, played host to the Open for the first time.

This will be the 11th Open at Birkdale, which is the second most in the Open rota since that 1954 debut behind only St Andrews.

The Open was last played at Birkdale in 2017, when Jordan Spieth won his third and most recent major championship. His 12-under score was three better than Matt Kuchar. It was during the third round that Branden Grace became the first man to shoot a 62 in major championship history.

A Champion Golfer etched into Royal Birkdale's history. Jordan Spieth, moments after victory in 2017. pic.twitter.com/Fmi77mEVoc — The Open (@TheOpen) January 12, 2026

Some of the biggest names in golf have won the Open at Birkdale, among them Arnold Palmer (1961), Lee Trevino (1971), Johnny Miller (1976), Tom Watson (1983) and Padraig Harrington, who won a second straight Open there in 2008. Harrington will be in the field this year. As of now, 38 golfers who competed in 2017 -- roughly a quarter of the field -- will be back this week. There are even seven returnees from 2008 -- Harrington, 2009 champion Stewart Cink. 2001 winner David Duval, Alex Noren, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and 2016 champion Henrik Stenson.

All told, there are 15 former champions in the field, along with 41 Open first-timers -- 10 of whom are amateurs.

As a par 70 with a scorecard yardage of 7,223, Birkdale features only two par-5s, both late on the back nine, at Nos. 14 and 17. Birkdale has the narrowest fairways in the Open rota, putting a premium on driving accuracy. Before the 2017 Open, none other than John Daly stressed the importance of being in the fairway. And Dustin Johnson said he might hit driver on only four holes, and the rest 2- and 3-irons.

There are currently 152 players entered in the 156-man field, with three of those spots being held for the highest non-exempt finishers in the Genesis Scottish Open. provided they make the cut.These rankings were compiled before the completion of the tournament.

The fourth and final remaining spot in the field will be decided in a new way. In what is being billed as the Last-Chance Qualifier, 12 golfers selected via the R&A's qualification criteria will play 18 holes at Southport links on Monday for that final spot. Aldrich Potgieter, Matti Schmid and Wesley Bryan are the headliners.

The top 70 and ties will make the 36-hole cut.

The 2026 Open Championship Power Rankings are broken down into five categories:

Favorites

Contenders

Making the Cut

Borderline

Long Shots

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP FAVORITES

1. Scottie Scheffler

It may be a little tough to remember right about now, but Scheffler is the defending champion. And he finished T7 the year before. And T8 in his 2021 debut. He's never finished outside the top-25 in five Opens. As "bad" as Scheffler has played this season -- we're joking, and let's not overreact to the missed cut at the Scottish Open -- he already has two top-5s in majors this season. Missing the weeklend in Scotland allowed him to get to Birkdale sooner.

Champion Golfer of the Year. pic.twitter.com/oXijPBYOli — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2025

2. Rory McIlroy

It has now been a dozen years since McIlroy won his lone Open. But he has finished in the top-7 six times since then, including last year's tie for seventh and a tie for fourth last time at Birkdale in 2017. It's crazy to think McIlroy now has more Masters titles than Opens.

3. Matt Fitzpatrick

It's easy to assume that U.K. golfers have an edge at the Open, being born and raised on links. But with that assumption can come monumental pressure to win at home. Fitzpatrick never finished better than 20th in his first eight Opens. Then last year, he tied for fourth. He's amid his finest season, with three wins so far. He notched top-25s in the first three majors of the year.

4. Wyndham Clark

If you think the hottest golfer on the planet could be slowed by links golf, perhaps reconsider. Clark tied for fourth last year in a result that came amid a terrible season otherwise. In his first three Opens, he couldn't crack the top 30. Clark is just coming off his second U.S. Open title at links-like course, though many will be surprised to see that getting the ball in the fairway at Birkdale will be harder than at Shinnecock Hills.

5. Tommy Fleetwood

The Englishman missed the cut in his first three Opens. But since then, he's had three top-10s and two other top-16s -- including last year's tie for 16th. Play around the greens is always tricky in Opens -- far dicier than when actually on the putting surface. Fleetwood is one of the best scramblers in the world.

6. Xander Schauffele

In every edition of the Power Rankings, we can't rave enough about Schauffele's record in major championships. And that includes the Open. He's never missed a cut in eight tries. He won in 2024, then tied for seventh in his title defense last year. One of his worst Open results was in his debut -- a tie for 20th at Birkdale in 2017.

7. Jon Rahm

Rahm has had some near-misses in Opens, finishing second, third in seventh in his past five tries. He tied for 34th last year and for 44th early in his career at Birkdale in 2017. Trying to predict a Rahm result has proved challenging -- to say the least -- the past few years. Coming off a shared runner-up at the PGA Championship in May, he missed the cut at the U.S. Open a month later.

8. Tyrrell Hatton

What if we told you that Hatton has made the Open cut only six times in 13 tries? Stunning indeed. When you consider he missed in first of his first six, maybe it's a little less shocking. In fact, Hatton registered top-20s in four of the past six Opens, including last year's T16. He finished top-10 in two of the first three majors this year, going T3-MC-T7.

9. Russell Henley

After meandering through majors for the first decade or so of his career, Henley has become a force of late. He finished top-10 in five of his past 9, including the past two Opens (T10 in 2025, solo fifth in 2024). Henley won the Charles Schwab in May, then registered top-25s in two Signature Events sandwiching a T65 at the U.S. Open.

10. Robert MacIntyre

Unlike some U.K. golfers who have struggled in the Open, MacIntyre has been pretty darn good. He finished top-8 in three of his six tries, including last year's tie for seventh. He has yet to miss a cut. Keep an eye on MacIntyre's result at the Scottish Open -- which he won in 2024 -- because this has not been a good season for him in the big tournaments.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDERS

11. Ludvig Aberg

We're not quite there yet, but fairly soon Aberg will have played enough majors to be called "The Best Player to Have Never Won a Major." This will be his 12th, and just his third Open. He tied for 23rd last year after a missed cut in 2024. Aberg has tops-25s in all three majors in 2026, including a tie for fourth at the PGA Championship. His season has been defined by some crushing mistakes at key moments.

12. Collin Morikawa

Morikawa won the Open in his first try in 2021, a remarkable achievement. It appears to be a bit of an outlier, as he missed the cut in three of the four since, with a tie for 16th in 2024. It's hard to envision another missed cut, especially the way Morikawa is playing. He won at Pebble Beach, tied for seventh at the Masters and for 17th at the links-like Shinnecock Hills course for the U.S. Open.

13. Justin Rose

Rose is one of seven golfers in the field who played in the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale. This will be his 23rd Open, and he's missed only six cuts. He has finished in the top-25 a very impressive 11 times, including T16 last year and a share of second in 2024. Rose has been outstanding in the 2026 majors: T3 at the Masters, T10 at the PGA Championship and T11 at the U.S. Open, all at age 45 (46 on July 30).

14. Sam Burns

There was a concern that Burns would skip the Open, and that may still happen, reportedly because his wife was about to give birth. He did not play in the Scottish Open. While he has made the cut in 4 of 5 Opens, he has not finished inside the top-30. But this is a new Burns. It's been a great season in the majors for him, with a T7 at the Masters, a T26 at the PGA Championship and a solo second at the U.S. Open.

15. Viktor Hovland

There aren't too many golfers who can stare down Scheffler on the back nine on a Sunday, or even a Monday morning, and not blink. Hovland did just that recently in winning the Travelers in a playoff. But as we've seen the past few years, the greatness of Hovland, while incredibly great, has rarely surfaced. He went T12-T4-T13 in his first three Opens, only to go MC-T63 the past two years.

16. Chris Gotterup

Gotterup does not have a big body of work in majors – just seven in his career. Five of them have come in the past two years, and he's made the cut in all five, including all three this year and a splendid tie for third last year in his debut Open. Gotterup has made 16 of 17 cuts this season heading into his Scottish Open title defense.

17. Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama has been masterful at making major cuts throughout his career. He's missed only six in 54 starts. He has five top-25s in 11 Opens, including a tie for 16th last year and for 13th in 2023. Matsuyama also hasn't missed a cut in 16 starts in 2026, with top-25s in half of them.

18. Nicolai Hojgaard

Still only 25, this will be Hojgaard's 16th career major and sixth Open. He's made the past four Open cuts, two of which were top-25s, including last year's T14. This has been Hojgaard's breakthrough season on the PGA Tour, with eight top-25s and four top-10s in 16 starts. If the TOUR Championship started today, he'd be in it.

19. Tom Kim

Kim's turnaround from irrelevance to contender has been sudden. After not qualifying for the first two majors and having only one top-10 all season – in an opposite field event, at that – he tied for 15th at the Canadian Open and then for third at the U.S. Open. And he jumped out fast at the Scottish Open, too. This will be Kim's 18th career major and fifth Open. While he missed the cut the past two years, he tied for second in 2023.

20. Joaquin Niemann

Nobody has benefited more from the newly created LIV Golf exemptions into majors this year than Niemann, who tied for 18th at the PGA Championship, then recorded his best major finish ever with a tie for seventh last month at the U.S. Open. He's now in the Open by being the top golfer in the LIV standings. In six previous Opens, he's never finished in the top-50 and missed three cuts. Based on his two majors this year, he should do better at this Open, right?

21. Shane Lowry

Lowry held the title of Champion Golfer of the Year as long as anyone, having won in 2019 and then not having to defend for two years, thanks to the worldwide pandemic in 2020 forcing the Open to be canceled. He tied for 12th in 2021, then for sixth in 2024. But then he tied for 40th last year and hasn't had a good year in the majors so far, with his T30 at the Masters his best showing.

22. Cameron Young

Young has won twice in 2026 – THE PLAYERS and Cadillac Championship – but has cooled off significantly the past two months. He does not have a top-25 in his past four starts, two of which were majors. While Young debuted at the Open in 2022 by finishing second, he's gotten worse every year since: T8-T31-MC.

23. Brian Harman

The Champion Golfer of the Year in 2023, Harman has been outstanding the past five years at the Open: T19-T6-1-T60-T10. Overall, he's made the cut in the past nine majors. The 39-year-old has clearly gotten better as he's gotten older. In 17 starts this season, Harman has made 15 cuts with five top-25s, but he's still seeking his first top-10.

24. Bryson DeChambeau

Before DeChambeau missed the cut in the first three majors this year, he had finished top-10 in 6 of the previous 8 spanning 2024 and '25. One of those was a tie for 10th at last year's Open. As is often the case, DeChambeau is one of the hardest golfers to handicap. We've seen an incredibly high ceiling and a very low floor. Nowhere is that more evident than the Open. Overall, he's made the cut in 5 of 8 Opens with two top-10s.

25. Patrick Cantlay

This will be Cantlay's eighth Open. He's missed the cut only twice, though one came last year. He has three top-25s and one top-10. This season, he tied for 12th at the Masters before making the cut at the PGA Championship and missing at the U.S. Open. Cantlay has eight top-25s in 14 starts this season, though he hasn't spent much time on the first page of the leaderboard.

MAKING THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP CUT

26. Maverick McNealy

McNealy has made the cut in the past seven majors, including a tie for 23rd at last year's Open. He had missed the cut in his first two tries. He also notched top-20s at the Masters and PGA Championship this season. McNealy has nine top-25s in 16 starts in 2026, but a tie for 10th has been his best showing, which explains why he has fallen to almost 40th in the world rankings.

27. Kristoffer Reitan

Norway's big sports year in the United States actually started in May with Reitan's stunning win at the Truist, a Signature Event. He kept it going with a top-10 at the Memorial and a top-25 at the Travelers – two more sig events. Reitan also made the cut in the first two majors this year. He tied for 30th in his debut Open last year.

28. Alex Noren

Noren is among the seven players who not only played in the Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017, but also in 2008. That was the first of his 43 career majors, and he tied for 19th. And then he tied for sixth in 2017. Noren didn't play in the Open last year, but he tied for 13th in 2024 and for 23rd in 2023. He's also made 2 of 3 major cuts in 2026.

29. Patrick Reed

Reed is getting very close to regaining eligibility on the PGA Tour; he's less than two months away. For now, he's been playing majors and DP World Tour events. He has an outstanding resume in the three U.S.-based majors, but not so much at the Open. He's made 6 of 10 cuts with three top-25s, lastly in 2019 (T10). He missed the cut last year.

30. Corey Conners

This had not been a good season for Conners until recently. He tied for 23rd at the U.S. Open, where he rarely has played well, and then for seventh at the Travelers. He now heads to the Open Championship, where he's made five straight cuts with a best of T10 last year. He's also made the cut in all three majors this year. Conners' only blemish in his past 12 majors was a WD from last year's U.S. Open.

31. Aaron Rai

The long-shot winner of the PGA Championship in May. Rai followed that up nicely with a tie for 11th at the U.S. Open. He's made the cut in his past 14 majors. In four career Open Championships, Rai has made 3 of 4 cuts, including last year's tie for 34th.

32. Justin Thomas

Fresh off a reported invitation to the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Thomas tries to get the better of a tournament that always has gotten the better of him. In nine career Opens, he has one top-25 – a tie for 11th in 2019. He tied for 34th last year. This year at the majors, Thomas has impressed. After a T41 at the Masters, he tied for fourth at the PGA Championship and for 17th at the U.S. Open.

33. J.J. Spaun

Spaun followed up his surprising U.S. Open win last year at age 34 with a berth in his first Open Championship. He tied for 23rd. This season, he's bageled his way through the first three majors, a curious sidetrack to what otherwise has been a decent season. Spaun has eight top-25s and four top-10s, including a win at the Valero Texas Open.

34. Harris English

English was solo runner-up to Scheffler at last year's Open, his best career major in 38 tries (he was shared second at last year's PGA Championship). He's been quite good overall in majors, making 31 of 38 cuts, including 7 of 10 at the Open and 2 of 3 this year. This season on Tour, English has made 14 of 16 cuts with nine top-25s (but only one top-10).

35. Alex Fitzpatrick

Before Fitzpatrick went on this incredible run of winning the Zurich Classic and four straight top-10s in Signature Events, he had played in one career major. That the 2023 Open, which he tied for 17th. That was a lifetime ago for one of the biggest surprises of the season, one who had a top-25 at the U.S. Open.

36. Akshay Bhatia

Bhatia has struggled in majors, making only 6-of-12 cuts. He has missed 2-of-3 this year, though he's coming off a tie for 17th at the U.S. Open. He followed that up with a tie for fifth at the Travelers. In two Opens, Bhatia tied for 30th last year and missed the cut in his 2024 debut.

37. Rasmus Hojgaard

Hojgaard has been remarkably solid in majors, making eight straight cuts, including the first two this year. However, this has not been a good season for him on the PGA Tour. He's way outside the threshold to qualify for the playoffs and has finished better than 24th just once all season (T9 at the Cognizant). Hojgaard tied for 16th in last year's Open and for 60th the year before.

38. Jordan Spieth

When Spieth won his third career major at Royal Birkdale in 2017, he was still 23 and his career appeared headed to all-time greatness. Of course, it hasn't happened that way. He has had three more top-10s at the Open, including a runner-up in 2021, but nothing lately. In fact, he hasn't had so much as one top-10 in his past 14 majors. That said, Spieth has made his past five major cuts with three top-25s.

39. Adam Scott

This will be major No. 101 in a row for Scott. After a top-25 at the Masters, he missed the cut at the next two, as he did at last year's Open. But he had made the Open cut the previous four years, which included a tie for 10th in 2024 and for 15th in 2022. Overall, Scott has made the cut in 19 of 25 Opens, with 11 top-25s.

Adam Scott is set for his 26th consecutive appearance at The Open in 2026 after securing one of the three qualifying spots at the Crown Australian Open. Michael Hollick has earned a Championship debut, while Si Woo Kim will return to Royal Birkdale, the site of his first Open. pic.twitter.com/VSnByK17fj — The Open (@TheOpen) December 7, 2025

40. Kurt Kitayama

Kitayama is 3 for 3 in the majors in 2026, including a top-10 at the PGA Championship. He already has nine top-25s and four top-10s. In five prior Opens, he's made three cuts, including a tie for 41st in 2024, his most recent appearance.

41. Gary Woodland

This will be Woodland's 58th career major and, in terms of just making cuts, the Open Championship has been his best (yes, we know he won a U.S. Open). He has made 9 of 12 cuts through the years, albeit with only one top-25. Woodland has missed only one cut on Tour since March, and that was at the PGA Championship. But he bounced back with a T7 at the U.S. Open.

42. Min Woo Lee

Lee has been an aggressive player in his career, and aggressiveness and majors usually don't go well together. As such, he's made only 11 cuts in 20 majors, missing two of three this year (with a T18 at the PGA). He's also missed in 3 of his five Open Championships, including the past two. All that said, Lee has been great this season in non-majors, with five top-20s highlighted by a co-runner-up at Pebble Beach.

43. Ryan Fox

Since the start of 2023, Fox has made the cut in 12 of the 14 majors he's played. One of the misses was at last year's Open, though he made the two previous Open cuts, with a tie for 25th in 2024. He also is coming off a top-25 at the U.S. Open and made the cut the month before at the PGA Championship. This season, Fox has seven top-25s in 14 starts.

44. Brooks Koepka

It's getting late in Koepka's first season back on the PGA Tour, and it has not gone well. He was 78th in the point standings, and thus would not be in the playoffs if they started today. After tying for 12th at the Masters, he tied for 55th at the PGA Championship and missed the cut at the U.S. Open. Koepka has had four top-10s at the Open through the years, but not lately, failing to crack the top-40 the past four years.

45. Ben Griffin

Griffin has one of the better aggregated major results over the past two years – two top-10s, two other top-20s. Unfortunately for him, they don't include the Open Championship, where he has made three starts with three missed cuts. Sometimes, there is a learning curve for links golf. Interestingly, Griffin skipped the Scottish Open to prep for Royal Birkdale. Or maybe just to rest. He has made 20 starts already in 2026.

46. Ryan Gerard

Gerard rides a top-heavy but quality season into his first Open Championship. He has only six top-25s in 19 starts, but three of them have been runners-up, most recently in a playoff loss at the Memorial. Gerard made the cut at the first two majors this year before missing at the U.S. Open.

47. Eugenio Chacarra

The 26-year-old Spaniard appears to be an emerging star. He's won two of his past three starts on the DP World Tour and has cracked the top-60 in the world rankings. This will just be Chacarra's third career major and first Open. He has yet to make a cut (2024 U.S. Open, 2025 PGA Championship).

48. Andy Sullivan

Sullivan has had a lot of lean years but has fought his way back to 127th in the world rankings, and he qualified for the Open via his good play this season on the DP World Tour. This will be his seventh Open but first since 2021. He's made 4 of 6 cuts. The 2026 PGA Championship was Sullivan's first major in five years; he missed the cut.

49. Daniel Berger

Berger returned to the Open Championship last year after a three-year injury-related absence and tied for 30th. In 2021, he tied for eighth. Healthy again, Berger is about to complete all four majors for a second straight year, the first time he's done that since 2017-18. Berger has been only so-so on Tour this season making 9 of 13 cuts with just two top-25s, though one of them was a tie for second at the Valero Texas Open.

50. Rickie Fowler

A great season over the first five months has gone sideways for Fowler. He tied for 60th at the PGA Championship and missed the cut at both the Memorial and U.S. Open. Fowler has been great at the Open Championship, making 13 of 14 cuts, including a tie or 14th last year.

51. Sepp Straka

Staraka has been an inexplicable mess in the majors the past couple of years. He's missed 2 of 3 cuts this year and 3 of 4 last year. But the one make last year was at the Open, where he tied for 52nd. He tied for 22nd the year before and for second(!) in 2023. Straka has had some very good results in 2026, but none since April.

52. Jacob Bridgeman

This will be Bridgeman's first Open Championship. He's played five career majors and made three cuts, two of them this year. His best result was a tie for 39th last month at the U.S. Open. After a lights-out start to 2026, highlighted by a win at Riviera, Bridgeman has slowed considerably. He's missed only one cut all season, but the high finishes have largely dissipated.

53. Cameron Smith

The 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year at St. Andrews, Smith has gone T33-MC-MC at the Open since then. Overall, he's missed the cut in 7 of the past 8 majors, with a tie for seventh at this year's PGA Championship a clear outlier.

54. Sam Stevens

This is Stevens' ninth career major and he's never missed a cut. So we continue to ride him, especially after his tie for seventh at the U.S. Open last month. But this will be Stevens' first Open Championship, so this may present some new challenges for him. He has made 17 of 19 cuts this season with seven top-25s.

55. Matthew Jordan

Jordan is one of four golfers who made it through final qualifying this year for both Opens. That hadn't been done by anyone since 2019. He subsequently missed the cut at the U.S. Open. Jordan has played in four Open Championships and made the past three cuts. He had back-to-back T10s before last year's T45.

56. Bernd Wiesberger

Wiesberger, now 40, had fallen outside the top-500 in the world rankings three years ago but now is back at 154th. He won the China Open, a co-sanctioned DP World Tour event, back in April for his first victory in five years. He qualified for his ninth Open via the 2026 Race to Dubai rankings. Wiesberger played his first major in four years at the 2026 PGA Championship, but he missed the cut.

57. Matt Wallace

Wallace doesn't qualify for a ton of majors – he hasn't played all four in a year since 2021. But since 2024, he's played in six and made the cut in all of them, including this year's PGA Championship and the past two Open Championships. Wallace has made 9 of 13 cuts on the PGA Tour this season.

58. Jason Day

This will be Day's 60th career major and 14th Open. He's made the cut 10 times, including a shared runner-up in 2023 and a tie for 13th in 2024 before a missed cut last year. He's gotten progressively worse in the majors this year: T12-T65-WD. Exiting the U.S. Open with a back injury could've been a red flag for Day, though he subsequently played four rounds at the Travelers.

59. Ryo Hisatsune

Hisatsune is having a terrific season on the PGA Tour. He's made 19 of 20 cuts with seven top-25s and five top-10s. He made the cut at THE PLAYERS, PGA Championship and U.S. Open. This will be Hisatsune's second Open. He missed the cut in 2024.

60. Jayden Schaper

Schaper burst onto the worldwide scene late last year with a runner-up and two wins in succession in his native South Africa to enter the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He hasn't won since, but he's been a solid player on the DP World Tour, and he qualified for the Open via his position in the 2026 Race to Dubai rankings. Schaper missed the cut at the 2026 PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

61. Jordan Smith

The veteran Englishman is set for his 15th major. He's made the cut in four of his six Opens, including tying for 45th last year. He's amid a decent season on the PGA tour, ranking 19th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 35th in SG: Approach. Smith qualified for the Open via 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

62. Thomas Detry

Detry was an emerging player on the PGA Tour, topping out at No. 22 in the world rankings, before leaving for LIV. He's played in only one major this year, a missed cut at the PGA Championship. This will be his fifth Open. He's made three cuts, including T45 last year. In two recent DP World Tour events, Detry has gone T53-MC.

63. Max Homa

Homa's recent runner-up at the John Deere boosted him into the Open field after not qualifying for the tournament last year. He tied for 43rd in 2024 and for 10th in 2023. Homa also tied for ninth at the Masters this year before missing the cut at the PGA Championship and not qualifying for the U.S. Open. Outside of the Deere and the Masters, it's been another subpar season for Homa.

64. David Puig

This will be Puig's eighth career major and second Open. He missed the cut in 2024. He tied for 18th at the PGA Championship in May before missing the cut at the U.S. Open. Ranked in the 60s of the OWGR, Puig plays on LIV.

65. Sahith Theegala

Theegala has yet to figure out links golf. He's gone T34-MC-MC-MC in his four Opens, though he was returning from injury last year when he played. He's had a very good season overall, making 19 of 20 cuts with nine top-25s, including a tie for 11th at the U.S. Open.

66. Keegan Bradley

Bradley has been quite bad in the Open through the years, making the cut in just 6 of 12 tries. But one of those six was last year's tie for 30th. This has been a down year for Bradley, even while making 13 of 17 cuts. He has just five top-25s and zero top-10s. One of those was at the Masters (T21), and he also made the cut at the U.S. Open, another major he traditionally has not excelled in.

67. Sungjae Im

This has been a mixed season for Im. one that began with a wrist injury that cost him the first two months. He's made 11 of 15 cuts with three top-10s. His best in a major this year was a T43 at the U.S. Open. He's made the Open cut the past four years, including a T7 in 2024 and a T20 in 2023.

68. Si Woo Kim

For someone who's played in so many majors – this will be Kim's 38th – he has an abysmal record. He's made only 20 total cuts, including 3 of 7 at the Open, missing the cut last year (he did tie for 15th in 2022). But Kim did make the cut this year at both the Masters and PGA Championship.

69. John Parry

The 39-year-old Englishman is coming off his best career major, a tie for 11th at the U.S. Open. That overtook his previous best, which was a tie for 16th last year at the Open Championship. Parry also made the cut at this year's PGA Championship. He has made 14 of 16 cuts on the PGA Tour this season. He qualified for the Open via the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

70. Antoine Rozner

The Frenchman has been in three Opens and made every cut, including T59 last year. He's back again after making it through final qualifying. Rozner has made 9 of his past 10 cuts on the DP World Tour this season.

PUSHING FOR THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP CUT

71. Haotong Li

18th major. 7th Open, including T4 in 2025 to qualify in 2026 and T3 in 2017 at Royal Birkdale. Made cuts at the 2026 Masters and 2026 PGA Championship.

72. Laurie Canter

12th major. 7th Open,. MC in 2025, tTop-25s in 2023, '24. T43 at the 2026 U.S. Open. Qualified via 2025 Race to Dubai rankings. LIV golfer.

73. Tom McKibbin

7th major. 3rd Open. MC in the 2026 Masters and PGA Championship. Qualified as winner of 2025 Hong Kong Open. LIV golfer.

Victory at the Link Hong Kong Open, a place earned at Royal Birkdale. Tom McKibbin secures his spot at The 154th Open. pic.twitter.com/iN1GtRNNKb — The Open (@TheOpen) November 2, 2025

74. Eric Cole

10th major. 2nd Open, T31 in 2024. 1st major in 2026.

75. Marco Penge

7th major. 4th Open, 3 MCs. T49 at the 2026 Masters. MC at the 2026 PGA Championship, his last tournament before an illness sidelined him till the Scottish Open.

76. Peter Uihlein

13th major. 5th Open, first since MC in 2018. T56 at 2026 U.S. Open. One of four golfers to make it through final qualifying for both Opens, last done in 2019. LIV golfer.

77. Bud Cauley

12th major. 3rd Open, MC in 2025. Made the cut at the 2026 PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Won the Canadian Open to qualify.

78. James Nicholas

3rd major. 1st Open. Korn Ferry Tour winner in 2026. One of four players to make it through final qualifying in both Opens this year, plus last year's U.S. Open. Made the cut at both U.S. Opens.

79. Caleb Surratt

2nd major. T63 at 2026 U.S. Open. One of four golfers to make it through final qualifying for both Opens this year, the first time anyone had done that since 2019. LIV golfer.

80. Jake Knapp

7th major. 1st Open. T11 at 2026 Masters. MC at 2026 U.S. Open. Great start to the season, then missed two months with an injury, has not been the same since.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP LONG SHOTS

81. Adrien Saddier

4th major. 2nd Open, T52 in 2025. Qualified via 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

82. Max Greyserman

10th major. 2nd Open, MC in 2025. Made 5 major cuts the past two years.

83. Michael Brennan

5th major. 1st Open. Made the cut at first three 2026 majors, including T24 at the Masters.

84. J.T. Poston

23rd major. 5th Open, 1 made cut. T4 at 2026 U.S. Open. Qualified as winner of 2026 Memorial Tournament.

85. Sami Valimaki

9th major. 3rd Open, T68 in 2023, MC in 2024. MC at 2026 Masters. T60 at 2026 PGA Championship.

86. Casey Jarvis

4th major. 1st Open. T65 at the 2026 PGA Championship. Qualified via 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

87. Francesco Molinari

58th major. 18th Open, 2018 winner, T63 in 2025.

88. Daniel Hillier

7th major. 5th Open, 3 MCs, T19 in 2024. T26 at the 2026 PGA Championship. Qualified via 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

89. Pierceson Coody

4th major. 1st Open. MC at the 2026 PGA Championship. T23 at the 2026 U.S. Open.

90. Keith Mitchell

17th major. 4th Open, 3 MCs. T65 at the 2026 PGA Championship. T4 at the 2026 U.S. Open.

91. Matthew Southgate

9th major. 7th Open, one top-10 (T6 in 2017 at Birkdale), three top-25s. Qualified via final qualifying for the 6th time.

Six times earned. Another chance at history. Matthew Southgate has claimed a spot at The Open through Final Qualifying for a sixth time. pic.twitter.com/m1xrAz3L2N — The Open (@TheOpen) July 1, 2026

92. Nico Echavarria

11th major. 2nd Open, MC in 2025. MCs at the 2026 Masters and PGA Championship. T56 at the 2026 U.S. Open.

93. Andrew Novak

8th major. 2nd Open, T63 in 2025.

94. Alex Smalley

7th major. 1st Open. T2 at the 2026 PGA Championship. MC at the 2026 U.S. Open.

95. Nick Taylor

22nd major. 4th Open, 3 MCs. 8 made cuts in 21 career majors.

96. Padraig Harrington

90th major. 29th Open, winner in 2007, '08, MC in 2025. T18 at the 2026 PGA Championship, MC at the 2026 U.S. Open. Won the 2025 Senior Open to qualify and just won the 2026 Senior Open.

97. Jesper Svensson

4th major. 3rd Open, T16 in 2025. Qualified via a T4 at the 2026 Canadian Open.

98. Michael Kim

15th major. 4th Open, one made cut (2018), MC in 2023, '25. MC at the 2026 Masters. Made cuts at the 2026 PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

99. Matt McCarty

9th major. 2nd Open, MC in 2025. T24 at the 2026 Masters. MCs at the 2026 PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

100. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

5th major. 1st Open. T75 at the 2026 PGA Championship. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

101. Harry Hall

7th major. 2nd Open, T28 in 2025. MC at the 2026 Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

102. Jackson Suber

3rd major. 1st Open. MC at the 2026 U.S. Open. Qualified via a T4 at 2026 Canadian Open.

103. Dan Brown

4th major; 3rd Open, T10 in 2024, MC in 2025. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

104. Mason Howell (a)

4th major, 3 MCs. 1st Open. Qualified as the 2025 U.S. Amateur champion.

105. Lucas Herbert

17th major. 6th Open, MC in 2025, T15 in 2022. Qualified as the runner-up at the New Zealand Open. LIV golfer.

106. Shaun Norris

12th major. 7th Open, MC in his past 4, including 2025. Qualified as the winner of Mizuno Open on the Japan Tour.

107. Billy Horschel

47th major. 11th Open, 4 made cuts, including T2 last time in 2024. MCs at the 2026 PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Qualified as the 2024 winner of the BMW PGA Championship.

108. Stewart Cink

92nd major. 27th Open, 2009 winner. MC in 2024, '25, T23 in 2023.

109. Henrik Stenson

68th major, 21st Open, 2016 winner, T45 in 2025. Just played in his first senior major.

110. Jose Luis Ballester

4th major. 2nd Open, MC in 2023. MC at the 2025 Masters (where he infamously relieved himself in Rae's Creek). Qualified via final qualifying.

From hope to history. Twenty players have booked their place at Royal Birkdale through Final Qualifying. José Luis Ballester Barrio. pic.twitter.com/jLtiuxWZ8o — The Open (@TheOpen) June 30, 2026

111. Darren Clarke

81st major. 34th Open, 2011 winner, MC in 2025, T75 in 2024.

112. Hennie Du Plessis

2nd major. MC at the 2026 U.S. Open. Qualified via the 2026 Race to Dubai standings.

113. Angel Ayora

2nd major. MC at the 2026 PGA Championship. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

114. Louis Oosthuizen

60th major. 19th Open, 2010 winner. MC in 2024, '25s, T23 in 2023. LIV golfer.

115. Dan Bradbury

3rd major. MC at 2023, '24 Open. Qualified via the 2026 Race to Dubai standings.

116. Martin Couvra

2nd major. 2nd Open. MC in 2025. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

117. Michael Hollick

1st major. Won BMW International two weeks ago. Qualified by finishing fourth at the 2025 Australian Open.

118. Kota Kaneko

2nd major. MC at the 2026 PGA Championship. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

119. Sam Bairstow

5th major. 3rd Open, T81 in 2022. Qualified via final qualifying.

120. Kazuki Higa

6th major. 3rd Open, 2 MCs (2022, '23). T70 at the 2026 PGA Championship. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

121. Joakim Lagergren

2nd major. MC in the 2025 U.S. Open. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

122. Travis Smyth

3rd major. 2nd Open, MC in 2023. MC at the 2026 PGA Championship. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

123. Scott Vincent

3rd major. 2nd Open, MC in 2022. MC at the 2025 U.S. Open. LIV golfer.

124. MJ Daffue

2nd major. 1st Open. T31 at the 2022 U.S. Open. Qualified via final qualifying.

125. Keita Nakajima

8th major. 4th Open. Never made a major cut. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

126. Fifa Laopakdee (a)

2nd major. MC in the 2026 Masters. Qualified as the Asia-Pacific Amateur champion.

127. Tim Wiedemeyer (a)

1st major. Rising senior at Texas Tech. Qualified as the 2026 European Amateur champion.

.@TheOpen BOUND!!! Tim Wiedemeyer has captured the 2026 European Amateur Championship and punched his ticket to the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale!!! 📰 https://t.co/80u6AF8cwd pic.twitter.com/638HRKChX7 — Texas Tech Men's Golf (@TexasTechMGolf) June 27, 2026

128. Alistair Docherty

1st major. Korn Ferry Tour player. Qualified by winning the 2026 KFT Argentina Open.

129. Stuart Grehan (a)

1st major. Qualified as the 2026 British Amateur champion.

130. Francesco Laporta

1st major. Qualified as co-runner-up at the 2026 South African Open.

131. Kazuma Kobori

3rd major. 2nd Open, MC in 2024. Qualified via final qualifying.

132. Lev Grinberg (a)

1st major. 18 years old. Qualified as the winner of the 2026 Open Amateur Series.

133. Frederic LaCroix

2nd major. MC at the 2025 U.S. Open. Qualified as co-runner-up at the 2026 South African Open.

134. Mateo Pulcini (a)

3rd major. MCs in the 2026 Masters and U.S. Open. Qualified as the 2026 Latin America Amateur champion.

135. Ren Yonezawa

1st major. Qualified as co-runner-up at the Mizuno Open on the Japan Tour.

136. Matthew Baldwin

6th major. 4th Open, MC in 2019. 40-year-old DP World Tour player. Qualified via final qualifying.

137. Cameron John

1st major. Qualified as runner-up at the 2026 Singapore Open.

138. Naoyuki Kataoka

1st major. Qualified as runner-up at the 2026 Japan Golf Tour Championship.

139. Ryutaro Nagano

3rd major. 2nd Open, MC in 2021. T20 in the 2023 U.S. Open. Qualified as co-runner-up at the Mizuno Open on the Japan Tour.

140. Austen Truslow

1st major. American playing in Asia. Qualified via final qualifying.

141. Jeongwoo Ham

1st major. Qualified by winning the 2026 Singapore Open on the Asian Tour. LIV golfer.

142. Jiho Yang

1st major. Qualified as winner of the 2026 Korea Open.

143. Marcus Plunkett

1st major. American playing in Asia. Qualified via final qualifying.

144. Jack Buchanan (a)

1st major. Qualified as the 2026 Africa Amateur champion.

145. Alejandro De Castro Piera (a)

1st major. Recently completed senior season at Long Beach State. Qualified via final qualifying.

146. Baard Bjornevik Skogen

1st major. Former Texas Tech golfer now on Challenge Tour in Europe. Qualified via final qualifying.

147. Jack McDonald

2nd major. MC at the 2024 Open. Qualified via final qualifying.

148. Tiger Christensen

2nd major. 2nd Open, MC in 2023. Qualified via final qualifying.

149. Nevill Ruiter (a)

1st major. Recently completed senior season at the College of Charleston. Qualified via final qualifying.

150. Tom Sloman

1st major. Qualified via final qualifying on his home course of Burnham & Berrow.

151. David Howard (a)

1st major. 27-year-old diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age 7. Qualified via final qualifying.

152. David Duval

63rd major. 25th Open, 2001 winner. Last played in 2022.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality.