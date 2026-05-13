2026 PGA Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

The best bets and picks for the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink. See why Ryan Pohle thinks the odds for Chris Gotterup to score a top-10 finish is prime to take advantage of this week.

PGA Championship Betting Preview

The second major championship of the year has arrived as the action continues north for the 108th PGA Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Aronimink Golf Club will host the event for the first time since 1962, which features a 156-player field including 20 PGA teaching professionals. The storylines are plentiful from: Rory McIlroy looking to win a second major in a row, to Jordan Spieth attempting to complete the career grand slam for a 10th time and LIV stars Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau looking to bounce back from disappointing showings at Augusta National. Last year, Scottie Scheffler (5-1 odds) won by five shots at Quail Hollow over DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley for his third major victory.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:30 AM ET Wednesday

PGA Championship Overview

Par 70, 7,394 yards

These are the average rankings of PGA Championship winners over the last five years:

SG: Off-the-Tee: 13.2

SG: Approach: 12.2

SG: Around-the-Green: 16.0

SG: Putting: 18.0

SG: Tee-to-Green: 4.4

Driving Distance: 23.6

Driving Accuracy: 32.2

Of course, not all PGA Championship venues are created the same but it doesn't hurt to look at the metrics over recent years. Tee to green play has typically been vital, with the champion ranking first or second in the category in four of the last five years. Aronimink hosted the BMW Championship back in 2018, which was won by Keegan Bradley at 20-under in a playoff over Justin Rose. Iron play and putting were key factors that week, although it's important to note that the course will play over 300 yards longer this time around and a substantial amount of trees have been removed.

As a result, were going to see players pulling driver often as opposed to a recent stop like Harbour Town where the trees bring in more strategy off the tee. That goes in line with other PGA Championship setups, and this has traditionally been the major that favors distance more than any other. Three of the four par-3s play over 215 yards, including the 229-yard 17th with water in play followed by the uphill 490-yard par-4 18th hole which rounds out a challenging pair of closing holes. Another thing that stands out is that there are over 100 bunkers in play, with deep fairway bunkers making them more penal than the average Tour stop. Overall, I'm looking to target long drivers, good approach players from 175-225 yards and players with a good track record in majors.

PGA Championship Form

The following players have the lowest scoring average at PGA Championship venues since 2021:

Although the U.S. Open is where DeChambeau has won both of his majors, the PGA Championship has been his most consistent one. He tops the list narrowly over Scheffler thanks to three consecutive top-5 finishes (also had one in 2020) with his distance advantage favoring him on these setups. After withdrawing during LIV Mexico City, DeChambeau bounced back with a solo third in Virginia last week and is the fifth choice at 19-1. A bit farther down the odds board we find Hovland (58-1), who has never missed the cut across six appearances at this major. That was highlighted by a T2 and a solo third in 2023-24, and two other top-5s over his last 14 majors shows his ability to elevate on the biggest stage. While Hovland's year has been modest, his iron play is still elite, and I think he's a solid under-the-radar target this week.

Current Form

These five golfers, on a per-round basis, have gained the most strokes from tee to green across their last 20 rounds:

Young looked like he might go back-to-back last week but ultimately faded in the final round to post his sixth top-10 across his last seven starts. He did it despite losing strokes on the greens, and topping the list shows how consistent the rest of his game has been. The main thing missing on his resume is a major championship, but that might not have to wait that long for the now World No. 3. And then we have the two players ranked ahead of him in Scheffler and McIlroy, who pop up on both of these lists. Scheffler is looking to defend his title and end his eight tournament winless drought, while McIlroy is looking to improve on a T19 result at arguably his best course last week. Considering he led the field in SG: Off-the-Tee, that seems like a probable scenario.

PGA Championship Bets: Outright Picks

Xander Schauffele (+2050)

The 2024 PGA Champion has had a strong campaign with four top-10s across his last seven events. Schauffele is coming off a disappointing week at Quail Hollow, but I'm not going to read into it too much as he had a rare off week with his short game. A two-time major champion, Schauffele has finished in the top-10 in more than half the majors he's played in.

Russell Henley (50-1)

Henley has come alive in majors as of late, posting a top-10 in four of the last seven including his best ever result last time out at Augusta National with a T3. A five-time Tour winner, Henley is gaining shots in every strokes gained category and is second in driving accuracy.

Nicolai Hojgaard (63-1)

If distance and long iron play end up being key factors at Aronimink, it's hard to imagine Hojgaard not being a factor. The 25-year-old is coming off a T2 at Quail Hollow (last year's PGA Championship venue) in which he led the field in driving distance and was eighth on approach.

PGA Championship Bets: Top-10 Wagers

Chris Gotterup (+410)

There aren't many courses that don't fit Gotterup. Sure, he's a bit sporadic with driver, but that's to be expected when you're fifth on Tour in distance. A two-time winner on Tour already this season, Gotterup is coming off his best finish in a signature event this year at last week's Truist Championship.

Corey Conners (+830)

This seems like a generous price for a player that's posted a top-10 in six of his last 24 major appearances. Conners has always been known for being one of the most accurate drivers on Tour and a strong long iron player, but will the putter heat up?

Daniel Berger (10-1)

Similar to Conners, Berger's short game is inconsistent but on the weeks when it's good, he comes through with a runner-up at THE PLAYERS. After all, he's eighth on Tour in SG: Approach and has a good combination of length and accuracy off the tee.

PGA Championship Bets: Head-to-Head Matchups

Jason Day (-114) over Harry Hall

Historically, this has been Day's best major with six top-10s and his lone win coming at Whistling Straits in 2015. And while he may not be the player he once was, he posted a T12 at The Masters last month and his around the green play is world class. I'll take him over Hall, who showed good form last week but in six events with a cut, he's only made two. This will also be only his fifth major appearance (best result T19 with two missed cuts).

Alex Fitzpatrick (-112) over Jacob Bridgeman

Is there a hotter golfer in the world right now than the younger Fitzpatrick? He showed that the win with his brother at the Zurich wasn't a one-man show, following it up with back-to-back top-10s in signature events and led the field in SG: Approach at Quail Hollow. Meanwhile, Bridgeman is going in the opposite direction, failing to record a top-30 result across his last four events following his impressive start to the year.

New to golf betting? Check out the best golf betting promos to find the sportsbook that's right for you, featuring the top sign-up bonuses.