2026 Travelers Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

The best bets and picks for the 2026 Travelers Championship, including why Bryce Danielson likes the odds on Harris English for a top-10 finish this week at TPC River Highlands.

Travelers Championship Betting Preview

Cromwell, Connecticut

TPC River Highlands - Par 70 - 6,844 yards

Field - 72 entrants

Purse - $20M

On the heels of Wyndham Clark's wire-to-wire U.S. Open victory at Shinnecock Hills, we remain in the northeast region for the eighth and final Signature Event of the 2026 season. A 72-man, star-studded field is led by heavy favorite Scottie Scheffler, though World No. 2 Rory McIlroy won't be in attendance. Notching his second career Travelers Championship victory, last year's winner Keegan Bradley used a tournament-best 22 birdies to ultimately outlast Tommy Fleetwood's late collapse by one shot. One of the shortest layouts on Tour, TPC River Highlands rewards precision both off the tee and into small greens, requiring strategic navigation throughout tree-lined fairways over simple brute force.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:00 PM ET Tuesday

Travelers Championship Bets: Outright Picks

Justin Thomas (29-1)

Thomas is in a groove right now with six straight top-25s since the beginning of May while gaining the fourth-most total strokes over his last 24 rounds, right behind names like Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler. Thomas placed T9-T5-T9 over the past three years at TPC River Highlands, and if he finds himself in contention Sunday, I trust his fight to win a big-boy Signature Event more than several of his peers with shorter odds, such as Tommy Fleetwood (+1750) and Patrick Cantlay (27-1).

Collin Morikawa (30-1)

We're getting a pedestrian course history discount with Morikawa's 30-1 outright tag, but his actual course fit is quite excellent for this short second-shot layout that also requires precision off the tee. He's coming off a top-20 effort at Shinnecock Hills where he ranked third among the field in distance from the edge of the fairway, and Morikawa has now gained a collective 10.2 strokes putting throughout his last three starts.

Russell Henley (34-1)

Henley posted the best single round of last year's tournament when he fired a nine-under 61 on moving day, guiding him to a T2 finish while also pacing the event in par-4 scoring by three shots. The recent Charles Schwab Challenge winner sits second on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy this season, and he's second among this elite field in overall proximity over his last 24 rounds.

Sepp Straka (90-1)

Straka's long odds present affordable access to a lofty ceiling, given he's already proven worthy of taking down one of these Signature Events (2025 Truist Championship). Prior to his missed cut at last week's U.S. Open, Straka had gained 2.4 strokes on approach per event across six outings from the Masters through the Memorial Tournament. Over his last 24 rounds, he's ninth among this field in overall proximity and sixth in fairway approach proximity from both the 100-125 and 125-150 yard buckets.

Travelers Championship Bets: Top-10 Wagers

Harris English (+335)

English failed to advance to the weekend at Shinnecock Hills, but he's been one of the steadier players on Tour this season while climbing to fifth in SG: Putting and ninth in birdie average. A past champion (2021) here in Cromwell, English has gained 0.79 strokes putting per round across nine measured Travelers Championship appearances.

Brian Harman (+390)

Harman's active streak of five consecutive top-10s at TPC River Highlands will end at some point, but at a friendly +390 top-10 number, let's look for the lefty to keep it rolling after he ranked third among the U.S. Open field in bogey avoidance and fourth in putting from inside 10 feet. He's gained strokes off the tee in three straight starts, and the accurate Harman resides fourth in distance from the edge of the fairway over his last 20 rounds.

Travelers Championship Bets: Head-to-Head Matchup

Matt Fitzpatrick (-116) over Cameron Young

A revenge game from the 72nd hole at THE PLAYERS Championship, Fitzpatrick gets payback here with a tournament matchup win over Young, who's now placed just T43-T46-T26 since the PGA Championship. Young's distance still matters, but his driver won't be quite as much of a weapon at TPC River Highlands, where he's finished top-50 in one of three prior appearances. Additionally, Young's putter has gone cold, losing 6.6 strokes with the flat stick over his last eight rounds.

Travelers Championship Bets: First Round Leader

Scottie Scheffler (+1700, boosted from +1300)

Look for the +400 Golf Odds Surge boost in your DraftKings Sportsbook promos, which will be available specifically for this FRL market. Differing from the strategy for a percentage boost, we want to utilize the odds surge boost near the top of the board in order to optimize our increase in implied probability. For example, a jump from +400 to +800 is way more beneficial to us than a jump from say +4000 to +4400. With DraftKings already offering one of the best prices on Scheffler's FRL odds, the boost usage makes perfect sense here from a macro perspective. Digging deeper, Scheffler has gained six more total strokes at TPC River Highlands than anyone else over the past three years, highlighted by his win here in 2024. The World No. 1 just ranked fourth among the U.S. Open field in both SG: Tee-to-Green and fairway proximity. Paired with his buddy Sam Burns in Round 1, perhaps Scheffler's putter can quickly learn a few tricks by osmosis.

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