2026 Wyndham Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The best bets and picks for the Wyndham Championship. Bryce Danielson breaks down the keys to success at Sedgefield Country Club and why you should consider Hideki Matsuyama on your card this week.

Wyndham Championship Betting Preview

Greensboro, North Carolina

Sedgefield Country Club - Par 70 - 7,131 yards

Field - 147 entrants

Purse - $8.5M

The FedExCup Playoffs are just a week away as Sedgefield Country Club once again plays host to the PGA Tour's regular season finale in muggy Greensboro, North Carolina, where a relatively lackluster field is highlighted by tournament favorites Cameron Young and Jackson Koivun. Unlike most of the layouts we see in the modern game, Sedgefield's 7,131-yard narrow maze requires driving accuracy and short-iron prowess, while also rewarding bermudagrass specialists on the greens. Despite architect Donald Ross' best efforts, it's not uncommon for the Wyndham's eventual champion to reach the 20-under-par mark.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 5:00 PM ET Wednesday

Wyndham Championship Bets: Outright Picks

Ryan Gerard (27-1)

A nearby Raleigh native, Gerard struggled with the flat stick en route to a pair of missed cuts in his first two career Wyndham Championship appearances, but his short game has been stellar as of late, ranking No. 1 among this field in SG: Putting and 21st in scrambling over his last 24 rounds. He's coming off back-to-back top-10s at The Open Championship and the Rocket Classic, notably pacing last week's field at Detroit Golf Club in distance from the center of the fairway.

Tom Kim (35-1)

Kim's current outright pricing is peculiar, because not only is he a past champion here at Sedgefield, as well as a recent champion across the pond in Scotland, but he's generally playing much better than a handful of names surrounding him on the board, such as a popular Ben Griffin (27-1), Aaron Rai (32-1), Harris English (38-1) and Maverick McNealy (40-1). Given the fact that Kim ranks first in both SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach over his last 20 rounds, I also wouldn't have batted an eye if he were swapped with Justin Thomas at 26-1. Kim's putter can be super streaky in both directions, but we don't care about his floor outcomes as an affordable outright click.

Wyndham Championship Bets: Top-10 Wagers

Davis Thompson (+490)

Thompson's irons have been on fire since a T26 at the John Deere Classic, but he finally spiked with a top-10 SG: Putting performance last week in Detroit as well, and that ultimately guided him to a second straight top-8 finish. He's now fourth in SG: Ballstriking and fifth in P4: Birdie or Better percentage over his last 16 rounds, and Thompson has placed T11-T12-T22 the past three years here at Sedgefield.

Blades Brown (+520)

The 19-year-old followed his T11 at the Corales Puntacana Championship with back-to-back top-6s on the Korn Ferry Tour, ascending to ninth on their points list after gaining 4.26 strokes off the tee en route to an 80.56 GIR percentage in Utah last week. Over his last 16 rounds at the PGA Tour level, he's second to none in par-4 scoring average, third in overall proximity from 150-200 yards and fifth in SG: T2G.

Wyndham Championship Bets: Top-20 Wagers

Ben Kohles (+235)

Ranking second in both driving accuracy and distance from the edge of the fairway over the last three months, Kohles is primed to continue his current run of high-quality play at one of the rare venues that should reward his precision. He's second in total strokes gained over his last 24 rounds, placing T29 or better in six straight PGA Tour outings since his KFT victory at the BMW Charity Pro-Am back in early June.

Emiliano Grillo (+315)

Grillo still hasn't earned much respect from the market despite rising to fourth in SG: Total, seventh in SG: Putting, 10th in par-4 scoring and 12th in driving accuracy over the last two months, so perhaps folks are scared off by a pedestrian T44-T59-MC track record at Sedgefield. However, the putter has come around this summer, and he just finished fourth among the Rocket Classic field in SG: Approach.

Wyndham Championship Bets: Tournament Matchup

Brian Harman (-114) over Alex Smalley

Harman's short and straight tee ball is well suited for Sedgefield, and he's coming off a T3 at the 3M Open where he not only posted his second-best SG: T2G performance of the season, but also gained 3.57 with the flat stick. On the other end of the spectrum, Smalley has plummeted to 132nd in SG: T2G amidst a T53-MC-T47-MC-MC slump dating back to the Memorial Tournament. Additionally, he has missed the cut in three consecutive trips to Greensboro.

Wyndham Championship Bets: Top Japanese Player

Hideki Matsuyama (-110)

Takumi Kanaya and Kensei Hirata aren't very serious contenders right now, so I almost view this region as a 1v1 matchup between a red-hot Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune, who's fallen to 117th in SG: Putting and 120th in SG: Around-the-Green over the last three months. Meanwhile, Matsuyama is riding a streak of four consecutive top-15 finishes, including back-to-back top-5s in his most recent outings at the 3M Open and the Rocket Classic. He paced the field in SG: Tee-to-Green this past week in Detroit, and his driving accuracy has made major strides since the U.S. Open.

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