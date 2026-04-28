Adam Scott has a few things working in his favor this week, and that lands him among Len Hochberg's picks to click in the latest PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.

CADILLAC CHAMPIONSHIP

Purse: $20M

Winner's Share: $3.6M

FedEx Cup Points: 700 to the Winner

Location: Miami

Course: Trump National Doral

Yardage: 7,739

Par: 72

2025 champion: New tournament

Tournament Preview

This week marks the fifth Signature Event of the PGA Tour season. There's another next week. And two weeks after that, there's another major.

In potentially related news, three players in the top-10 of the world rankings and five of the top-15 are skipping the new Cadillac Championship. That includes world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who is passing on a second straight Signature tournament.

No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick, only the hottest golfer on the planet, is also saying no to the Tour's return to Doral, along with No. 9 Xander Schauffele, No. 12 Robert MacIntyre and No. 14 Ludvig Aberg.

When you throw $20 million purses around left and right, suddenly $20 mil doesn't have the same cache (cash, eh?).

This is clearly the weakest Signature Event of 2026 and probably since the advent of the designated/elevated/signature format in 2024.

So who is playing this week? Scottie Scheffler, for one, though word is he will not play next week at the Truist Signature Event, which he also skipped last year. Cameron Young, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa are right behind Scheffler in the DraftKings pricing (well, not right behind, he's at $13,600).

The PGA Tour assured us there would be churn and lesser guys would get into Signature Events. They've never been more right than this week, as the 72-man, no-cut field gets kind of sketchy in the $6,000s.

Okay, Doral is back. The ol' Blue Monster. It was a regular stop on Tour from 1962 to 2016, when Adam Scott won the last tournament there, a 66-man WGC tournament that was a Signature Event before there were Signature Events. Scott in the field this week, as is the 2012 Doral winner, Justin Rose. LIV Golf played there in 2024 and '25.

10 years after conquering the Blue Monster Adam Scott returns! pic.twitter.com/kotbCUKYpS — Cadillac Championship (@cadillac_champ) April 21, 2026

Gil Hanse and his team did a substantial modification of the original Dick Wilson and Robert von Hagge design in 2014. The course played at more than 7,500 yards in 2016. It's now ballooned to more than 7,700, the longest scorecard yardage on Tour this year.

It was a bombers' paradise back then and there's no reason to think any different now.

There are, naturally, many long holes. Three of the four par-3s exceed 215 yards. There are six par-4s of 450 or more, four of which are at least 470. The shortest par-5 is the 578-yard first hole and the longest is the massive 667-yard 12th, which comes just two holes after a 608-yarder.

When courses are this long, the fairways tend to be more forgiving, and that's the case here. But if the golfers do miss by enough, they'll be attempting their long iron shots or fairway metals in three inches of rough. There's water on more than half the holes, there are more than 100 bunkers and the bermudagrass greens are medium size, averaging 6,400 square feet while running a not-too-deadly 11-11.5 on the Stimpmeter.

As for the weather, if you recall, it's all about the wind. It will be hot, maybe into the mid-90s some days. Rain isn't expected to any measurable degree, but it's South Florida in the spring. Right now, the wind is forecast to blow in the low double digits, but we'll believe that when we see it.

Key Stats to Winning at Doral

The most important indicators every week are current form and course history. "Key Stats" follow in importance.

• Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee/Driving Distance

• Strokes Gained: Approach/Greens in Regulation

• Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green/Scrambling

• Strokes Gained: Putting

• Par-3s 200-225 Yards

• Par-4s 450-500 Yards

• Bogey Avoidance

Champion's Profile

When Adam Scott won at Doral in 2016, he shot 12-under. At the 54-hole LIV events, Dean Burmester won at 11-under in 2024 and Marc Leishman won at 6-under in 2025.

There's no reason to think much will be different.

Scott defeated Bubba Watson by one shot and McIlroy and Danny Willett -- a month before he won the Masters -- by two. There's some long hitters in that group. Scott averaged more than 300 off the tee while leading the elite WGC field in SG: Approach, ranking third in GIR and 17th in SG: Putting.

So the bigger hitters will have an edge, certainly on the long par-4s. But oddly, some of the par-5s are so long that they could be three-shot holes for most if not everyone, which would level the playing field somewhat for the shorter hits.

We're looking a bit to Bay Hill this week for a comparison. It's a few hundred yards shorter, but much of that difference comes on the par-5s -- Doral's are extremely long. Both courses have long par-3s and long par-4s and wider fairways to bomb it off the tee.

The over/under on the winning score as determined by golfodds.com was set at 275.5 --12.5 under par.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

$10,000 and up

Scottie Scheffler - $13,600 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +315)

You could make an argument, statistically, that Scheffler is the best player on Tour this year despite his troubles. And by "troubles" we mean he hasn't been as elite as his past self. But he's still ranked first on Tour in SG: Total, birdie average, bogey avoidance and lots of other stuff. As was the case at the RBC Heritage, his price is about $1,000 cheaper than we've seen earlier this season. But even if you turn to some $6,000s to fit Scheffler in, they are guaranteed four rounds.

Cameron Young - $10,200 (+1275)

This seems like a near-perfect track for Young, though his game is so fine right now there are many near-perfect tracks. He's a very long driver who's incredibly accurate, perhaps the most accurate long driver on Tour right now. Young is ranked top-10 in SG: Off-the-Tee, Approach and Tee-to-Green. He followed up his win at THE PLAYERS with a T3 at the Masters and T25 at Harbour Town.

$9,000-$9,900

Collin Morikawa - $9,800 (+2000)

Playing with a back that sure still looked injured, Morikawa tied for seventh at the Masters and for fourth at the RBC Heritage. He's ranked first on Tour in SG: Approach and is fifth on approaches from 175-200 yards, which could come in handy this week. Morikawa is still ranked outside the top-100 in SG: Putting, but he's far, far better at avoiding three puts and actually an excellent putter in the fourth round, ranked 28th.

Chris Gotterup - $9,300 (+2700)

Gotterup has slowed down since winning the Sony and the Waste Management -- the pace was of course unsustainable. But he still finished top-25 in four of his past five starts, including the Masters, Bay Hill and Harbour Town. He's ranked fourth on Tour in driving distance, and his often inaccurate drives won't be so inaccurate this week.

$8,000-$8,900

Min Woo Lee - $8,600 (+3200)

Lee missed the cut (Masters) and tied for 60th (RBC Heritage) in his past two starts. This course should be more in his wheelhouse, much like when he tied for sixth at Bay Hill. He's ranked 12th on Tour in driving distance, and is also ranked top-50 in every strokes-gained metric except putting, where he's 52nd.

Adam Scott - $8,400 (+4300)

At age 45, Scott is still playing near elite levels. He's top-20 in driving distance and club head speed, third in SG: Approach, 11th in Tee-to-Green. Scott has five top-25s in eight starts, including the Masters (T24), Bay Hill (T11) and Riviera (solo fourth).

$7,000-$7,900

Sahith Theegala - $7,600 (+6300)

If the TOUR Championship started today, Theegala would be in it. His bounceback from an injury-lost 2025 season has been strong, with four top-10s and eight top-25s in 12 starts. His big issue remains driving accuracy, but it won't be quite as big of on on these forgiving fairways. Otherwise, Theegala's game has been near elite.

Gary Woodland - $7,400 (+7600)

Woodland continues to surprise. Following his remarkable win at Houston, he tied for 33rd at Augusta, where he rarely played well, then T8 at the RBC Heritage. Now he comes to a track where he can really use the strength of his game. At 41, he remains a driving marvel, ranked second in distance and first in club head speed. And he's also a top-30 putter.

$6,000-$6,900

Ryan Fox - $6,800 (+11000)

Here's another guy who does just about everything pretty well except hit his driver straight. He's a long hitter, plus top-50 on Tour in SG: Tee-to-Green. Fox has made 5 of 7 cuts this season and finished top-25 in all five, including Bay Hill, Riviera (T7), Harbour Town and Pebble Beach.

Patrick Rodgers - $6,400 ($16000)

Rodgers is having a decent season, one that saw him finish T24 at Bay Hill, T11 at THE PLAYERS and T16 at Harbour Town. He's strong across the board statistically except off the tee, where his subpar driving accuracy hurts him. But again, that won't be that big of an issue this week. Rodgers is top-50 on Tour in driving distance and top-75 in both SG: Approach and Putting.

Locking in your Cadillac Championship lineups? See how they look in RotoWire's PGA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality.