Blades Brown has brought it when given the chance, and with him in the field he lands among Len Hochberg's picks for this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Purse: $8.5M

Winner's Share: $1.53M

FedEx Cup Points: 500 to the Winner

Location: Greensboro, N.C.

Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Yardage: 7,131

Par: 70

2025 champion: Cameron Young

Tournament Preview

The calendar says 2026. But many of the golfers on the PGA Tour already have one eye not only 2027 but 2028.

That's because the upcoming changes to player eligibility two years down the road will potentially be seismic.

And that's why this week's Wyndham Championship, the final event in the 2026 regular season, is so important. This will be the fourth year that the Tour's playoff field will be set at the top-70 in the FedEx Cup point standings after years at 125. That in itself was a seismic change.

Defending champion Cameron Young heads the 147-man field, along with Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jackson Koivun and Hideki Matsuyama.

But the bigger story is that every golfer ranked from No. 58 to No. 112 in the point standings but one (No. 60 Shane Lowry) is playing this week. They are fighting not only to stay in or get in the top-70, but to move even deeper into the three-event playoffs.

Some very big names are outside the top-70 right now, notably Keegan Bradley (No. 72), Jason Day (No. 75), Koepka (No. 86), Tony Finau (No. 89), Lucas Glover (No. 96) and Billy Horschel (No. 107). It's important to note that not making the playoffs doesn't mean a golfer won't keep his Tour card for next season. As a reminder, that's an ongoing process through the fall series of events, officially called the FedEx Cup Fall; golfers in the top-100 at the end of the fall will keep full privileges. Bradley, Koepka and Finau are already exempt through at least next season even if they don't make the playoffs or finish in the top 100, but the Day, Glover and Horschel are not.

Briefly, here's a look at guys just inside or outside the top 70 as we head into the Wyndham, courtesy of the PGA Tour. The full standings are here.



It doesn't sound all that daunting to move up a few spots, or even just one, to get inside the top-70. After all, only 12 points separate Nos. 70 and 71 right now, while more than a thousand are up for grabs in every tournament. But in the past three years, only two guys have managed to do it at the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season. One was Lucas Glover in 2023, and he had to win the dang tournament to do so. The other was Chris Kirk last year, tying for fifth to move from 73rd to 61st and knocking out Byeong Hun An in the process.

To explain why 2028 is already on the player's minds, let's knock over some dominoes: If you finish in the top-70 after this week, it gives you at least a shot to get into the top-50 after the first playoff event, the Fed Ex St. Jude. That would get you into the BMW Championship ***and*** into every 2027 signature event, a potentially career-altering development for so many of the Tour's rank-and-file. Those 50 golfers would have an enormous advantage to finish high in the 2027 standings, from which the top 120-130 golfers will be gain entry into the big-money Championship Series in 2028, while all other golfers will be relegated to the smaller-purse Challenger Series.

That's a mouthful, we know. But trust us, that is how a lot of the borderline golfers are thinking.

So as you see, there are many different goals here depending on the golfer, be they top-70, top-50 or, you know, winning the tournament. For many guys, that would solve just about all the other goals.

Calm before the fun. 😌 pic.twitter.com/3JGnP4cinN — Wyndham Championship (@WyndhamChamp) August 2, 2026

The Wyndham is steeped in PGA Tour history, much of it centering around Sedgefield Country Club and Sam Snead. He won the inaugural Greater Greensboro Open in 1938 and went on to win seven more, the last one famously coming at age 53 in 1965.

Sedgefield, a Donald Ross design that opened in 1926, was the tournament's main host into the 1970s. It has now been back since 2008. It is among of the shortest courses on the PGA Tour schedule.

One of its prime defenses is narrow fairways. They average only 28 yards wide at the 275-yard mark, dropping down to 26 at 300 and 23 at 325. In truth, Sedgefield offers little hindrance to today's modern golfers. The tournament has long been a birdie-fest, with the winning score falling between 20- and 22-under in eight of the past 10 years. Young won at 22-under. The Wyndham is always good for some 61s and 62s, the latter of which Young accomplished last year. Two years ago, there also was a 60 courtesy of eventual runner-up Max Greyserman. Brandt Snedeker famously shot 59 in the first round in 2018 en route to victory.

The one caveat to the birdie-fest mentality is that getting the ball in the fairway matters this week. From there, the approach shots will often be with wedge in hand in attacking the bermudagrass greens that are a bit large for such a short course (about 6,000 square feet). Ross countered that with undulations and run-offs. There are just 52 bunkers -- fifth fewest on Tour -- and there is water on six holes. There are only two par-5s, and they're both short at 529 and 545 yards. There are also six par-4s under 425 yards and half the course is made up of par-4s under 450.

The hardest holes are the longer ones. The back nine is harder than the front, and the three hardest holes annually tend to be the 486-yard 11th, the 505-yard 14th and the 507-yard 18th.

As for the weather, it's what we often see: high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90, some chance of rain but not much and minimal wind.

Fun Wyndham factoids: Sam Snead won this tournament eight times, seven more than CBS' Frank Nobilo, who won his lone PGA Tour title here in 1997, in a playoff over fellow broadcaster Brad Faxon when the tournament was known as the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic. Nobilo's former Golf Channel colleague, Brandel Chamblee, was also in that field, but he missed the cut.

Key Stats to Winning at Sedgefield CC

The most important indicators every week are current form and course history. "Key Stats" follow in importance.

• Driving Accuracy

• Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green/Strokes Gained: Approach/Greens in Regulation

• Strokes Gained: Putting

• Birdie Average/Birdie or Better Percentage

• Par 4 Efficiency 400-450 yards

Past Champions

2025 - Cameron Young

2024 - Aaron Rai

2023 - Lucas Glover

2022 - Tom Kim

2021 - Kevin Kisner

2020 - Jim Herman

2019 - J.T. Poston

2018 - Brandt Snedeker

2017 - Henrik Stenson

2016 - Si Woo Kim

Champion's Profile

Rai, Glover, Kim and Kisner all are/were short but straight hitters off the tee. Young is also straight but quite long. Hey, short and straight is fine this week, straight and long is better. Young shot 22-under and won by six strokes.

He ranked second in the field in SG: Off-the-Tee, 22nd in SG: Approach, 28th in SG: Around-the Green and first in SG: Putting. Young ranked second in driving distance and 14th in driving accuracy.

Rai led the field in SG: Approach, was third in greens in regulation and eighth in driving accuracy. He ranked only 28th in SG: Putting -- good but not great -- though scoring was a bit lower than usual with a winning score of 18-under.

Three years ago, if you recall, Glover became a great putter out of nowhere. He ranked 15th in the Wyndham field in SG: Putting, then went on to win the FedEx St. Jude the following week (ranking 12th in Putting). That of course led to a fairly large uprising saying he should be on the Ryder Cup team. But the clock soon struck 12, and Glover returned to his rightful place as a poor putter (he's currently ranked 156th).

Also for Glover, he led the field in fairways hit, greens in regulation, SG: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

$10,000 and up

Cameron Young - $10,400 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +810)

Young is coming off consecutive top-10s at the Open Championship and Rocket Classic. He combines length (17th in driving distance) with accuracy (52nd in fairways hit). Most of the drivers more accurate than him are far shorter. The only thing that holds Young back from winning even more than he has this year is his putter, and even that is above average (ranked 90th on Tour).

Jackson Koivun - $10,100 (+1800)

Koivun is No. 2 on the board and the only other five-figure guy after Patrick Cantlay dropped out of the field on Monday. We normally wouldn't pick two guys in the $10,000s if there are only two, but there are clear merits to both these guys. When Koivun won the 3M Open two weeks ago on a pretty long course, he was ranked outside the top-50 in driving distance. His irons and putter were outstanding. Now, on a shorter track, they could be even better. Fun fact: Koivun finished fifth here a year ago as a college sophomore.

$9,000-$9,900

Ryan Gerard - $9,300 (+2800)

Gerard is having an outstanding season, and the only thing preventing it from getting more noticed is the lack of wins. He's finished runner-up three times. In his past two starts, he's merely finished in the top-10. Gerard is ranked top-25 on Tour in both SG: Approach and Putting, and he's top-40 in driving accuracy. He also has above average distance. Gerard missed the cut here last year, but we can throw that out the window; he's a far improved golfer now.

Tom Kim - $9,200 (+3600)

Kim famously won here in 2022, then didn't play the Wyndham the next two years and withdrew last year. He is ranked outside the top-100 in driving distance -- something that won't much matter this week -- and 31st in fairways hit -- something that will matter a lot. He's already a top-5 approach player on far longer courses. Kim tied for 20th last week, shooting 67-66 on the weekend.

$8,000-$8,900

Aaron Rai - $8,800 (+3100)

Rai has done little since winning the PGA Championship in May. In some ways, that's understandable. But his game as we know it combined with his course history here make him too hard to pass up. Rai won here in 2024, then followed it up with a tie for fifth. That's hard to do as a defending champion. When you're ranked outside the top-150 in driving distance but second in accuracy, Sedgefield is your kind of golf course.

Davis Thompson - $8,400 (+5400)

Thompson is making a late surge to try to qualify for the playoffs at the last possible minute. He's finished in the top-10 the past two weeks at the 3M Open and Rocket Classic to move to 81st in the point standings. He surely needs another top-10 and probably more this week. If Thompson's tournament history can be our guide, he just might do it. He's improved every year at the Wyndham: MC-T22-T12-T11. He's ranked 36th on Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee and 21st in Approach.

$7,000-$7,900

Blades Brown - $7,800 (+5400)

The 19-year-old Brown will be on the PGA Tour full-time next year -- he certainly will finish in the top-20 on the Korn Ferry Tour. He's been great there with four top-10s, including his past two starts. Brown is one of the longer straighter drivers on the KFT. But he's also shined on the big tour, with six top-25s in nine starts, two of which were top-10s. Brown hasn't played Sedgefield before, but you can say that about every course he's played this season.

Beau Hossler - $7,000 (+9800)

Hossler has been fighting an uphill battle ever since missing his first three cuts of the season. He sits 121st in points and need a win to get into the playoffs. That likely won't happen, but he has made his past six cuts. At the Wyndham, after missing the cut in three of his first four tries, Hossler has finished 12th and 15th the past two years. He's always been a very good putter, currently ranked 24th on Tour.

$6,000-$6,900

Kris Ventura - $6,800 (+12500)

Ventura is amid a wacky season -- not overly successful, but wacky. He's made only six cuts all season in 18 starts, but three of them have ended with top-5s: T2 at the Zurich and T5 at both the ISCO and last week's Rocket Classic. And he's made his past four cuts after a disastrous first few months. Ventura is an outstanding driver, ranked top-50 on Tour in both distance and accuracy, and the hallmark of his game has always been putting.

Brandt Snedeker - $6,500 (+20000)

Snedeker will be captaining the U.S. Presidents Cup team next month. But right now, the playoffs are not out of the question for this 45-year-old. He won the Myrtle Beach Classic out of nowhere back in May, and now sits 83rd in points. He'll need a top-10 or probably a top-5 this week to play next week. Hey, he's won here before. And shot a 59. Snedeker tied for 31st last week at a far longer Rocket Classic course, and driving distance is the weakest part of his game. He's ranked seventh in driving accuracy and 30th in SG: Putting.

Checking out DraftKings for the Wyndham Championship? Load up your lineups in RotoWire's PGA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality.