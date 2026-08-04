Wyndham Championship

Course: Sedgefield Country Club (7,131 yards, par 70)

Purse: $8,200,000

Winner: $1,760,000 and 500 FedExCup Points

Tournament Preview

The Wyndham Championship marks the final event in the 2026 FedExCup Regular Season. There are plenty of players in the field this week that are hoping for one late push to be able to crack the Top 70 and be apart of the playoffs starting next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Every year we see tons of drama all the way through the week at Sedgefield Country Club that leads us to some nail-biting results come Sunday afternoon, not just for the victory of the tournament, but also to make golf's version of a postseason.

Wyndham has sponsored this event since the inception of the FedExCup back in 2007. For years the Greensboro event was hosted in the spring, but it has become synonymous with being the finale for the regular season in August. While it has brought plenty of drama over the years, it also is one of the most consistently weather impacted events on Tour. It is always extremely hot and humid, while also seeming to always have delays for lightning. All of which is very much in the forecast once again this week.

That leads us to the future of this event. Wyndham's sponsorship is up after this year and it appears unlikely that they will renew. There is a chance that next year's edition could be moved as well. That said, the North Carolina General Assembly is offering up to $40 million in an attempt to put the Greensboro event in Championship Series status for 2028. Four tournaments last week were officially confirmed for the top level of the 2028 schedule when the new competitive model goes into place. The PGA Tour has said that it wants to hit some of the biggest markets and take on some of the best courses. It's unclear if their attempts will be successful to get on the exclusive Championship Series, but if it does it likely will be moving away from Sedgefield Country Club and likely would be pushed for a spring date.

There's still plenty of details to be worked out here with this event, as well as where all the future tournaments line up on the PGA Tour long term, but we know the Wyndham Championship is at Sedgefield once again this week and there is a decent field all things considered. Cameron Young is the top ranked player in this field and he will be looking to defend his title this week. Young won got that elusive first PGA Tour victory a year ago in Greensboro winning by six strokes. Other notables in the field include Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim. Rookie phenom and recent PGA Tour winner Jackson Koivun holds the all important 70th spot in the FedExCup entering the week. He will need a good showing to make the playoffs and continue to enhance his Presidents Cup resume.

Recent Champions

2025 - Cameron Young (-22)

2024 - Aaron Rai (-18)

2023 - Lucas Glover (-20)

2022 - Tom Kim (-20)

2021 - Kevin Kisner (-15)

2020 - Jim Herman (-21)

2019 - J.T. Poston (-22)

2018 - Brandt Snedeker (-21)

2017 - Henrik Stenson (-22)

2016 - Si Woo Kim (-21)

Key Stats to Victory

SG: Approach/Proximity 125-175 Yards

SG: Putting Bermuda/Putting Inside 10 Feet

SG: Off-the-Tee/Driving Accuracy

SG: Around-the-Green/Scrambling from Short Grass

Champion's Profile

Sedgefield Country Club is a classic Donal Ross design with treelined fairways and undulating greens. The course is blanketed in Bermudagrass and will be a stark difference to players after the last couple weeks in the Midwest. While the rough is not that long here, the penalty for missing fairways around this course is pretty severe compared to your average Tour stop. These smaller, elevated and undulating greens are difficult to access from the rough, let alone the wrong side of the fairway. Angles are still important here and the most accurate drivers tend to have a lot of success around this course.

While the last couple weeks we have focused a lot in the 175-225 range recently, the 100-175 range will be a better representation of what players will do well this week, as a high number of approaches will come with wedges and short irons. Because of the shorter average approach distance and typically receptive greens, the GIR percentage is annually very high for the field. The separation is more likely to occur with proximity.

While short game won't be tested as many times as it would at some other venues where approach play is more difficult, it is still apart of the formula. There are a lot of shortgrass runoffs where players will be pitching back up to an elevated green off tight bermuda. It has been a little bit since players have dealt with bermuda fairways and it can at times make them look foolish if the strike is off.

The greens are some of the most pure on Tour. Bermuda is not usually a favorite among most players, but these roll about as true as you are going to find. Putting has been incredibly important to success in this event over the years. It is nearly impossibly to win without having a solid putting week here. With players using less than driver on a lot of holes and a high GIR percentage for the field, putting is the clear separator in a lot of ways.

FanDuel Value Picks

The Chalk

Jackson Koivun ($11,800)

Koivun was the top ranked player in my model this week. The combination of hitting fairways, hitting greens and making putts, there is nobody better in this field. He might have fell back to Earth a little last week with a T31 following his win at the 3M Open, but Sedgefield is set up perfectly for his skillset. Koivun of course doesn't have a lot of experience having just turned professional, but he did finish T5 at Sedgefield last year as an amateur.

Ben Griffin ($10,900)

Griffin loves this course, and more precisely loves these greens. He has finished T11 or better in three of his four starts in Greensboro, including last year when he gained nearly 10 shots on the greens alone. Griffin ranks third in this field in SG: Putting on Bermuda over the last 18 months. While his last two starts did not go to plan (T59-MC), prior to that he racked up four top-10s and seven top-25s in nine starts. Griffin has gained strokes on approach in seven straight and around the greens in seven of eight.

Aaron Rai ($10,700)

Rai is another guy who has struggled in his last couple starts, but has a great record at Sedgefield. The PGA Champion missed the cut in both his starts overseas, but won the Wyndham Championship in 2024 and finished T5 in his defense last year. There is a high correlation between driving accuracy and results at Sedgefield and not many are better in that department than Rai. He is also fourth in SG: Ball Striking over the last 12 months.

The Middle Tier

Blades Brown ($9,800)

It doesn't matter where Brown is playing he just continues to produce. The 19-year-old phenom has finished top 25 in 10 of his last 11 starts between two different tours. Brown was the No. 7 ranked player in my model and he ranks No. 4 in this field in SG: Total over the last six months. The iron play and short game have really jumped out recently, and Brown is a quality driver as well. We saw two big first-time winners recently by high profile young Americans. Brown might make it a third straight week.

Ben Kohles ($9,600)

Kohles has been a mainstay near the top of my model recently and one of the best value plays in the field. He has finished top 30 in eight straight starts, but Sedgefield is a place that should fit his game perfectly. Kohles is one of the most accurate drivers on the PGA Tour and he is even more accurate with the irons into the greens. Finding the short grass and sticking it close will be rewarded this week. Kohles is also top 15 in this field in SG: Putting over his last 20 rounds. He went to high school in North Carolina and should have plenty of home support.

Chris Kirk ($9,400)

Kirk got his first top-25 finish of 2026 last week in Detroit where he has had a lot of success over the years. He had a chance to win on Sunday before settling for a T8 finish. Kirk drove the ball very well and gained North of a full stroke per round on approach for the fourth time in his last five starts. That is a great thing to have trending going into the Wyndham Championship where he finished T5 last year, his seventh made cut in his last eight starts at Sedgefield.

The Long Shots

Nick Taylor ($8,300)

When doing my research this week I noticed that Taylor ranked No. 1 in this field in SG: Putting over his last 20 rounds and Bermuda is his best surface. It's surprising that he hasn't produced better results in that time frame considering that he has always been an accurate driver, sharp with his irons and features a very tidy short game. I think the results come this week for Taylor on a course where he has grabbed two top-10s in his last five starts.

Andrew Putnam ($7,700)

Putnam has never had a ton of success at Sedgefield, which is weird considering that he is extremely accurate off the tee and is a terrific putter who excels around the greens off of short grass. Putnam was the highest ranked player in my model (18th) coming out of the $7K range this week, and similar to Taylor I expect the results to come because of the course fit. He is also 73rd in the FedExCup Standings and really needs a good week to make the postseason again.

Brandt Snedeker ($7,400)

Snedeker has been able to turn back the clock this season and play some solid golf highlighted of course by that win at the Myrtle Beach Classic. The U.S. Presidents Cup Captain is a two-time winner at the Wyndham Championship and owns six total top-10s. He has always putted these greens extremely well. Snedeker is also one of the most accurate hitters in this field and ranks sixth in SG: Around-the-Green over the last six months.

Strategy Tips This Week

Based on a Standard $60K Salary Cap

Cam Young ($12,800) got the mini-Scottie Scheffler treatment this week on FanDuel as the clear to ranked player in this field. His price is only $1,000 more than than the second option of Jackson Koivun, however, while we are used to seeing as much as $3,000 being the different between Scheffler and the rest of the field. Nevertheless, there is still a gap there and DFS players will have to decide how they want to play it. I prefer Koivun because he is not only cheaper but ranked ahead of Young in my model for course fit.

After that, the $10K and $9K ranges are both extremely strong and have a lot of solid options who fit the profile for Sedgefield. Tom Kim ($10,800), Mac Meissner ($10,300), Davis Thompson ($10,000), Doug Ghim ($9,500) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($9,000) are some other options not mentioned above who I'll likely be considering in lineups as well. Much like the last two weeks in the Twin Cities and Detroit, expect good scoring and another low 36-hole cut. You can play well and miss this cut pretty easily by just having two slightly off putting rounds.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Andrade plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Ku_Bball_Fan, FanDuel: ku_bball_fan.