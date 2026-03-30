Len Hochberg gets you to speed on golf and highlights Gary Woodland, who cruised to his first PGA Tour victory since 2019 at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

It was earlier this month, during one of the biggest weeks on the golf calendar at THE PLAYERS Championship, that Gary Woodland made a courageous yet scary decision: He was going to tell the world about a deeply personal battle he was enduring.

Woodland intimately detailed in an interview with Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard that he had PTSD -- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder -- stemming from brain surgery in 2023.

"I'm still struggling" were Woodland's first words to Hoggard, his eyes welling up.

He wasn't struggling physically, per se. Heck, Woodland actually returned to golf less than four months after the operation to remove a benign tumor.

But, he told Hoggard, he was diagnosed with PTSD a year ago and "inside I feel like I'm dying."

The reporter asked Woodland why he wanted to tell his story, and why now.

"I can't waste energy anymore hiding it," Woodland said.

It not only was a brave decision, but a smart one.

In an incredible development less than three weeks after baring his soul to the world, Woodland won the Texas Children's Houston Open on Sunday, and he did so by five strokes with a tournament-record score of 21-under-par.

This is what resilience looks like. pic.twitter.com/Bt0aC0hYsm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2026

It was the 41-year-old Woodland's fifth career victory and first in nearly seven years, since the 2019 U.S. Open, and earned him a spot in next week's Masters.

"Obviously coming out with what I'm battling a couple weeks ago definitely freed me up a little bit," Woodland told reporters in Houston after his victory. "It took a lot off my plate. It allowed me to focus my energy where I need to and that's on me and taking care of myself so I can chase my dreams and I can -- like I said, when I said what I said and came out with it, it was like if it gives me enough energy for one better shot a round or if it gives me five more minutes that I can spend with my kids when I'm home, then it's doing that. It's helped me. I wasn't in a place to do it a long time ago, a year ago, I can tell you, but we're getting better."

For most of this season, Woodland did not play well. That was the least of it. He said he would go into on-course bathrooms during his rounds, break down and cry, then come back out and continue to play. Days after his interview, he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS, leaving him with only two made cuts in his first six starts.

But then there was an incredible development. The next week -- last week -- he tied for 14th at the Valspar. And then this week, well, he did the unimaginable.

"I've talked to some veterans that told me you can't do this on your own, you've got to talk," Woodland said when asked on Sunday about the timing of his disclosure. "And it was just time. My therapist, my wife more than anybody, keeps telling me I've got to take care of myself before I can help people. That's hard, I want to help people. I've realized after the first four weeks when I played how hard it was on me, that I had to take care of myself because I was getting off. That interview was the first step in that."

One for the human spirit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cekliPxtUp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2026

Since this is a fantasy golf article, we will talk a little golf here, too.

Woodland was always one of the longest, straightest drivers on Tour. That part hasn't changed. Well, at least the longest part. He was actually leading the Tour in driving distance entering the week (he's now second). His accuracy needs to improve – Memorial Park Golf Course tends to be forgiving in that regard, and he ranked 41st in the field for the week. But he's ranked about 130th on the season.

More surprising has been his putting -- he led the Houston field, gaining more than eight strokes. Woodland was never the strongest putter. But now he's ranked 31st on Tour.

The next question, golf-wise, is: What does all this mean for Woodland going forward? Well, anyone who claims to know is just spitballing. His real-life problems are far from over. Sure, his interview has freed him up a bit to play better, he said. But Sunday's win was such a life-altering event, we'll have to wait to see what happens next. We'll get our first indication one week from Thursday at Augusta National.

One thing we do know is that everyone at the Masters and throughout the golf world will be rooting for Woodland, who is now in position not only to help himself but so many others in need. And vice versa.

After the final put dropped on Sunday, the chants rang out: "Gary! Gary! Gary!"

GARY! GARY! GARY! 🗣️ What a scene on the 18th green for Gary Woodland. pic.twitter.com/beSEtDzy89 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) March 29, 2026

"I'll tell you what, we play an individual sport out here, but I wasn't alone today," Woodland said. "I got a lot of people behind me, my team, my family and this golf world. Anybody that's struggling with something, I hope they see me and don't give up, just keep fighting."

MONDAY BACKSPIN

Nicolai Hojgaard

There's really nothing new to add to what's been obvious for weeks: Hojgaard is a new player this season. He was runner-up to Woodland for his third top-6 this season and his fifth top-25. He hasn't missed a cut in seven starts. When you rank top-25 on Tour in SG: Approach, Tee-to-Green and Putting, very good things will happen. Hojgaard was in the field for this week's Valero Texas Open, but now that his top-50 spot in the OWGR is secure, he decided to withdraw and prepare for Augusta.

Min Woo Lee

Lee is a far more disciplined player this season, and it shows. When you have all the talent he has, then rein in your driver to rank top-50 in fairway accuracy, it's a recipe for not only success but consistent success. The defending Houston champion entering the week, Lee tied for third to notch his third top-6 and fourth top-12 of the season. He has not been great in the Masters, but he's also never been this under control as a golfer.

Johnny Keefer

Golf observers have been waiting for this. The runaway star of the Korn Ferry Tour last year, Keefer had struggled mightily as a PGA Tour rookie. He had missed three straight cuts and was without a top-25 in seven starts. This week, he tied for third. Whether this kick-starts his season, we shall see. Keefer was already in the Masters. Yet he is in the field for this week's Valero. At least for now.

Sam Stevens

Stevens showed real promise last season. His start to 2026 was okay but not great: 7 of 8 cuts with one top-10 and another top-20. He finished solo fifth at Memorial Park after four excellent rounds of 67-65-67-67. Stevens now will rest up for his first Masters.

Jason Day

Day had done little after opening his season with a shared runner-up at the Amex. In his tie for sixth at Houston, he ranked sixth in the field in SG: Putting. Maybe more importantly, his approach play and fairway accuracy improved. Days has had some excellent weeks at Augusta, including last year, when he tied for eighth.

Chris Gotterup

Gotterup had slowed down since winning two of his first three tournaments of 2026, because how can you not? This tie for sixth at Houston comes at the right time, heading into his first Masters. Gotterup had two great majors last year, tying for 23rd at the U.S. Open and for third at the Open Championship.

Jake Knapp

Another week, another great finish for Knapp. After finishing in the top-11 in his first five starts, he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS. But right back at it, he tied for sixth this week. He's a great driver, he's a great putter and that's a great combination at any course, especially Augusta National.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

The little-known Canadian by way of India is more well known after his past two tournaments. He tied for fifth at THE PLAYERS and now tied for sixth at Houston. This is no fluke. Yellamaraju is ranked top-25 on Tour in both SG: Approach, Tee-to-Green and Putting. He'll take a final stab at qualifying for the Masters this week at the Valero.

Sahith Theegala

Theegala was making a last-gasp effort to qualify for Augusta. While he had another top-10 (T10). his fourth of the season, it was not nearly enough to get him to get him into the top-50 OWGR. Theegala is not entered in the Valero, so he'll be off the next two weeks. As someone who has played in 10 tournaments so far this season, that's probably a good thing to help him recharge for the next part of the schedule, including the PGA Championship.

Bronson Burgoon

Burgoon is not a name we've heard much of the past few years. The 38-year-old Texan has been on the Korn Ferry Tour, and this was his first PGA Tour start of 2026, in on a sponsor invite. He tied for 10th, which gets him into the upcoming Valero. In three KFT starts so far this season, Burgoon has finished in the top-16 in all of them.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

The 26-year-old Belgian has definitely turned a corner in his second season on the PGA Tour. Dumont de Chassart tied for 12th, his best showing this season among three top-25s. He also has two T26s. He'll look to keep it going this week at San Antonio.

Michael Thorbjornsen

Thorbjornsen needed a great week to climb into the top-50 OWGR to qualify for his first Masters. He had merely a good week, a tie for 14th, and moved only from 56th to 54th in the world. After shooting 68-64-66 to start the week, Thorbjornsen closed with a 72. Combined with his final-round implosion at THe PLAYERS, he needs to figure out how to have better Sundays.

Shane Lowry

Finally, Lowry reached the weekend. Following his late collapse at the Cognizant earlier this month, he missed the cut at Bay Hill and THE PLAYERS. For Lowry, that is very rare. He sometimes goes entire seasons with only two missed cuts. He tied for 28th at Houston. Not great, but at least a step forward.

Tony Finau

Finau returned to one of his most successful courses in a late bid to get into the Masters. He's won at Houston and also finished second, but this year it was just a tie for 39th. And so, barring a win this week at the Valero, Finau will have Masters week off for the first time in nine years.

Luke Clanton

Clanton finished 75th and last among those who made the cut. But after making only one cut in his first six starts, he'll take it. The 22-year-old has struggled mightily in his first full season on Tour. His one cash was a good one, a tie for fifth, though it was in the alternate-field Puerto Rico Open.

MISSED CUTS

Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel, Pierceson Coody. Fowler has been having a great season, with high finishes in Signature Events. But at No. 61 in the OWGR, he still hadn't qualified for the Masters. And he still hasn't, though he will play in the Valero Texas Open, needing a win to return to Augusta. … Koepka also had been playing well leading up to the Masters, but he was off not only with his putter, as has been the case almost all season, but also his approaches, which is something new. … Zalatoris, Clark and Horschel have struggled almost all season, so this is just more of the same. … Coody sat at No. 51 OWGR entering the week, needing just a decent result to move into the top 50 and qualify for his first Masters. He obviously didn't get it, and he will not play the Valero, so he will not make his first appearance at Augusta in 2026.

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