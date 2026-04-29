There is one than one reason to use Cameron Young in this week's PGA one-and-done contests, and a couple RotoWire experts explain why they are locking him in.

Cadillac Championship One and Done Picks

After most OAD leagues had an off week for the Zurich Classic team event, this week's tournament is a new one for the PGA Tour and it could prove to be quite consequential in your pool. This will mark the fifth of eight Signature Events on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule. It also begins a strong lead up to the second major championship of the year. There will be another Signature Event next week at Quail Hollow before the world's best take on Aronimink for the PGA Championship.

While the Cadillac Championship is a new event, the host course has plenty of history on the PGA Tour. The Blue Monster Course at Doral was a regular PGA Tour stop from 1962 through 2016. It had several different names over the years, and the last few iterations fell under the World Golf Championships umbrella before that ultimately fizzled out in 2023. Adam Scott won the last PGA Tour event hosted at Doral by one stroke over Bubba Watson back in 2016.

The stretch from The Masters to the PGA Championship has a lot of big events, and as such a few big names have decided not to tee it up in this Signature Event. Rory McIlroy will take one more week off following his second straight Masters victory and then will return to competition next week at Quail Hollow. Matt Fitzpatrick also is taking a much deserved week off after winning the RBC Heritage and then following that the very next week with a victory at the Zurich Classic with younger brother Alex Fitzpatrick. Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg are the other top ranked players that are skipping the Cadillac Championship.

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Course Tidbits

Course: Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course (7,739 yards, par 72)

Location: Miami, Florida

Purse: $20 million -- $3.6 million to winner

Blue Monster was always a very fitting name for this course. It now stretches to over 7,700 yards and features a ton of water danger that can absolutely wreck your round. Bombers has always seemed to excel here and the longest players in this 72-man field should be able to work their way towards the top of the leaderboard provided then can avoid the water hazards.

Apart from distance, iron play should also be a big separator. The course is very exposed and players should feel the full brunt of whatever wind is out there in Miami. While the greens are spacious, mis-hits will be punished and can leave players in some difficult positions. With over 100 bunkers out there, players who excel out of the sand should have an edge this week.

Course history is obviously going to be pretty limited this week, but there are a handful of guys who have played some tournament rounds at the Blue Monster. That said, there aren't really any of them who would be too high on the OAD radar this week given that this is a Signature Event. It might not be a bad strategy to go back to some of the players who crushed it on the Florida Swing, as we are now back to Bermudagrass.

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RotoWire One and Done Tools

Cadillac Championship: One and Done Picks

Chris Gotterup

Gotterup has slowed down since winning the Sony and the Waste Management -- the pace was of course unsustainable. But he's still finished top-25 in four of his past five starts, including the Masters, Bay Hill and Harbour Town. He's ranked fourth on Tour in driving distance, and his often inaccurate drives won't be so inaccurate this week. --Len Hochberg

Jake Knapp

The Blue Monster was practically designed for Knapp. He ranks top-5 among this field in driving distance and sits second on Tour in adjusted scoring average, backing up seven top-11 finishes in nine starts with noticeable ball-striking improvements from 150+ yards. Doral plays 7,739 yards with 56% of approaches coming from beyond 200 yards, aka short hitters will be fighting the course all week while Knapp gets to play his natural game. At a no-cut signature event, his floor is as safe as anyone's outside the biggest threat, Scottie Scheffler. --Lauren Jump

Cameron Young

Similarly to the RBC Heritage, this is a prime opportunity to pull your Scheffler lever with $3.6M up top while several elites such as McIlroy, Schauffele, Aberg and Fitzpatrick skip a Signature Event. However, after burning my last of two Scheffler OAD shares at Harbour Town, I'll be looking toward the very next name on the outright odds board at around 12-1 in Young. He paces the Cadillac field in total driving this season, and he's gained an average of 3.81 strokes on approach per event over his past five starts. --Bryce Danielson

Russell Henley

I'm going to go with a contrarian play here in Henley, who I think most people will overlook due to his lack of distance at the lengthy venue. But let's keep in mind that Henley won at Bay Hill last year - a similarly long and difficult water heavy Florida course. Prior to a modest T25 at Harbour Town, the veteran led the field in SG: Approach at The Masters en route to a T3 result, one of three top-10s for Henley this year. --Ryan Pohle

Adam Scott

I'm hoping most of my league mates go big this week and leave Scott off their radar. That's probably not going to happen as he's one of a few guys in the field this week that have actually played well on this course, but he's not a top-20 guy right now and a lot of OAD players refuse to go lower than that during signature events, so who knows. As for why I'm taking Scott, well, it's the track record. Back when this was a regular tour stop, Scott tore this course apart, with five top-10s in 10 starts. He failed to miss a cut during any of those 10 starts and he won here in 2016. His current form is not great, but it's not terrible either. He did contend at a signature event earlier this year, landing in 4th at the Genesis, so we know he can still hang with the best in the world. --Greg Vara

Gary Woodland

I unfortunately find myself a ways back in the RotoWire Expert pool and need to make up a lot of ground. I'll probably be scrolling down further than most this week to find my pick. That said, I do feel really strong about his chances. Woodland has found it after a very slow start to 2026. He's got three top-15s in his last four starts, including a win at the Houston Open. Memorial Park I think in some ways will be a very strong comp to Doral. While it doesn't have the bunkers or water, there is A LOT of room in the fairways at both those courses. Woodland hasn't slowed down at age 41 and is second in driving distance and first in club head speed on the PGA Tour this season. That will pay this week. He is also has some experience at Doral with a pair of top-25s in three career starts. --Ryan Andrade

Cameron Young

Young is not quite in Scheffler territory, but many have argued to to use him in the last Signature Event as well this one due to the diluted fields, and I'm choosing the same approach here. It doesn't hurt that Young ranks second in total driving and 10th in SG: Off-the-Tee, which will play well on this mammoth track with its hazards. --Kevin O'Brien

Cadillac Championship: One and Done Fades

Russell Henley

Henley is is popping up in a lot of places this week. The feeling here is, this course might simply be a little too long for him to overcome and employ all the things he does so well to compensate for lack of distance. --Len Hochberg

Viktor Hovland

Hovland's 2026 has been all ceiling or all floor, and Doral is not the place to find the floor. He dropped a 73, 76 over the final two rounds at Harbour Town and ranked 74th out of 82 in SG: Approach. With water in play on 14 holes at the Blue Monster, a bad iron day could make the wrong kind of splash. --Lauren Jump

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood still hasn't proven he can win anything but a 30-man TOUR Championship in the states, and I don't expect him to break through for a Signature Event victory at an intimidating track like Doral's Blue Monster Course. He's coming off a disappointing T33-T52 stretch at the Masters and the RBC Heritage, notably losing 1.71 strokes with his ball striking on Hilton Head Island. --Bryce Danielson

Jake Knapp

There was a report that Knapp hurt his wrist during a practice round Monday, and there's little reason to take a guy in this format if there's any hint that they may not be 100 percent. On top of that, the last time we saw him, he bested only six players at Harbour Town, and his most recent Florida start was a missed cut at TPC Sawgrass. I'll wait for Knapp to get fully healthy, and with his length and putting, there will be plenty of opportunities to still use him. --Ryan Pohle

Sam Burns

I'm going to lean into the stats here and fade Burns. Burns ranks 98th in SG: Tee-to-Green, which we all know is going to be important this week. It's not a terrible ranking, but it puts him near the bottom of those in the field this week. Burns has played well in spots this year, but even when he's been on his game this year, he's been unable to close. Burns has yet to post a top-5 this season and I don't think we'll be seeing his first this week. --Greg Vara

Justin Rose

Rose has played just twice since mid-March (T13 at THE PLAYERS, T3 at The Masters). Prior to that he had a pair of missed cuts at two Signature Events. I'm expecting a bit of a letdown from Rose after he put so much into trying to win his first Green Jacket. I'm not sure how many more close calls at one tournament a player can take. Throw in the fact that Rose is now switching to new equipment in the middle of a season that is made by McLaren? There's a lot of noise for a Top 5 ranked player who really is just going to be testing stuff this week looking ahead to the next major. --Ryan Andrade

Jason Day

You might like that Day has made five appearances at Doral, which gives him more experience than most. However, he never finished better than T20 and went just four-under-par across the 20 rounds. Day had a pair of quality results over the last month, but he made most of his hay close to the pins and is below average in the field both off the tee and on approach. --Kevin O'Brien

Don't get burned by late withdrawals. Visit RotoWire's PGA tournament field page for a live-updated summary of the field for the current week and list of players who have dropped out.