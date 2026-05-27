Charles Schwab Challenge One and Done Picks

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial is one of the longest-running events held at the same course on the PGA Tour, with the 2026 edition being the 80th playing of the tournament. Ben Hogan won the first one and then followed with four more after that. No other player in history has won this event more than twice. Someone in a solid field of 132 players will be looking to add his name to the Wall of Champions adjacent to the first tee box at this historic venue.

Texas natives Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth will miss this event for the first time in their careers due to an oversaturation of Signature Events in a short period of time, but seven of the top 20 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking will be on hand, led by No. 9 ranked J.J. Spaun. PGA Championship contenders Ludvig Aberg and Justin Thomas will tee it up in Fort Worth, while Ben Griffin seeks to join Hogan as the only players to go back-to-back at Colonial.

Not many can say the game of golf is easy, but for guys this good it certainly was last week at TPC Craig Ranch, where Wyndham Clark won at 30-under-par. As far as scoring goes Colonial has held up a lot better in recent years than the North Dallas track, but players should be able to attack. Winds are again projected to be very low and rain should fall throughout the week. Players hitting the ball well are going to face very little resistance from the elements.

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Course Tidbits

Course: Colonial Country Club (7,289 yards, par 70)

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $9.9 million -- $1.782 million to winner

Defending Champion: Ben Griffin (-12)

2025 Scoring Average: 70.26 (+0.26)

2025 36-Hole Cut: E

Average Winning Score Last 5 Years: -11.4

Colonial is a positional golf course that requires well-executed shots to set up birdie opportunities. These are the sixth-narrowest fairways and the fifth-smallest greens on the PGA Tour. Accuracy both off the tee and into the greens will be important. There are a fair amount of shorter par-4s, which should allow for more wedge opportunities into greens. Players will need to take advantage of those considering the difficulty of the par-3s and par-5s at Colonial.

While ball striking would seem to be the main focus at Colonial from an overhead view, last year the short game and putting ended up being quite consequential. Griffin ranked third in SG: Putting for the week while runner-up Matti Schmid led the field on the greens. Solo third-place finisher Bud Cauley ended up leading in scrambling. 2024 champion Davis Riley was also fourth that week in SG: Putting.

Colonial has a way of bringing all types of players into the mix come Sunday. Anyone can find success here if they are executing their game plan. That said, those who are a little off will find scoring quite difficult and may very well be heading home Friday night.

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RotoWire One and Done Tools

Charles Schwab Challenge: One and Done Picks

Rickie Fowler

Fowler checks all the boxes this week. He comes in on a roll, posting top-10 results in three of his last four starts -- including a near victory at Quail Hollow. Fowler has also started to spike with his approach play, which is very encouraging considering he ranks 10th for the season in scrambling and 20th in SG: Putting. He is built for a test like this at seventh in par-4 scoring, sixth in bogey avoidance and second in bounce back. Fowler has solid history at Colonial as well with five career finishes of T16 or better. --Ryan Andrade

Gary Woodland

I'm generally a course history guy, so this really isn't the week for me, as there aren't many in the field who have fared well regularly at Colonial. I guess that means I get to expand my horizons. Woodland's track record at Colonial -- like almost everyone in the field -- is both good and bad. He's had three poor showings and three good ones. He doesn't have any high-end finishes here, but he does have three top-15s. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship, but his form outside the majors is pretty good, with two top-20s over his past three starts. --Greg Vara

Rickie Fowler

Fowler's streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes from the RBC Heritage through the Truist Championship came to an end at the PGA Championship when he tied for 60th, but he still gained 3.55 strokes from tee to green at Aronimink. Fowler is second in the Charles Schwab field -- among those with at least 16 rounds -- in overall proximity this season, and he has placed T16-T37-T6 across his last three trips to Colonial. --Bryce Danielson

Rickie Fowler

A Sunday 75 did Fowler in at the PGA Championship, but he fared fine the three days prior and ripped off three straight top-10s heading into Aronimink, so I'm focusing on the whole rather than the outlier. Fowler doesn't have a glaring hole in his game at the moment, has been improving on approach and has played Colonial regularly in recent years while recording a T16 in 2025 and a T6 in 2023. It has been nearly three years since Fowler's last win, and he looks primed to snap the drought. --Kevin O'Brien

Rickie Fowler

Playing here for the 13th time, Fowler knows this course. He posted a pair of finishes of T16 or better over his last three starts at Colonial and found himself in contention after 54 holes last year before his Sunday round got away from. The recent form connects well too, with four top-10s in Signature Events this year and top-16 numbers in both approach play and putting over the last three months. Colonial sets up nicely for a complete player who can drive it straight and work his irons, and right now Fowler is gaining strokes in every single category. The T60 Fowler posted at Aronimink last week matters less with how uniquely demanding those greens were compared to what awaits in Fort Worth. --Lauren Jump

Hideki Matsuyama

Considering Matsuyama's last top-10 came at Pebble Beach in February, I don't think he's going to be on the radar as much as he should be. He should enjoy the drop in field strength at a tournament in which he finished T13-T11-2-T21 across four starts. The main issue with Matsuyama is that he hasn't driven the ball well, but Colonial should give him the freedom to play positional golf and not have to force driver. If you still have him, it's a great time to fire up him up in one of the last non-Signature Events he will likely play this season. --Ryan Pohle

Charles Schwab Challenge: One and Done Fades

Robert MacIntyre

I don't understand how MacIntyre is fourth on the betting board. He has really struggled of late with finishes of MC-T42-T60-MC over his last four starts. The iron play has been terrible and the short game hasn't been much better. MacIntyre did finish T6 here last year, but he is not the same player. That version of the Scot was very strong on approach. There are plenty of other options to consider in much better form. --Ryan Andrade

Russell Henley

Honestly, I'm not sure why Henley is listed among the favorites. I think the oddsmakers are still using his performance from this past year as a guide, but Henley hasn't often resembled that golfer this season. He's had a couple good showings, but he's well off the pace he set before. He's not exactly a big name and doesn't have much of a track record at Colonial, which is why I'm surprised only one player has shorter odds. --Greg Vara

Ludvig Aberg

Although he's the clear favorite around the 9-1 mark, Aberg is an inexperienced Charles Schwab debutant who has had trouble closing the door on Sundays over the past 15 months. There's only $1.78M going to this week's winner, so I'd rather deploy Aberg when he's less popular, preferably on a longer track with a larger purse. --Bryce Danielson

Robert MacIntyre

I actually had MacIntyre on my list of options to consider due to his T6 here last year and his standing in the OWGR, but he has been absolutely dreadful on approach all season and has not been sharp next to nor on the greens in recent weeks. He got hot late last season, so there might be opportunities to use him down the road. --Kevin O'Brien

Robert MacIntyre

MacIntyre arrives at one of the most iron-heavy courses on the PGA Tour schedule at the worst possible time. Losing strokes on approach in eight of his last 10 tournaments is certainly a regression ill-suited for Colonial's tree-lined layout. The renovated Gil Hanse design places a heavier premium on accuracy into small, firm greens than almost anywhere else on Tour, which is a tricky draw for a player trending in the wrong direction. --Lauren Jump

Robert MacIntyre

One-and-Done players will likely be drawn to MacIntyre thanks to his T6 here last year, but he was only 31st in SG: Tee-to-Green. Following a strong start to the year, he hasn't looked like himself over the last four starts with a pair of missed cuts and two finishes in the bottom half of the field in no-cut Signature Events. He has plummeted to 138th in SG: Approach this year, and it's going to be difficult for him to have a quality result around Colonial if the iron play remains off. --Ryan Pohle

Don't get burned by late withdrawals. Visit RotoWire's PGA tournament field page for a live-updated summary of the field for the current week and list of players who have dropped out.