the Memorial Tournament One and Done Picks

Signature Events officially debuted in 2024, but the Memorial Tournament was "signature" long before. This year's event will be the 50th time this great tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus has been played. It has always been a premier stop on the PGA Tour schedule that brings all the best players to Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The Memorial is also a significant marker on the One-and-Done schedule. As a player-hosted Signature Event, the Memorial features a 36-hole cut, with the top 50 players and anyone within 10 shots of the lead making the weekend. It also has a top prize of $4 million. For OAD players looking to make a late charge, this is one of your best opportunities to do so.

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Course Tidbits

Course: Muirfield Village Golf Club (7,569 yards, par 72)

Location: Dublin, Ohio

Purse: $20 million -- $4 million to winner

Defending Champion: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

2025 Scoring Average: 73.38 (+1.38)

2025 36-Hole Cut: +5

Average Winning Score Last 5 Years: -10.2

Muirfield Village has been a ball-striker's paradise over the years. It's a long course that requires players to hit fairways in order to score. From there, Muirfield Village offers ample opportunities for the best iron players to separate. These are annually some of the firmest and fastest greens on Tour, but they are also the fifth-smallest targets. Last year Scottie Scheffler won by four strokes and ranked second in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Approach and T2 in GIR. Many of the other top finishers the last few years really excelled both off the tee and approaching the greens.

Another area that ends up being very important here is the short game. Because the average GIR percentage is so low -- around 55 percent -- there are plenty of chances to either gain or lose strokes around the greens. Last year Scheffler also led the field in scrambling and was third in SG: Around-the-Green. Players can face a variety of shots around the putting surfaces, but most come from long rough, which can be very tough to control.

The forecast calls for dry conditions -- at least until the weekend, where there could be some showers. The good news for players is there will not be much wind to contend with. Even so, Muirfield Village is such a demanding test that it will play difficult even in perfect conditions. Scheffler is the only player over the last three years to finish better than 7-under-par after 72 holes.

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Memorial Tournament: One and Done Picks

Ludvig Aberg

Aberg has done everything but win in 2026. That said, Muirfield Village could be the best fit for his game that we have seen yet this season. Aberg is an absolute flusher, ranking second only to Scheffler this season in SG: Ball Striking. The Swede hits is long and straight, is exceptional with the mid-to-long irons and has been consistently gaining strokes both around the greens and with the putter. Aberg has finished top 25 in nine straight events, including five top-5s in that stretch. He doesn't have a ton of experience at Muirfield Village but has gone T5-T16 in his two appearances. --Ryan Andrade

Patrick Cantlay

My picks from here on out might not be in-line with the majority because I've dug myself quite the hole, but Cantlay isn't too far off the beaten path this week, even if his play hasn't been great this season. The reason he'll get some attention this week and the reason I like him is his track record here. Cantlay hasn't been at his best in recent years, but in a five-year span from 2018-2022, Cantlay won twice and finished inside the top-5 two other times. After three starts at this event where he wasn't a factor, perhaps the pressure to perform here is off and maybe that's what he needs this week. --Greg Vara

Nick Taylor

Taylor finished fourth here a year ago and ranks sixth among this field in SG: Total at Muirfield Village over the last two seasons. His approach play has been locked in, with Taylor gaining strokes in that category across 12 straight tournaments, a favorable trend to bring to a course that requires precise iron play into small, fast greens. For OAD purposes, I prefer an accurate shot-maker over the bombers, and Taylor fits that bill with plenty of upside to boot. --Lauren Jump

Justin Thomas

It's amazing how much can change in the span of a month. Thomas bested only three golfers in his title defense at Harbour Town but has looked like a different golfer since, posting three consecutive top-15s -- highlighted by a top-5 at the PGA Championship. He ranked second in SG: Tee-to-Green and fourth off the tee at Colonial, showing his potential to win if he putts like he did at Aronimink. With all the quality options to choose from, I don't think he will be overly popular, and he has three top-10s here, including a loss in a playoff. --Ryan Pohle

Ludvig Aberg

Aberg checks all of the course history, course fit and current form boxes this week. He has only played Muirfield Village twice, but those trips resulted in a T5 in his 2024 debut and a T16 last year. Among players teeing it up this week, he is bested by only one player in all of SG: Total, Tee-to-Green and Approach over the last three months. The flat stick has been a bit of a concern in recent weeks, but he has still posted a pair of top-10s and a T17 since the start of May. Questions about Aberg's ability to close remain, but a hot week with the putter could finally get him back in the winner's circle. --Kevin O'Brien

Memorial Tournament: One and Done Fades

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele has been strong this season, but there are some concerns for me this week. While he did finish T7 at the PGA Championship, all of that was because of the putter. He has now lost strokes on approach in each of his last two starts. Schauffele also only ranks 56th among players in this field in SG: Around-the-Green, which is very unusual compared to what we've seen from him for most of his career. A quick look at Schauffele's record at Muirfield Village seems quite impressive with eight straight top-25 finishes, but a closer look reveals only a best finish of T8. We are going to need more than that this week. --Ryan Andrade

Rory McIlroy

Not exactly a safe pick here, but I honestly feel that McIlroy is going to struggle in the events surrounding the majors going forward because I think he's so locked into the majors now that everything else is secondary. His track record at this event is pretty good, he's only missed two cuts in 13 starts and he had five top-10s, but he hasn't finished inside the top-5 here since 2016. McIlroy could easily burn me this week, because if he's locked in, he's going to be a factor, but I'm banking on him not being locked in this week. Two weeks from now, yes, but not this week. --Greg Vara

Cameron Young

Young hasn't quite found his bearings at Muirfield Village, evident by zero top-20 finishes in four trips to Jack's Place, where he's managed to break par just once over his last 12 rounds. Perhaps the three-week break following a disappointing PGA Championship will leave him refreshed enough to bounce back, but that's not a risk I'm willing to take for OAD. --Lauren Jump

Si Woo Kim

Kim will be a tempting player to use considering he's posted a top-5 finish in three of his last five starts including his runner-up last time out at the Byron Nelson. But this will be a much different test than TPC Craig Ranch, and Kim quietly lost strokes on approach in each of the last two rounds but that was mostly covered up an excellent week with his short game. Kim's results have been hit-or-miss this year, and I think this will be one of the miss weeks. If you still have him, I'd wait to see some better iron play first before using him. --Ryan Pohle

Wyndham Clark

Clark enters this event on a roll with four finishes of T21 or better -- including a win his last time out -- over his last five events. However, if the numbers are an indicator the hot streak could come to a halt. Clark's putter was true during the recent stretch, but he has had little success at Muirfield Village both off the tee and on approach, so a cold spell on the greens could push him down the board -- and even prevent him from making it to the weekend. --Kevin O'Brien

Don't get burned by late withdrawals. Visit RotoWire's PGA tournament field page for a live-updated summary of the field for the current week and list of players who have dropped out.