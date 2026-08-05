Ryan Gerard has a few things working in his favor this week, and two RotoWire experts reveal why he is their one-and-done pick for the Wyndham Championship.

Wyndham Championship One and Done Picks

There are now 33 tournaments in the books, and the Wyndham Championship will ultimately determine the 70 golfers with enough to participate in the FedExCup Playoffs. Every year we see drama unfold in Greensboro, as one shot here or there can be the difference between making golf's version of the postseason or waiting until the fall season begins with the Biltmore Championship Asheville. All players who crack the top 70 after the Wyndham Championship will secure PGA Tour status for 2027, while the rest will compete in eight FedExCup Fall events to remain inside the top 100 and lock up full status.

The RotoWire One and Done League is also approaching its conclusion with just four events to go. Regular contributors of this column Bryce Danielson and Kevin O'Brien sit second and third in the standings, respectively, after being passed up by a fellow competitor with Michael Thorbjornsen's big win in Detroit. Plenty can still happen between now and the end of the season, but clearly banking the winner even in a regular event can still be impactful late in the game.

Cameron Young is the defending champion of this event and the highest-ranked player in the field. Last year his six-stroke triumph marked his long-awaited maiden PGA Tour victory. Young carried that momentum into this season, where he is one of the leading candidates for PGA Tour Player of the Year thanks to victories at THE PLAYERS Championship and Cadillac Championship, along with top-three finishes at the Masters and the Open Championship. Jackson Koivun is second to Young on the betting board and will feel some pressure sitting in the coveted No. 70 spot in the FedExCup Standings.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, tournament participation and overall golfer performance, head to RotoWire's latest golf news or follow @RotoWireGolf on X.

Course Tidbits

Course: Sedgefield Country Club (7,131 yards, par 70)

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Purse: $8.5 million -- $1.53 million to winner

Defending Champion: Cameron Young (-22)

2025 Scoring Average: 69.167 (-0.833)

2025 36-Hole Cut: -3

Average Winning Score Last 5 Years: -19

Sedgefield Country Club is not a long course by any means so the focus turns much more in the direction of driving accuracy. The bermuda rough makes judging approaches into elevated greens very difficult. Compared to last week at Detroit Golf Club, we will see far less driver usage off the tee. If you look at the rundown of recent champions, many of them are known for being very accurate drivers.

The average GIR percentage for the field is usually quite high at Sedgefield, so the separation will come more in terms of proximity. Unlike the last couple weeks where the 175-225 yard range was the main focus, this week more of the approaches will come in the 125-175 yard range. Your top wedge and short iron players always seem to thrive. The greens feature a lot of undulation for being slightly below average in size. Precision will be necessary to give you quality looks at birdie.

The greens feature a lot of runoffs and false fronts which lead into shortgrass collection areas. Chipping off bermudagrass is never easy and those that make the best contact will be rewarded. The putting surfaces roll as true as any on the PGA Tour and is a favorite amongst many players. If you get things rolling you can make putts in bunches around here. It's very hard to contend at Sedgefield if you are not gaining strokes on the greens.

Visit RotoWire's PGA earnings report to find total winnings and winnings per entry via our fantasy golf stats pages.

RotoWire One and Done Tools

Wyndham Championship: One and Done Picks

Ben Griffin

Sure, Griffin hasn't had a great last two starts (T59-MC), but prior to that he racked up four top-10s and seven top-25s in a nine-event stretch. He has gained strokes on approach in seven straight and gained strokes around the greens in seven of his last eight. The putter has also popped on several occasions this season. Griffin has great history at the Wyndham Championship, scoring three finishes of T11 or better in four starts. He gained nearly 10 strokes on the greens last year at Sedgefield and is third among players in this field in SG: Putting on Bermuda over the last 18 months. Griffin has yet to win this season after scoring three victories in 2025, but this certainly seems like an excellent spot to end that drought. --Ryan Andrade

Aaron Rai

I still have Young at my disposal, but I'm going to save him for the Playoffs. I've already used the next two favorites, Koivun and Hideki Matsuyama, so that leaves me with a handful of options in the next group. Among them, Rai looks like the best bet, as I'm expecting him to get back on track this week. He's a former champion here who backed up his win with a T5 the following year. That tells me that he really has a feel for this course. His form hasn't been great since winning the PGA Championship, but it's only a matter of time before he pops again. --Greg Vara

Ryan Gerard

Among the players I have remaining, Koivun might be the best option. But he should be pretty popular and I need to make up some ground. Gerard is a very good option, too. He is having an outstanding season, and the only thing preventing it from getting more noticed is the lack of a win. He has finished runner-up three times. In his past two starts, he merely finished top-10. Gerard is ranked top-25 on Tour in both SG: Approach and Putting, and he's top-40 in driving accuracy, a key metric this week. --Len Hochberg

Ryan Gerard

Having grown up in nearby Raleigh before playing his collegiate golf at the University of North Carolina, Gerard's "hometown" narrative could somewhat inflate his ownership He notched back-to-back top-10s at The Open and Rocket Classic, though he did miss the cut in each of his first two Wyndham Championship appearances when the flat stick ran ice cold. Gerard paces this week's field in SG: Putting over his last 24 rounds, and he's fourth in putting from 5-10 feet within the same frame. Additionally, Gerard is relatively short and straight off the tee, which typically produces better results at Sedgefield. --Bryce Danielson

Jackson Koivun

When I drafted Koivun in two leagues in January I had him pegged as a one-and-done selection late in the year. I missed a golden opportunity in Minnesota, of course, but I hope I'm not too late to the party. Koivun has been as-advertised thus far, and he finished T5 in this event last year. He ranks fifth in the field in SG: Total over his last 20 rounds, so while it's a stretch to expect two wins from him in his first two months as a professional I'm taking my chances. --Kevin O'Brien

Wyndham Championship: One and Done Fades

Justin Thomas

Thomas has top-5 odds at most sportsbooks this week, but he finds himself all the way down at No. 43 in my model. Really the only thing even holding him that high is his fantastic short game. Unfortunately with Sedgefield having one of the highest average GIR percentages on Tour, it will be much harder to gain shots in that category. Thomas is not in great form, ranking 102nd in this field in SG: Approach over his last 20 rounds. He is also shockingly 73rd in this field in SG: Ball Striking over the last 12 months. There are plenty of options with better history at Sedgefield if you want someone near the top of the board. --Ryan Andrade

Justin Thomas

Much like Xander Schauffele did in Detroit, I think Thomas is playing here mainly to tune up his game for the Playoffs. Thomas had a nice run from the end of April through June, but he hasn't accomplished much since. His two most recent starts resulted in a T50 and a T65. Granted, those were both on links-style courses, but his game doesn't appear to be super sharp. His track record here is nothing special either, with just one top-15 in four starts. --Greg Vara

Justin Thomas

On any course that stresses getting the ball in the fairway like TPC Sedgefield does, Thomas will usually be a pass for me. He hasn't played this tournament often and has never finished in the top 10. --Len Hochberg

Justin Thomas

You'll find Thomas near the top of the outright odds board, but I'll be avoiding him as a OAD click at a venue that favors precision and in his first start since placing T50-T65 across the pond back in mid-July. He's outside of the top 120 in both GIR percentage and overall proximity over the last three months, having been carried instead by his around-the-green play. --Bryce Danielson

Jordan Spieth

The T31 Spieth posted in Detroit was his best result since May, and the T31 he posted in this event last year was his best Wyndham Championship result since he fell in a playoff here in 2013. If you need any more reason to stay away, he ranks 121st in this week's field in SG: Total over his last 20 rounds. --Kevin O'Brien

Don't get burned by late withdrawals. Visit RotoWire's PGA tournament field page for a live-updated summary of the field for the current week and list of players who have dropped out.