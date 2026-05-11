Kristoffer Reitan contended several times in recent weeks, and he broke through in a big way at the Truist Championship with his first PGA Tour victory.

There would be few bigger stories on the PGA Tour right now than a Rickie Fowler win. Still one of the most popular players on Tour, Fowler charged to the top of the leaderboard on Sunday at the Truist Championship and held the solo lead deep into the back nine.

But stumbles on Nos. 16 and 18 in the forms of a short missed birdie putt and a bogey opened the door for unheralded Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan to burst right through and steal the title at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour title.

Reitan reigns supreme 🏆 The PGA TOUR rookie comes through with his first win on TOUR @TruistChamp. pic.twitter.com/lNoFhIuwKG May 10, 2026

Playing well ahead of the leaders, Fowler raced up the leaderboard after starting the final round seven shots back. He shot a front-nine 30 and birdies on 14 and 15 gave him the outright lead. However, he missed an eight-foot putt to extend the lead on 16, then a terrible approach from the fairway on 18 led to a deadly closing bogey. Reitan himself birdied 14 and 15 and then parred in for the stunning win.

The 28-year-old is technically a rookie in that he earned his way over from the DP World Tour. But he was an accomplished golfer with two DPWT wins in calendar 2025 and was ranked 31st in the world at the end of 2025 (25th now).

Reitan had struggled in his first three months on the big tour. But he had turned it around of late, with a tie for 10th at the Valero Texas Open, a made cut at the Masters, a runner-up at the Zurich alongside countryman Kris Ventura and a T14 last week at the Cadillac Championship.

Still, it's fair to say this win came out of nowhere.

"I came from the DP World Tour where people were starting to recognize me as a good player. And then I came over here and I had to start from scratch," Reitan said. "Yeah, I had that feeling that no one had any idea who I was. So I had to earn it, and I hope this is a way of doing that. Yeah, no it's been cool the last few weeks to suddenly see people in the crowd shouting my name. So, yeah, that's been, that's been cool, for sure."

We're not gonna say that everyone now knows his name, but Reitan is still one of those wonderful stories that emerge on the PGA Tour multiple times every year.

It's just that Fowler winning would've been a bigger story. One of the biggest of the year.

MONDAY BACKSPIN

Rickie Fowler

Fowler doesn't need any charity handouts. He was having a very good season all along, one that would place him in the TOUR Championship if it started today. He's 17th in the FedExCup Standings. He's now finished T8, T9 and T2 in the past three Signature Events, and no one else can say they finished in the top-10 in all three (that's a trick question: Scottie Scheffler didn't play this week). Now, at the ripe old age of 37, Fowler is ranked 32nd on Tour in SG: Approach, 38th in Tee-to-Green and 12th in Putting. He was looking to recreate the magic from 14 years ago, when he won this tournament at Quail Hollow.

One hop and stop 🛑 Rickie Fowler birdies No. 15 and regains sole possession of the lead @TruistChamp. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/l0ciMVvj3V — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 10, 2026

Nicolai Hojgaard

Another European who has played well this year is Hojgaard. And this shared runner-up with Fowler just adds to it. Hojgaard now has four top-10s and seven top-25s. He's one of the biggest hitters, ranked seventh in driving distance, yet also is 14th in SG: Approach and top-50 in SG: Putting. There's a good chance Hojgaard ends up in the TOUR Championship come August.

Alex Fitzpatrick

Not that anyone was calling Fitzpatrick a fluke, but he's not a fluke. After winning the Zurich team event alongside his older brother, world No. 4 Matt Fitzpatrick, he finished ninth at the Cadillac Championship and now T4 at the Truist. Incredibly, the younger Fitzpatrick is 22nd in the FedExCup Standings.

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood has not followed up in 2026 as many thought he would, after he finally broke through with his first PGA Tour win at the TOUR Championship. He still hasn't contended for a title this season, but tying for fifth at the Truist is a start.

Sungjae Im

After leading for a chunk of the Truist, Im tied for fifth. Anytime you are leading a tournament and don't win, it's a downer. But the way Im had been playing, this is a huge step forward after missing the start of the season with a wrist/hand injury.

J.J. Spaun

Spaun tied for fifth and the most encouraging aspect of the week, especially on the eve of a major, is that he may have found his putting stroke. He ranked 21st in the Truist field in SG: Putting. Granted, that moves him up to only 149th on the season. But Spaun is also ranked ninth in SG: Approach and 14th in Tee-to-Green. This was Spaun's second top-10 of the season after his win at the Valero.

Ludvig Aberg

Aberg really hasn't been talked about as one of the top golfers of the season – you have to win to do that. But he has finished top-8 now in 5 of his past six starts after tying for eighth. The one outlier in that stretch was a T21 at the Masters, which is not too shabby. Whether he can propel himself onto the first page of the leaderboard at the PGA this week, we shall see. But Aberg has been playing well enough to do it.

Harry Hall

Hall has been having an okay season, though nothing like last year. He's tied for eighth at the Truist, his third top-10 of the season and second in a Signature Event. For Hall, it's all about his short game. He's ranked 10th in SG: Around-the-Green, but his putting, even though 33rd on Tour, is a bit off.

Cameron Young

Young can't win every week, he proved this week. But one of the hallmarks of greatness is having good weeks in your bad weeks, if that makes any sense. Young tied for 10th at the Truist. That's a good week in a bad week.

Justin Thomas

We haven't heard much about Thomas this season. At first because he was out with back surgery. And then because he wasn't playing that well. He tied for 13th at the Truist, which is good. But after three rounds in the 60s he closed with a 72, so he probably feels he left something out there.

Min Woo Lee

Lee tied for 14th, his second straight top-20 in a sig event. After disappointing weeks at THe PLAYERS (T32) and Masters (MC), Lee gets another shot this week to showcase himself in a big tournament.

Rory McIlroy

In his first start since winning the Masters again, McIlroy tied for 19th.

ONEFLIGHT MYRTLE BEACH CLASSIC

Brandt Snedeker

Do we have a chance of another playing captain this year? Probably not, but the 2026 Presidents Cup captain turned back the clock to win for the first time in almost eight years. The 45-year-old Snedeker not only has a two-year exemption through 2028 and berths in the remaining sig events this season, he played himself into this week's PGA Championship. He closed with a 66 to beat Mark Hubbard by a stroke.

7 years, 8 months, 21 days. Brandt Snedeker is back in the winner's circle @MyrtleBeachCl. pic.twitter.com/9kQIVCC5yt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 10, 2026

Blades Brown

The 18-year-old tied for ninth. The top-10 gets him into the Byron Nelson the week after the PGA. Plus he's now within 43 FedExCup points of securing Special Temporary Membership for the rest of the season.

Brooks Koepka

Koepka was the class of the opposite-field event. He tied for 11th. Putting again was the issue. He ranked 62nd in this weak field.

Ryan Ruffels

The Australian golfer and YouTube creator won the qualifying tournament to play in his first PGA Tour event since 2022. After being tied for the lead at one point, he tied for 45th. It was his 21st career PGA Tour start.

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