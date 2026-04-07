Live on Video: 2026 Masters Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2025 Masters and discuss DFS, best bets, OAD and the results of their draft!
April 7, 2026
Live on Video: 2026 Masters Picks, Predictions and Best Bets
April 7, 2026
Live on Video

RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2026 Masters at Augusta National.

The crew shares their top PGA DFS picks and best bets, recaps the results of their Masters fantasy draft, offers strategic insights for this week's one-and-done contests and more.

Key 2026 Masters Storylines

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Previewing the 2026 Masters

2026 Masters Draft Results

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's latest Golf Odds, Betting Lines & PGA Tour Odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
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Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for nine years. Len is a three-time winner of the FSWA DFS Writer of the Year Award (2020, '22 and '23) and a five-time nominee (2019-23). He is also a writer and editor for MLB Advanced Media.
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Lauren Jump
Lauren is a sports writer, book editor and digital marketer who loves running, skiing and all Philly sports (plus the Dodgers).
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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