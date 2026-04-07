RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2026 Masters at Augusta National.
The crew shares their top PGA DFS picks and best bets, recaps the results of their Masters fantasy draft, offers strategic insights for this week's one-and-done contests and more.
Key 2026 Masters Storylines
- Can Rory McIlroy go back-to-back?
- Will Scottie Scheffler win his third Masters?
- How should you approach Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed in one and done?
- Will a sleeper emerge and claim his first Green Jacket?
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Previewing the 2026 Masters
2026 Masters Draft Results
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