RotoWire's power rankings for the 2026 Masters have arrived, and Scottie Scheffler leads the way as Len Hochberg sorts through all 91 golfers headed to Augusta.

2026 Masters Power Rankings

Below are RotoWire's full-field Power Rankings for the 90th edition of the Masters.

This list is an asset for any fantasy or gaming format, including wagers, season-long leagues, PGA DFS -- and even office pools. In fact, use RotoWire's PGA power rankings to bet on the Masters utilizing the best sportsbook promos.

The field stood at 91 players as of the weekend, down four players from last year.

The betting favorites are world No. 1 and two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler; No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy, the defending champion; and LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, the 2023 winner.

In all, there are 18 former champions in the field, though Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are not among them. It is the first time since 1994 that neither Woods nor Mickelson is in the field.

There are five former champions now with LIV. In all, there are 11 LIV golfers,, down from 12 in 2025, 13 in 2024 and 18 in 2023.

There are five "legacy" champions, long-ago winners who don't play on the regular tour anymore and who are grandfathered into the field for life. There are also six amateurs.

The top 50 and ties will make the cut and, as a reminder, there no longer is a 10-shot rule.

Augusta National is a par-72 with a scorecard yardage of 7,565 yards, up 10 yards from last year. That difference comes at No. 17. The tee box has been reduced and the tee marker repositioned, resulting in the hole now playing at 450 yards. No. 17 was the fourth hardest hole in 2025.

The early weather forecast looks quite good. The chance of rain is small all week, with high temperatures warming to around 80 by Thursday and wind relatively mild.

2026 Masters Field and Rankings

These rankings were formulated before the completion of the Valero Texas Open, which took place the week before the Masters and included 22 golfers who had already qualified for Augusta. The Texas Open winner, if not already in the Masters field, would get the final berth. We will update any field changes or news in the comments section below.

And with that, here are our rankings for the 90th Masters, which are broken down into the following categories:

Favorites

Contenders

Making the Cut

Borderline

Long Shots

Amateurs

Legacy Champions

April blooms at Augusta National Golf Club. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wkN2FPTeit — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2026

MASTERS FAVORITES

1. Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler arrives far from his dominant self but still the overwhelming favorite. It's hard to argue with that. He won the Masters in 2022 and 2024, and wound up tied for fourth last year. Scheffler is ranked an uncharacteristic 80th in Strokes Gained: Approach on the season. But all his other Strokes Gained rankings are top-20 -- and that's why he still must be viewed as a real threat to win his fifth major.

2. Bryson DeChambeau

After seven years of being flummoxed by Augusta National, DeChambeau finally figured it out two years ago. He tied for sixth in 2024 and for fifth last year. He's been a force in the majors during that time, winning the 2024 U.S. Open, being runner-up at the PGA Championship both years and finishing top-10 three other times. DeChambeau arrives at the top of his game, having won the past two LIV Golf events, including in South Africa in a playoff over Rahm.

3. Jon Rahm

The 2023 Masters winner had a far better record at Augusta before he left for LIV than afterward. He tied for 45th in 2024 and for 14th last year. Rahm did register top-10s at two majors last year, the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, halting a downward trend since leaving the PGA Tour. Further, he's been outstanding on LIV in 2026, with a win, three runners-up and a tie for fifth in five starts.

4. Rory McIlroy

At long last, McIlroy captured his elusive green jacket a year ago. In winning his first Masters in his 17th try, he also completed the career grand slam in what became the defining moment of the 2025 golf season. No one has repeated at the Masters since Tiger in 2001-02, and even finishing in the top 10 is a rarity for the defending champion. In fact, only three of the past 19 champs did so. From being honored at the Champions dinner to being feted everywhere he walks, McIlroy will constantly be reminded of last year -- at a time when he's trying to focus on this year. Overall, he has five top-5s and eight top-10s at the Masters.

5. Xander Schauffele

Schauffele is flying under the radar this week. He has finished second and third among his five top-10s at Augusta. He's come close to winning the Masters, and of course he broke through with major wins in 2024 at both the PGA Championship and Open Championship. After that, his game tailed off – at least by his standards. But this season, he is trending back upward with three top-7s in his past four starts. It seems another Schauffele win, somewhere, is close.

6. Cameron Young

Young had already turned in two excellent results at the Masters before joining the upper echelon of golfers over the past year. His tie for seventh in 2023 and tie for ninth in 2024 preceded his maiden Tour win at the 2025 Wyndham and of course his big PLAYERS Championship victory last month. He also has one top-5 in each of the other three majors, showing a profound ability to show out in the biggest tournaments no matter the course.

7. Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick arrives as one of the hottest players in the world. He won the Valspar. He was runner-up at THE PLAYERS. He's back in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in two years. But he's had a mixed record at the Masters. He finished seventh in his second trip in 2016 and was 10th in 2023. His game is so good right now -- he is seventh on Tour in SG: Approach and third in Tee-to-Green -- that this could be the year he finally contends for the title.

8. Patrick Reed

Reed is not with LIV Golf anymore, and he's not on the PGA Tour -- yet. Currently, he's a quasi-DP-World-Tour player. He won two tournaments this year in Dubai and Qatar to climb into the top 25 of the OWGR, but now he's been idle for more than a month. Reed almost always does well at Augusta. Since winning in 2018, he's had five top-12s, including a pair of top-5s in the past three years.

9. Justin Rose

Few have experienced more Augusta heartache than Rose, who twice has lost in a playoff, including last year to McIlroy. He's had a great track record at the Masters, one that's continued into his forties. Now 45, Rose has seven top-10s and a whopping 15 top-25s in 20 trips down Magnolia Lane. He's coming off a runaway win at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this season and tied for 13th at THE PLAYERS Championship.

10. Ludvig Aberg

Aberg has played the Masters twice and finished second and seventh. And, really, when his game is on, it's a perfect fit for Augusta National. He has finished in the top-5 in his past two starts before teeing it up at the Valero Texas Open. But in one of them, THE PLAYERS Championship, he had the title in his grasp on the back nine on Sunday and imploded. Aberg is ranked top-30 on Tour in SG:Off-the-Tee and Approach, and 12th in Tee-to-Green.

MASTERS CONTENDERS

11. Jordan Spieth

Since that magical moment in 2015 when Spieth won the Masters at age 21, he has finished second, third twice and fourth. Last year, he tied for 14th. He's also missed the cut twice in the past four years. Such is the roller-coaster that Spieth's career has become. He has played well in 2026, with a pair of top-12s in Signature Events, and another at the Valspar.

12. Russell Henley

Henley certainly has the game to excel at Augusta – he tied for fourth in 2023 and previously had three other top-25s. And his game has been on point so far in 2026, with two top-10s and five top-25s in six starts entering the Valero. With Henley's laser-like accuracy with both his driver and long irons, and ranking 14th in Strokes Gained: Putting, there's a lot to like about him this week – and at a far cheaper price than most of the other top players.

13. Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood has just one top-10 at the Masters in nine career starts. That was a tie for third in 2024. He has not finished in the top-10 in any major since. He tied for 21st at Augusta last year. Now that Fleetwood has won on the PGA Tour, taking last year's TOUR Championship, a major victory would be the next step. He's far more equipped to win one now. He entered the Valero Texas Open playing at his usual high level, with three top-8s in his previous four starts.

14. Hideki Matsuyama

The 2021 Masters winner, Matsuyama has not contended since, though he's fared well with three results inside the top-25. That stretch also overlapped a bit with a neck injury that hampered him across multiple seasons. Matsuyama is fully healthy now. A great ball striker ranked top-20 on Tour in both SG: Approach and Tee-to-Green, he also is one of the best in the world around the green, ranked fifth.

15. Akshay Bhatia

Bhatia has made the cut in his two Masters – T35 in 2024 and T42 last year. This season has seen him take his game to another level, highlighted by his playoff victory at Bay Hill last month for the biggest win of his career. Bhatia turned in a record-breaking short-game performance that week – a skill set vitally important for Augusta success. He's ranked ninth on Tour in SG: Putting. He's also eighth in SG: Approach.

16. Min Woo Lee

This will be Lee's fifth Masters. His first four went like this: T14-MC-T22-T49. That's the full Lee experience right there, where it can be good or bad but wildly divergent outcomes are always in the mix. After that T49 a year ago, he missed the cut in the other three majors. But he's been outstanding in 2026, with a runner-up, a tie for sixth and tie for 12th in Signature Events, then a tie for third at Houston. Lee's driving accuracy has improved greatly, and that makes him far more relevant at Augusta.

17. Robert MacIntyre

MacIntyre tied for 12th and then 23rd in his first two Masters in 2021-22. He didn't qualify for the next two, then missed the cut last year. He has recorded top-10s in each of the other three majors, illustrating that he can deliver on the biggest stages in golf. Lefties have had great success at Augusta, and MacIntyre could be the next one in line, maybe not this year but one day.

18. Corey Conners

Anyone who has the ball-striking chops that Conners does is a great fit for the Masters, and that's why he has compiled four career top-10s there, including last year's tie for eighth. But he's never done better than sixth, and that's likely because of his limited upside on the greens. As sure as the sun comes up, Conners is ranked 16th on Tour in SG: Approach and 138th in Putting. He's finished top-15 in his past two starts, including at THE PLAYERS..

19. Adam Scott

This will be Scott's 25th Masters, and his 98th consecutive major. He won at Augusta in 2013 and had run off 15 straight made cuts until missing last year. He proceeded to finish top-20 at both the PGA and U.S. Open. Now 45, Scott can still bring it, as he did in finishing fourth at Riviera and 11th at Bay Hill earlier this year. He ranks fourth on Tour in SG: Approach.

20. Jason Day

There was a time it looked as if Day would win a Masters, maybe multiple, and lots of majors. He finished second and third at Augusta way back when, and has been runner-up in every major. But he has just one win, the 2015 PGA. Day tied for eighth at the Masters just last year, so he can still make a dent. He was runner-up at the Amex back in January, then tied for sixth at the Houston Open last month.

21. Jacob Bridgeman

It will be interesting to see how Bridgeman does in his first Masters. He methodically earned his way into the TOUR Championship last year, after missing the cut in his first two career majors at the PGA and U.S. Open. This year, he broke through with a huge win at Riviera. Bridgeman is ranked first on Tour in SG: Putting and top-25 in Approach.

22. Brooks Koepka

Koepka has finished co-runner-up twice at the Masters – behind Woods in 2019 and Scheffler in 2023. Certainly no shame in that. But he's also missed the cut three times in the past five years. He arrives with superior iron play in his return to the PGA Tour -- ranked third in SG: Approach -- but a putter that needs to be a lot better on the slick Augusta greens. He's ranked 140th in that department.

23. Si Woo Kim

Kim has been a vastly improved player in 2026. In eight starts, he has three top-6 finishes and three more in the top-15. He hasn't missed a cut. He's been elite on approach and tee-to-green, ranking top-5 in both Strokes Gained categories. Plus he's second on Tour in driving accuracy. Kim's putting, however, remains a disaster. He has been decent at Augusta: seven straight made cuts after he missed in his debut, with three top-25s but zero top-10s.

24. Tyrrell Hatton

The mercurial Englishman finished 14th last year and ninth the year before. A golfer without the most patience has figured out a course that mandates patience -- maybe for four days a year anyone can be patient? Hatton has been great in the majors the past four years, and his departure for LIV did not disrupt his success. He has eight top-25s and missed only one cut in that stretch.

25. Collin Morikawa

Honestly, no idea what to do with Morikawa. If he's healthy, he's probably in the top-5. But after withdrawing from the Valero on Tuesday, who knows at this point whether he even plays the Masters. So this is just a placeholder. Morikawa tweaked his back just one hole into THE PLAYERS Championship and ultimately withdrew. The injury came at an especially bad time, as he had ended a long winless drought with a victory at Pebble Beach followed by top-10s in two Signature Events. Morikawa has finished top-5 at Augusta in two of the past four years, with top-18 or better five years running.

MAKING THE MASTERS CUT

26. Sepp Straka

Straka is in the midst of a very good 2026 season. He was runner-up at Pebble Beach, top-20 at THE PLAYERS and has two other top-20s. He's a top-15 player in both SG: Approach and Tee-to-Green. But his major results the past two years have been far different. He's missed 4-of-8 cuts. He did tie for 16th at the 2024 Masters, but that's his only top-25 in four trips.

27. Nicolai Hojgaard

Hojgaard has played in seven of the eight majors the past two years and missed only one cut. That was last year's Masters. But the year before, he tied for 16th at Augusta. He is amid his best season as a PGA Tour member, 7-for-7 in cuts with a runner-up, two other top-10s and two top-25s. Hojgaard is ranked top-25 on Tour in SG: Approach, Tee-to-Green and Putting.

28. Jake Knapp

Knapp rides a stellar record in 2026 into his second Masters and fifth career major. He has finished in the top-11 in every tournament he's played except one this season, and that was a missed cut at THE PLAYERS. He is ranked seventh on Tour in driving distance, second in SG: Putting and, remarkably, leads in SG: Total. Knapp tied for 55th in the 2023 Masters, his lone made cut in a major.

29. Harris English

English has had a curious 2026 season. He has four top-25s, but none inside the top-20, much less top-10. He has improved each of the past three years at the Masters: 43-T22-T12. And don't forget that English was runner-up at both the PGA and Open Championship last year. He has made the cut in eight straight majors. But this season he is ranked outside the top-100 in SG: Approach.

30. Justin Thomas

Thomas has had some very good Masters weeks. He's had a top-5 and four top-25s. But none of those have come in the past three years, during which he's gone MC-MC-T36. In three starts back on Tour after back surgery, he's hitting the fairway under 50 percent of the time. If that continues, his Masters struggles will continue.

31. Viktor Hovland

Hovland has come a long way in solving his short-game issues – both on and around the green. He has a top-10 at the Masters, plus two top-25s. When he's on, he's a top-10 player. But over the past few years, it's been a roller-coaster ride for Norwegian, with his "A" game rarely surfacing. It surely can this week, but we just can't count on it.

32. Sungjae Im

Im has had great success at the Masters, finishing as runner-up in 2020 (in November), eighth in 2022 and fifth last year. But the state of his game is questionable after missing the first two months with a wrist injury. Yes, he tied for fourth at the Valspar -- after kicking away the tournament -- but has gone MC-MC-T60 in his other three starts.

33. Shane Lowry

Lowry had a nice run going in the Masters from 2020-23, with four straight top-25s, topping out at a tie for third in 2022. But in the past two years, he's had results in the 40s. Lowry's 2026 season took a left turn late in the final round of the Cognizant Classic. He hit two water balls, lost a big lead and then missed the cut in his next two starts. Missing consecutive cuts is extremely rare for Lowry, but he made the weekend at the Houston Open.

34. Chris Gotterup

Gotterup hits his drives very far and very wherever-they-go – in other words, fifth on Tour in driving distance and 140th in driving accuracy. That likely won't fly in his maiden Masters. But Gotterup did for 23rd at last year's U.S. Open, where putting the ball in the fairway matters a lot, and third at the Open Championship, where it often matters little.

35. Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay has now played in 35 majors, more than enough to say that he has underperformed. He has only five top-10s. One came at the Masters, in 2019, when he actually led with two holes to go before falling to ninth as a fellow Woods took home the green jacket. Cantlay tied for 36th last year, then went MC-MC-MC at the other three majors.

36. Ryan Fox

The 39-year-old New Zealander has taken his career to another level over the past year. He won twice on the PGA Tour in 2025. He also had a top-20 at the U.S. Open. His game – long hitter, good wedge and putter – should align nicely with Augusts. He's played two Masters, tying for 26th in 2023 and for 38th last year.

37. Maverick McNealy

McNealy has now been around quite a few years, but 2025 was the first time he played in the Masters and in all four majors in the same year. He made the cut in all of them, with a tie for 32nd at Augusta. McNealy has four top-25s so far in 2026, though just one top-10. He's statistically balanced, ranking in the top-70 in every Strokes Gained metric but excelling in none of them.

38. Kurt Kitayama

Kitayama returns to Augusta after a one-year absence. He's played in two previous Masters and made the cut once (T35, 2024). In February, he finished co-runner-up at Riviera, and there's long been a correlation between playing well there and Augusta. Kitayama also had top-25s at Bay Hill and TPC Scottsdale.

39. Rasmus Hojgaard

Hojgaard had played in five career majors entering last year, and then he qualified for all four in 2025. And he made all four cuts, including T32 in his maiden Masters. His 2026 season has been mixed -- a top-10 at the Cognizant, a top-25 at Phoenix, but nothing much otherwise. It seems to be a case of playing better than he's scoring, because Hojgaard's stats indicate he should be having better results.

40. Cameron Smith

Few golfers have a better Masters resume this decade than Smith, and no one has become more irrelevant since leaving for LIV. Smith arrives having missed the cut in his past five majors, including all four last year. He did tie for sixth at Augusta two years ago, but that was his last moment of relevancy. He hasn't even played well on LIV. He does have two top-10s and two top-20s this season, but in 50-ish-man fields, that's not as good as it sounds.

41. Wyndham Clark

After Clark won the 2023 U.S. Open, a month after winning the Wells Fargo Championship, he seemed destined for stardom. It never happened. He hasn't won since, and his next eight majors didn't even net a single top-30. Now, he's now ranked No. 75 in the OWGR. Clark missed the cut at the 2024 Masters, then tied for 46th in 2025. On Tour this season, he's made 6-of-8 cuts, but has only one result better than a tie for 35th.

42. Sam Burns

This will be Burns' fifth Masters. He's made two cuts, missed two and doesn't have a top-25. Outside of the U.S. Open the past couple of years, he's never made a dent in any major. This season, he has three quality results: a T6 at Pebble Beach, T13 at THE PLAYERS and T21 at Houston. But otherwise, he's missed 3-of-4 cuts.

43. Daniel Berger

Berger returned to the majors last year after almost a two-year, injury-related absence. And he was darn good in them. He made all four cuts, with his best being a tie for 21st at the Masters. Berger nearly won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month but lost the lead and eventually, a playoff to Bhatia. Overall, he's made 7-of-8 cuts. He is ranked sixth on Tour in SG: Approach, but outside the top-150 in SG: Around-the-Green, and that is not good at Augusta.

44. J.J. Spaun

The clock may have struck 12 for the out-of-nowhere winner of last year's U.S. Open. That's been his only top-20 in 10 career majors, including two Masters, where he finished T50 last year. Spaun was struggling mightily at the start of 2026. He had made only 3-of-7 cuts before the Valero and was ranked outside the top 150 in Strokes Gained: Putting. But his approach play was improving rapidly, and moved inside the top 40.

45. Sam Stevens

Stevens took a noticeable jump in his career last year to get into the top 50 of the OWGR, and now his first Masters. In five previous majors, two of which came last year, he did not miss a cut. He had a top-25 at last year's U.S. Open. Stevens has made 8-of-9 cuts in 2026 with top-10s at the Amex and Houston Open and a top-20 at Riviera.

46. Charl Schwartzel

We've seen former Masters winners continue to play well year after year, well into their 40s or even 50s. Schwartzel, now 41, was the 2011 winner. He's made the cut five of the past six years, with a tie for 36th in 2025. Now with LIV, Schwartzel doesn't play in any of the other majors. The South African has three top-25s in five LIV starts in 2026.

47. Harry Hall

The 28-year-old Englishman is set to play in his first Masters. He's played in three career majors, two last year, and had good results: T19 at the PGA, T28 at the Open Championship. Hall's short game -- wedge and putter -- is one of the best on Tour, which should be enough to get him to the weekend.

48. Keegan Bradley

Bradley has generally been good at making the Masters cut -- 7-of-9 times -- but high finishes have eluded him. He has three top-25s, but none in the top-20. One of his missed cuts came last year. Heightening Bradley's situation is a poor 2026 season so far. He's made only 4-of-7 cuts with zero top-25s. He is ranked outside the top 100 on Tour in both SG: Approach and Putting.

49. Ryan Gerard

Gerard had a breakthrough year in 2025, winning the Barracuda Championship, getting a top-10 at the PGA Championship and finishing the season in the top-50 to gain entry into every 2026 Signature Event. He started this season fast, with runners-up in his first two events. He's tailed off -- of course, that was unsustainable -- but not too much. This will be Gerard's first Masters and fifth career major.

50. Marco Penge

Penge won the Spanish Open last fall to secure a Masters invite, part of Augusta National's new policy to invite winners of numerous national championships around the world. It was his third DP World Tour win of the year. That thrust Penge into the top 50 of the OWGR and helped him wrap up the top spot among the 10 DPWT players who earned dual membership on the PGA Tour for 2026. The 27-year-old Englishman is coming off a T4 at the Valspar during which he had a share of the lead on Sunday. He also had a top-20 at Riviera, which bodes well for Augusta. This will be Penge's first Masters. He tied for 28th at the PGA Championship last year.

The 5 players who have qualified for the Masters via historic national opens so far are: 27 year old Marco Penge 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - Spanish Open 🇪🇸

23 year old Tom McKibbin 🍀 - Hong Kong Open 🇭🇰

28 year old Naoyuki Kataoka 🇯🇵- Japan Open 🇯🇵

26 year old Rasmus Neergaard-petersen 🇩🇰 -… https://t.co/OihBQrbdX0 pic.twitter.com/OtAwL6LKcc — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) March 1, 2026

BORDERLINE

51. Max Homa

Homa picked a good time for one of his best weeks in a disastrous 2025 season: He tied for 12th at the Masters. And that's the only reason he's back in 2026. He also tied for third in 2024, but that was a different Homa than the one who these days is steeped in mediocrity, or worse. His best finish on Tour so far in 2026 has been a T13 at the Cognizant. He also tied for 32nd at THE PLAYERS.

52. Dustin Johnson

Johnson has played in every major but one in the past decade, but that's about to change. His five-year exemption for winning the 2020 Masters has already ended for the PGA and Open Championship. And his 10-year exemption at the U.S. Open for winning in 2016 ends after this year. Of course, he can continue on at Augusta for winning the tournament in 2020. Johnson has been a non-factor in the majors since joining LIV. He missed 5-of-8 cuts the past two years, including the Masters twice.

53. Ben Griffin

After a breakthrough 2025, Griffin has gone backwards this year, by a fairly significant degree. His best finish so far has been a tie for 19th, and that was in the season-opening Sony Open. He missed three straight cuts to close the Florida Swing. That's the scenario for Griffin as he makes his Masters debut. He did have two major top-10s last year, at the PGA and U.S. Open, though those are his only two made cuts in seven majors.

54. Tom McKibbin

The 23-year-old Northern Irishman locked up his PGA Tour card for the 2025 season via his fine play on the DP World Tour, only to spurn that for LIV Golf. He qualified for this Masters by winning the Hong Kong Open. This will be McKibbin's first Masters. He made the cut at the PGA last year and at the U.S. Open in 2024.

55. Brian Harman

The Masters has never been Harman's bag, for whatever reason. He's now played in seven of them and missed four cuts. He did have a tie for 12th in 2021, but that's his only finish inside the top-35. Nothing so far in 2026 would suggest a different result. In seven starts, Harman has two missed cuts, two top-20s and zero top-10s.

MASTERS LONG SHOTS

56. Matt McCarty

McCarty tied for 14th in his first Masters last year, but then went MC-MC-MC in the next three majors. He started fast in 2026 with a runner-up to Scheffler at The Amex and then a top-20 at the Farmers before tailing off a bit and missing his past two cuts. His stats are largely off from last year. McCarty ranks outside the top-100 in SG: Approach and Tee-to-Green.

57. Zach Johnson

At some point, Johnson will move into the Legacy Champions category. But since he tied for eighth last year, let's hold off, even though he recently turned 50 and is now on the Champions Tour. The 2007 Masters winner had missed the cut three of the previous four years, but he's another example of experience counting so much at Augusta, almost no matter a player's age. Johnson did play the first two events of the 2026 PGA Tour season before turning 50, and he made both cuts.

58. Aldrich Potgieter

The 21-year-old South African qualified for his second Masters and fifth career major by winning the Rocket Classic. One of the PGA Tour's biggest hitters, Potgieter missed the cut at Augusta in 2023 and also at last year's Open Championship. He has made only 3-of-8 cuts in 2026, but one of them was a tie for fifth at Riviera and another was a T21 at Houston.

59. Max Greyserman

Greyserman played in all four majors last year and did quite well. He made the cut in the first three with a tie for 32nd at Augusta. He finished 2025 with a top-50 spot in the OWGR to secure his Masters spot for 2026. He's since fallen back, with a mediocre start to the season. He's missed 4 of 8 cuts with two top-25s. Greyserman's best result was a T18 at Bay Hill.

60. Nico Echavarria

Echavarria made his Masters debut in 2025 and played in all four majors in the same year for the first time. He tied for 51st at Augusta, made the cut at the PGA and missed at both Opens. Echavarria won the Cognizant a couple of months back for his third career victory, and was T8 at Pebble Beach, but those are his only finishes inside the top 40. He is ranked worse than the top-80 in every strokes-gained category, which makes you wonder how he won a tournament.

61. Haotong Li

The 30-year-old Chinese star last played the Masters in 2019. But thanks to his tie for fourth at last year's Open Championship, he's back. That was his first major in three years, and the result also helped catapult him to PGA Tour membership as a top-10 non-exempt DP World Tour player. Li started fast in 2026 with a T8 at the Amex and T11 at the Farmers, but he's missed three of his past four cuts. For what it's worth, he did make the Masters cut in 2018 and '19.

62. Aaron Rai

Rai has played the past seven majors and made every cut, including a T27 at the 2025 Masters. He had top-20s at the 2024 U.S. Open and 2025 PGA. Being one of the straightest hitters on Tour, even if very short, certainly has some advantages. So why a long shot? Rai's hallmark approach has slipped a lot this season. He's ranked 77th in SG: Approach after being 21st in 2025 and seventh in 2024. He also has missed his past two cuts.

63. Alex Noren

Noren is 43, but this will be just his fifth Masters and first since 2023. He's made only one cut, a T62 in 2019. He's played in the other three majors far more often with far more success. Nothing Noren has done on the PGA Tour so far in 2026 will change his Augusta outlook. He's had two top-25s and two missed cuts in six starts.

64. Nick Taylor

Taylor has really struggled reaching the weekend in majors. He's made only 6-of-18 cuts, though 2 of 3 at Augusta, including last year's T40. He is on the short list of players to have a PGA Tour event each of the past three years (2023-25). In 2026, Taylor opened with seven straight cashes before an MC at the Valspar. His lone top-20 came at the season-opening Sony Open.

65. Davis Riley

Riley played well in his first Masters last year, tying for 21st. A month later, he shared runner-up at the PGA, and that earned him a return trip to Augusta. He then went MC-MC at both Opens. The two-time PGA Tour winner has struggled in 2026, making only 4-of-9 cuts, though one was a T6 at the Sony Open to begin the season.

66. Sergio Garcia

Since winning the Masters in 2017, Garcia has performed terribly in the Masters and, really, in all the majors. He's missed 6-of-7 cuts at Augusta since then. He hasn't had a top-10 in any major since then. Garcia has won twice since signing with LIV, once each in 2024 and '25. In five starts in '26, he has zero top-10s.

67. Gary Woodland

Woodland played his way into this year's Masters after a one-year absence courtesy his amazing win at the Texas Children's Houston Open two weeks ago. The 2019 U.S. Open champion has not done well at Augusta, making only 6-of-12 cuts with two top-25s. One of them came two years ago when he tied for 14th; the other was in 2011.

68. Kristoffer Reitan

The 28-year-old Norwegian qualified for his first Masters by being in the top 50 of the OWGR at year's end. He had a strong DP World Tour season in which he won twice, finished second twice and had five other top-5s. That earned Reitan dual membership on the PGA Tour. In seven starts, he's made four cuts with one top-25 (T17, Cognizant). This will be his third career major. He tied for 30th at last year's Open Championship.

69. Bubba Watson

The 47-year-old Watson turned back the clock a year ago with a tie for 14th, after missing the cut two years in a row. The 2012 and 2014 winner continues on the LIV Tour, where he hasn't finished in the top-25 in five starts in 2026.

70. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

The 26-year-old Dane is set for his third career major after winning the Australian Open late last year to qualify for Augusta. He tied for 12th at last year's U.S. Open. Neergaard-Petersen has made 5 of 6 cuts on the PGA Tour in 2026, albeit with nothing better than a T40 at the Cognizant.

71. Carlos Ortiz

Ortiz will play in his second Masters (MC, 2019) thanks to a tie for fourth at last year's U.S. Open. That's been his only top-50 finish in 10 career majors, with seven missed cuts. Ortiz has had a good season on LIV, with two top-8s and two other top-25s in five starts.

72. Michael Brennan

Brennan came out of nowhere to win the Bank of Utah Classic last fall. That followed a three-win season on the PGA Tour Americas, which is a step below the Korn Ferry Tour. All that winning catapulted the 24-year-old into a top-50 spot in the OWGR at year's end and into his first career major. Brennan has had a rough go of it as a PGA Tour rookie, making 6-of-9 cuts with zero top-25s.

73. Andrew Novak

Novak's excellent 2025 season, in which he won the Zurich Classic alongside partner Griffin, helped fuel a berth in the TOUR Championship and, therefore, a spot in the Masters. It will be his first trip to Augusta and fifth career major. He made the cut at both Opens last year. This season has not gone so smoothly. Novak has made 5-of-8 cuts, but only once has he finished in the top-35. That was a T7 at the Farmers.

74. Johnny Keefer

The 25-year-old was the top player on PGA Tour Americas in 2024 and on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025, winning twice last year. It propelled him onto the PGA Tour, not to mention into the top 50 of the OWGR, plus his first career Masters and third career major. Keefer missed the cut at last year's PGA and made it at the U.S. Open. He had had a rough go of it as a Tour rookie until tying for third at the Houston Open. He had missed three straight cuts before that.

75. Michael Kim

KIm parlayed a breakthrough 2025 season into a top-50 spot in the OWGR at year's end to reach his third Masters. He tied for 27th last year, and also made the cut at the PGA and U.S. Open. This season has been a struggle. While Kim has made 5-of-8 cuts, his best showing has been a T30 at the Valspar.

76. Danny Willett

One of the biggest surprise winners in major championship history, the Englishman rides his 2016 title into his 12th Masters. He's made only six cuts. But two of them have come in the past two years and three of the past four. Willett hasn't qualified for another major since 2023. The 36-year-old splits his time between the PGA and DP World tours, and is ranked nearly 400th in the OWGR. He hasn't finished inside the top-40 in any tournament since last August in England.

77. Casey Jarvis

The 22-year-old South African won the DP World Tour's Kenya Open in February and a week later won the South African Open, and that was his ticket to Augusta. A week after that, Jarvis was runner-up at the Joburg Open and now he's vaulted into the top 70 of the OWGR after beginning the year in the 200s. Jarvis has played one career major, a missed cut at the 2024 U.S. Open.

22 year old South African Casey Jarvis shoots rounds of 67, 68, 64 and 67 to win the Investec South African Open and qualify for the Masters and The Open Championship. He claimed his maiden DP World Tour win last week and now he's heading to Augusta. Awesome 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Zk2An2UvWq — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) March 1, 2026

78. Sami Valimaki

Valimaki won the 2025 RSM Classic to become the first golfer from Finland to win on the PGA Tour. Now, he will become the second Finn to play in the Masters, after Mikko Ilonen. This will be Valimaki's seventh career major. He's made only one cut, at the 2023 Open Championship. In 2026, he has made 3-of-7 cuts with no result inside the top 30.

79. Naoyuki Kataoka

The 28-year-old won the Japan Open last year to qualify for his first major. He came from seven strokes back to win for the first time in four years and second ever on the Japan Tour. Kataoka played the ZOZO Championship from 2022-24 and made every cut. He's been ranked as high as 164th in the OWGR but now is in the mid-300s.

80. Brian Campbell

Campbell pulled off an incredible double last year, winning the Mexico Open to qualify for the 2025 Masters, then capturing the John Deere Classic months later to qualify for the 2026 tournament. He tied for 32nd last year, and also made the cut at the PGA. Campbell did next to nothing the rest of 2025 and he's done even less in 2026. He's made only 2 of 9 cuts with no result inside the top 50.

AMATEURS

In predicted order of finish

Ethan Fang

The British Amateur winner and the world's No. 8-ranked amateur, the 20-year-old Fang is a junior at Oklahoma State. He helped the Cowboys win the NCAA Division I men's title last year while earning first-team All-American honors. Fang played in the Open Championship last summer and missed the cut.

A moment he'll never forget. Ethan Fang lifts The Amateur Championship trophy for the first time 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qhXDuik20j — The R&A (@RandA) June 21, 2025

Fifa Laopakdee

The 21-year-old Arizona State junior came from six shots back to win the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur in a playoff to qualify for the Masters and Open Championship. He is the world's No. 25-ranked amateur.

Mason Howell

Howell won the 2025 U.S. Amateur as an 18-year-old high school student. He also qualified for the 2025 U.S. Open (missed cut). He has committed to the University of Georgia.

Jackson Herrington

The 19-year-old Tennessee sophomore lost to Howell at the U.S. Amateur, but both finalists get a Masters berth. In 2024, he teamed with Blades Brown -- now on the PGA Tour -- and finished as runner-up at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

Mateo Pulcini

The 25-year-old Argentine won the 2026 Latin America Amateur to qualify for three majors – the Masters and both Opens. Pulcini was a three-time Division II All-American at Oklahoma Christian and also played a season at Arkansas.

Magnolia Lane awaits Mateo Pulcini, the winner of the 2026 Latin America Amateur Championship. Congratulations, Mateo. #laacgolf pic.twitter.com/srBaZ4a7rs — The Masters (@TheMasters) January 18, 2026

Brandon Holtz

The 39-year-old Holtz competed in a USGA championship for the first time last year and won the U.S. Mid-Amateur. Years ago, Holtz -- who stands 6-4 -- played college basketball at Illinois State. He also played golf professionally for a bit but then regained his amateur status.

LEGACY CHAMPIONS

In predicted order of finish

Angel Cabrera

The 2009 winner is now 56 years old. He missed the cut last year after a five-year absence. Cabrera last made a Masters cut in 2016. He plays on the Champions Tour and had a runner-up and a tie for seventh in four starts this year.

Mike Weir

The 2003 champion turns 56 next month. He has missed five straight cuts since tying for 51st in 2020. Weir currently plays on the Champions Tour. In three starts in 2026, he's made every cut with two top-15s.

Vijay Singh

Now 63, Singh is actually a PGA Tour member this season, as he used a career-earnings exemption to qualify. He's made only one start, but that was a tie for 40th at the Sony Open. He also has played once on the Champions Tour with two made cuts in two starts, including a tie for 12th. Singh won the Masters in 2000 and made the cut in his last appearance in 2024.

Fred Couples

The 1992 champion is now 66. He's made the cut once in the past seven years, a tie for 50th in 2023. Couples tied for seventh in his first Champions Tour start this season, then made two more cuts.

Jose Maria Olazabal

The 60-year-old Olazabal won the Masters in 1994 and 1999. He made the cut twice recently, in 2021 and '24. The Spaniard has made two cuts in two starts in 2026 with a tie for 14th last time out.

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's PGA Tour Odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality.