Bryson DeChambeau has brought it at the PGA Championship, and he lands a prominent spot in Len Hochberg's power rankings for the upcoming major at Aronimink.

2026 PGA Championship Power Rankings

Below are RotoWire's full-field Power Rankings for 2026 PGA Championship.

This list is an asset for any fantasy or gaming format, including wagers, season-long leagues, PGA DFS -- and even office pools. In fact, use RotoWire's PGA power rankings to bet on the PGA Championship utilizing the best sportsbook promos.

The 108th PGA Championship will be played at famed Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., The par-70 course has a scorecard yardage of 7,394 yards.

Donald Ross, who designed Aronimink in 1928 among his more than 400 courses, considered it to be his "masterpiece."

Aronimink played host to the 1962 PGA Championship won by Gary Player, three PGA Tour events since 2010 and the 2020 Women's PGA Championship.

In the PGA Tour events, Keegan Bradley won the rotating BMW Championship in 2018 at 20-under on a par-70, 7,190-yard layout. Tiger Woods matched the course record with a first-round 62. The course played very soft after Tropical storm Gordon roared through the Philadelphia area and necessitated a Monday finish.

At the old AT&T National in 2010 and 2011, with the course at 7,237 yards, Justin Rose won at 10-under and then Nick Watney at 13-under. Watney shot a 62 to set the course record. Both years, the four hardest holes were, in order, Nos. 8, 10, 17 and 14. Nos. 8, 17 and 14 are all long par-3s exceeding 215 yards and No. 10 was a 454-yard par-4 (it's now 472).

Long par-3s and par-4s requiring long iron play are the hallmarks of Ross designs. In 2016, Gil Hanse and his design team restored the course to Ross' original vision.

The track features dog legs and narrow tree-lined fairways lined by 3.25 inches of fescue rough, 180 bunkers (yes, that number is correct), water on two holes and large slick, undulating bentgrass greens averaging 8,200 square feet, per the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America fact sheet. There are only two par-5s, including No. 9, which plays at 605 yards.

Aronimink Golf Club is a course that challenges every part of a player's game 🏆#PGAChamp https://t.co/iP0Sk7SRtL — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 4, 2026

This year's field will be a maxed-out 156 and includes the top 104 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking.

There is the usual complement of 20 club pros. One or two could make the cut as Michael Block famously did three years ago, but oftentimes -- like last year -- none make it. There are also 14 former PGA Championship winners in the field, led by defending champion Scottie Scheffler, plus 28 major champions and 11 golfers from LIV,

Unlike regular PGA Tour events, the cut will be the top 70 and ties.

These rankings were formulated before the Truist Championship, the alternate-field Myrtle Beach Classic and LIV New Jersey were completed. Spots were being held for both winners of the PGA Tour events if they were not already exempt. The field as of this writing stands at 154. Alternates will be used if needed to fill the field.

Any field changes or important news will be noted in the comments section below.

And with that, here are our rankings for the PGA Championship, which are broken down into the following categories:

Favorites

Contenders

Making the Cut

Borderline

Long Shots

Club Pros

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP FAVORITES

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler has not been his usual, historically great self this season. But you could argue he is still the best golfer on the PGA Tour in 2026. He has finished runner-up in his past three starts. He is first in numerous key statistical categories, including Strokes Gained: Total, birdie average and bogey avoidance. This will be the defending champion's seventh PGA. He has also finished second and fourth, and outside the top eight just once.

2) Rory McIlroy

Coming off his remarkable Masters win last year, McIlroy tied for 47th at the PGA – and that was at Quail Hollow, his most successful course. This year's Masters win was not as life-altering, but it will be interesting to see how he responds. McIlroy played for the first time since Augusta at the Truist Championship, which was just his sixth start all season. In 17 PGAs, McIlroy has two wins, four top-5s and eight top-10s.

3) Cameron Young

Young has at least one top-5 in every major, a remarkable accomplishment considering his career is not very old. He tied for third at the Masters last month, as he did at the 2022 PGA. Since then, though, he's finished MC-T63-T47 in the PGA. Of course, Young has taken his game to a new level in the past few months, highlighted by his win at THE PLAYERS Championship in March and at the Cadillac Championship earlier this month.

4) Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick is another player who has taken his career to a new level of late, even though he won a major four years ago. His history at the PGA Championship is a bit chaotic, with only five made cuts in 10 tries. But he finished eighth last year and fifth in 2022, a month before winning the U.S. Open. Clearly, Fitzpatrick's game, especially his approach play, is at an all-time high.

5) Xander Schauffele

Schauffele's recent major results are nothing short of extraordinary. In his past 16 majors, he's won two, has seven top-10s and 15 top-20s. One of those major wins was the PGA two years ago. Schauffele's game is strong in every phase – 21st in SG: Off-the-Tee, 15th in Approach, 13th in Tee-to-Green and 43rd in Putting.

6) Collin Morikawa

Morikawa's back injury seems to be a thing of the past, at least for now, as back injuries never fully go away. His iron play has returned to where it used to be – in other words, he's second ranked on the PGA Tour. Morikawa won the PGA Championship is his debut back in 2020, and he also finished eighth and, two years ago, fourth.

7) Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau's performance at the Masters was a stunner. One of the favorites, he imploded on 18 on Friday and missed the cut. Now, it's fair to wonder how the reported impending doom of LIV Golf will affect LIV golfers, not to mention the wrist injury DeChambeau has been dealing with. DeChambeau has been strong in all the majors in recent years, and in particular the PGA. He finished runner-up the past two years and fourth in 2023.

8) Ludvig Aberg

Aberg has played in the PGA only twice and, curiously, he hasn't made a cut. His game and his stats are far too strong to suggest anything that drastic again. Really, he's a top-10 player this season who probably could've/should've won a tournament by now. He has four top-5 results in 2026, including at THE PLAYERS and two signature events. Aberg is ranked seventh on Tour in SG: Tee-to-Green, 20th in Approach and 36th in Putting.

9) Jon Rahm

Rahm's struggles in major championships since joining LIV Golf have been well-documented. Last year, he began to put that narrative to rest with a top-15 at the Masters and top-10s at the PGA and U.S. Open. But then last month at Augusta, he was a non-factor once again in finishing 38th. Rahm is still ranked No. 2 in the world via Data Golf.

10) Brooks Koepka

Koepka's return to the PGA Tour this season has been, hmm, okay. He would barely make the playoffs if they started today. He's been very good in important spots, including top-15s at THE PLAYERS and Masters, but he has only one top-10 and has missed three cuts. As has been well documented, Koepka's approach play has been as awesome as his putting has been bad. But the three-time PGA winner seems to have again figured out how to step up his game in the biggest tournaments. He's already won three Wanamaker Trophies.

🏆 Brooks Koepka (2023, 2019, 2018) 📍 Oak Hill / Bethpage / Bellerive#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/SwxkboyB0L — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 5, 2026

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDERS

11) Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama is having a solid season, in large part because he's having his best putting season ever. He's ranked 55th on Tour in SG: Putting, to go along with top-20 positions in Approach, Around-the-Green and Tee-to-Green. Matsuyama has five top-15s in his nine starts, including a T12 at the Masters. He had made 12 straight cuts at the PGA, with half of them top-25s, before missing last year.

12) Si Woo Kim

Kim is amid a brilliant season, his best ever, with six top-10s and eight top-25s in 12 starts. Plus he's ranked top-5 in both SG: Approach and Tee-to-Green. He'd been horrendous in majors, particularly the PGA – until last year. Kim made only 2 of 9 cuts before bucking that trend in a big way with a tie for eighth.

13) Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton has been good in PGA Championships, about what we have come to expect from him. He's made 9 of 11 cuts with five top-25s and two top-10s. He tied for fourth last year at the U.S. Open, the major most closely aligned, course-wise, to the PGA Championship. And Hatton is coming off an excellent Masters in which he tied for third.

14) Akshay Bhatia

Bhatia took his career to a new level by winning the signature event at Bay Hill in March. The next step would be to contend in majors, which so far has not happened. He's made only 5 of 10 cuts, missing last month at the Masters and both times he's played in the PGA. It's hard to see that trend continuing for much longer. Bhatia is ranked 15th on Tour in SG: Approach and third in SG: Putting.

15) Sam Burns

Now 29, Burns is starting to play better in majors. He has only two career top-10s and five top-25s, but all of them have come in his past seven majors, including T19 last year at the PGA. Burns tied for 13th at THE PLAYERS and for seventh at the Masters earlier this season. He's one of the best putters on Tour, but his approach play, while better than past years, is just mid. And mid won't win you a major.

16) Chris Gotterup

Gotterup has played in just five career majors. But he's done well, tying for 23rd in last year's U.S. Open, for third in last year's Open Championship and 24th in this year's Masters. His lone PGA was a missed cut two years ago. Gotterup has won twice on Tour this season. His best club is his driver – he's ranked fifth in distance – but is good across the board, ranked in the top-60 in every strokes-gained metric.

17) Adam Scott

At 45, Scott is set for his 99th straight major. He's shown little sign of slowing down. He's among the longest hitters on Tour with one of the fastest club head speeds, and he leads all golfers in Strokes Gained: Approach. Remarkable. He's coming off a tie for fourth at the Cadillac Championship and a top-25 at the Masters, and was top-20 at both the PGA and U.S. Open last year.

18) Justin Rose

Rose had an incredible stretch of PGA Championship results snapped with a missed cut last year. He had run off five straight years of T13 or better. Overall, Rose is not having a great season. But at age 41, he is shining in the biggest tournaments. He won at Torrey Pines, tied for 13th at THE PLAYERS and then for third at the Masters. He's ranked 14th on Tour in SG: Approach.

19) Jordan Spieth

For the 10th time, Spieth will try to complete the career grand slam. The PGA Championship, and to a degree the U.S. Open even though he's won it, are not the best fits for him. He has finished second and third at the PGA, though years ago. He hasn't had a top-25 in his past six tries. Spieth is amid a good but not great season, one that has seen him collect six top-25s but zero top-10s. For someone ranked 45th in SG: Approach and 29th in SG: Putting, there should have been some top-10s by now. Classic case of playing better than scoring.

20) Shane Lowry

Lowry had an outstanding run of PGA Championships disrupted by a missed cut last year. In the six years preceding that, he had four top-12s and five top-25s. Really, the PGA has been his best U.S.-based major. This season, his play has been merely okay. Lowry hasn't had a top-20 since February. His stats are decent, somewhat commensurate with his results. He's a top-25 putter but outside the top-40 in SG: Approach and outside the top-50 in Tee-to-Green.

21) Sepp Straka

Straka had a great 2023 in the majors – seventh at the PGA, shared runner-up at the Open Championship – but has been almost a no-show since. He's missed four of his past nine major cuts with just one top-20. Which makes no sense. Not only has he been far better on Tour, he has already shown he can deliver in majors. Straka is ranked top-15 in both SG: Approach and Tee-to-Green, and a decent putter. He's bound to play like that in a major soon.

22) Min Woo Lee

Lee is a bit hard to figure out. He has some great results this season – 2nd, 3rd and 12th in signature events, plus another tournament with a solo third. But in the two biggest tournaments, THE PLAYERS and the Masters, he's gone T32-MC. That missed cut at Augusta was his fourth straight MC in majors. All the talent in the world and statistically great – almost top-50 in every SG metric – yet he's still an inconsistent player.

23) Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood had a strong run in the majors from 2022 into 2024. But in his last eight majors, he's been unable to crack the top-15. He finished fifth at the PGA in 2023 and 18th the next year. This season, Fleetwood opened with top-10s in four of his first five starts but took a step back in his past three – the Masters and two signature events. His putting has been the issue – he's ranked nearly 100th – because the rest of his game has been statistically solid.

24) Sahith Theegala

Theegala does not have a large body of work in the majors. He played in only two last year while injured, and he didn't qualify for last month's Masters. This will be just his third PGA Championship. He tied for 12th last time he played in 2024. This season has been a successful one for Theegala, despite not qualifying for Augusta. He's 26th in the point standings. And statistically, he's been great everywhere outside of hitting fairways. He can't ignore that this week.

25) Patrick Cantlay

Many people still think of Cantlay as a top player. But is he really? He's now ranked outside the top-30 in the world. He has only five career top-10s in majors – and he's played in 36 of them. He does finish in the top-25 almost half the time overall, though just three of nine times in the PGA. But he's been on a roll of late – 7th at the Valspar, 12th at the Masters, 8th at the RBC Heritage – just in time to suck us into believing he can notch a top-25 this week.

MAKING THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP CUT

26) Russell Henley

PGAs are played on different courses every year, which is why it's perplexing that Henley has played pretty badly through the years. Just three top-25s in 12 starts. We're talking about one of the straightest drivers and iron players in the world. Maybe it's because he's so short off the tee, but a good golfer can make up for that. And Henley often has. This season, he was third at the Masters, 13th at THE PLAYERS and sixth at a tough Bay Hill Course.

27) Patrick Reed

While Reed excels most years at Augusta, he's not nearly as formidable at the other majors. That doesn't mean he's bad, just not as good. He's finished in the top-20 at the PGA in three of the past six years, while missing just one cut (last year). Still, with one of the best short games in the world – wedge and putter – Reed just has to work a little harder than the longest hitters.

28) Nicolai Hojgaard

It's not imperative to overly consider Hojgaard's major history since he's come such a long way this year. But it's surely encouraging that he has made his past three cuts in PGAs and 8 of his past 10 in majors overall. The only misses have been at the Masters. Hojgaard has six top-25s in 10 starts this season and his strokes-gained metrics are outstanding across the board, highlighted by ranking 16th in SG: Approach. He's also ranked 11th in driving distance.

29) Keegan Bradley

Bradley has played in 15 PGA Championships, winning in his first try in 2011, and making 13 cuts along the way. He's made five in a row, including finishing eighth last year and 18th the year before, He recently finished 21st at the Masters. This season has not been his best: just two top-25s in 10 starts, with three missed cuts. The other one besides the Masters was the RBC Heritage, so his game is trending in the right direction, despite ranking outside the top-100 in both SG: Approach and Putting.

30) Ryan Fox

Fox has made the cut at the PGA the past four years and 6 of 7 lifetime. He tied for 28th last year. This season, he's made 6 of 8 cuts with five top-25s, including a top-10 at Riviera. Fox remains one of the longest hitters on Tour, and he's very sound statistically across the board.

31) Alex Noren

Noren has played more than 40 majors spanning almost two decades. For some reason, the PGA has been his best of the four. He's made 9 of 13 cuts, with top-20s the past two years. He also tied for 30th at the Masters last month. Noren has made 8 of 10 cuts this season, with his best result a tie for seventh last time out at the Cadillac Championship.

32) Robert MacIntyre

MacIntyre sits in the top-25 of the FedEx Cup point standings thanks almost entirely to three events: T4s at the Sony and THE PLAYERS, and runner-up at the Valero. Those are great results, but otherwise he's been very ordinary, including a missed cut at the Masters. MacIntyre has made 5 of 6 cuts at the PGA, with a tie for eighth two years ago his only finish inside the top-45.

33) Viktor Hovland

Hovland arrived on Tour at the same time as Morikawa, both heralded coming out of college. Whereas Morikawa has two career majors, Hovland has none. He's played 25. He's had some close calls, such as runner-up at the 2022 PGA and T3 the following year. Overall, he's made his past five major cuts with three top-25s. Hovland has not had a good 2026, with just one top-10 – and that one was a T10, at Phoenix. His stats, even around the green, are not that bad. He doesn't quite add up.

34) Joaquin Niemann

Niemann is back after tying for eighth at the PGA last year, by far his best showing ever in 26 career majors. It's his only top-15. He went on to miss the cut at both Opens and did not receive a special invite to the Masters this year, as he had in years past. Niemann has played only once outside of LIV, missing the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

35) Corey Conners

In the past five years, Conners has had three top-25s at the PGA and just missed a fourth (T26 in 2024). They tend to be played at long, hard courses where accuracy off the tee and from the fairway are important. And that's the strength of Conners' game. But that strength has been a bit off this season. Conners is ranked 22nd in SG: Approach – excellent by most standards but he's often been better. And he's ranked 81st in greens in regulation. Conners still is great with his driver, ranking fourth in fairways hit.

36) Maverick McNealy

McNealy just notched his first top-20 in a major last month at the Masters. He tied for 33rd last year at the PGA and for 23rd the year before. This season, he has seven top-25s in 11 starts, but just one of those was a top-10, and it came in January. McNealy's strokes-gained stats are awesome everywhere but on approach, where he's ranked 99th, which explains why he's having trouble cracking the top-10.

37) Harris English

English has been a cut machine in majors in his career – 30 of 36, including 7 of 9 at the PGA, where he had one of his two major runners-up last year. And he tied for 18th the year before. English has six top-25s in 11 starts this season, highlighted by T4 at the RBC Heritage. He's ranked 122nd in SG: Approach, which is a concern, but 16th in SG: Putting.

38) J.J. Spaun

Spaun played his first major in 2018 but 2025 was the first time he played in all four. He made all four cuts and of course won the U.S. Open, though that was his lone high finish. Last month, Spaun missed the cut at the Masters. Otherwise this season, he won the Valero and is ranked ninth in SG: Approach. But his putting has been abysmal, as he's ranked 150th.

39) Rickie Fowler

After success at the PGA Championship for years, Fowler has struggled the past three times with two missed cuts and a tie for 63rd. On the other hand, this season has been his best in years. He has three top-10s, including his past two starts at signature events, the RBC Heritage and Cadillac Championship. Fowler used to be a cut machine in all the majors, and he should reach the weekend again. After all, he's 41st in SG: Approach and 20th in Putting,

40) Justin Thomas

Thomas has won the PGA twice. And he's also tied for sixth and eighth. But since that T8 in 2024, he hasn't been able to crack the top-30 – in any major. And nothing in his play this season suggests anything vastly different for Aronimink. Thomas is ranked outside the top-100 in SG: Approach and outside the top 150 in SG: Putting.

41) Gary Woodland

Woodland has become a new golfer since disclosing his battle with PTSD at the end of March. He won the Houston Open, did better at the Masters than he usually does, then tied for eighth at the RBC Heritage. PGA Championship tracks have not been Woodland's strong suit of late. In the past six years, he's missed two cuts with nothing inside the top-30. But now, as an excellent driver and surprisingly strong putter, a better week is possible.

42) Daniel Berger

Berger played in all four majors last year after largely missing two years of majors while injured. He made every cut last year, including T33 at the PGA. This year on Tour, Berger came close to winning with a playoff loss at Bay Hill. While there have been no other near-wins, he has played well all season, helped largely by being ranked sixth in SG: Approach.

43) Rasmus Hojgaard

Hojgaard has made seven straight cuts in majors, including this year's Masters and all four last year. He's had one top-25, and that was a T16 at last year's Open Championship. This season on Tour has featured a lot of made cuts with not a lot of high finishes. That's a bit surprising, since he's ranked 36th on Tour in SG: Approach, 11th in Putting and 24th in Total. He's apparently playing playing better than he's scoring.

44) Wyndham Clark

With each passing tournament, Clark moves further away from the golfer who won the 2023 Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow and a month later captured the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He's ranked 70th in the world and worse in the FedEx Cup point standings. But, he's made 5 of his last 7 cuts in majors, including a top-25 at the Masters last month and a top-5 at the Open Championship last year. Clark is ranked top-40 on Tour in SG: Approach.

45) Kurt Kitayama

Kitayama has now played in 18 majors and made only half the cuts. But his two best results have come in PGAs, notably T4 in 2023 and T26 in 2024. He's amid a good season, with three top-10s, all in signature events, including the past two, plus a shared runner-up at Riviera. Being one of the longer drivers on Tour and ranking eighth in SG: Approach is a good combination.

46) Thomas Detry

Detry has had a good season on LIV, finishing in the top-15 in the first six events of the year, including three top-5s. He's back up to 63rd in the world rankings. Detry has played in four PGAs and, while he missed the cut last year, he tied for fourth in 2024. He also finished in the top-25 at last year's U.S. Open.

47) Ryo Hisatsune

Still only 23, Hisatsune is enjoying a very good season, one that would land him in the Tour Championship if it started today. He has made 11 of 12 cuts with four top-10s, notably sharing runner-up at the Farmers. He was T13 at THE PLAYERS. Hisatsune has played the PGA the past two years, tying for 18th and then 37th.

48) Ryan Gerard

Gerard has played in five majors and made his last four cuts, including this year's Masters and a tie for eighth at last year's PGA. He was runner-up in the first two tournaments of this season at the Sony and the Amex, though he hasn't had a top-10 since then. Gerard is ranked 10th on Tour in SG: Approach and 17th in greens in regulation.

49) Jacob Bridgeman

It was one year ago that Bridgeman made his major debut at the PGA. He missed the cut. Then he did so again at the U.S. Open. His career has taken off since then. He won at Riviera, he made the cut at the Masters and he's leading the Tour in SG: Putting. But after opening the season with eight top-25s or better in eight starts, he didn't have one in his next three.

50) Jake Knapp

Knapp would've been much higher had he not withdrawn before the start of the Truist Championship because of a wrist injury. So it's hard to know whether he was unable to play the Truist or simply wanted to play it safe before the PGA. He had made one cut in four career majors entering the Masters last month. He tied for 11th. That tracks with Knapp becoming a different player this season, He has finished 11th or better in 7 of 9 starts. He's ranked top-25 in SG: Approach and sixth in both putting and driving distance. Those are some seriously good numbers.

51) Jason Day

Day's one major championship came at the 2015 PGA and he had three more top-10s there in the next four years. Lately? Not so much. He hasn't finished in the top-40 since 2020 (T4 that year). This season, he's been super with his short clubs, ranking top-20 in both SG: Around-the-Green and Putting. But on approach, he's been abysmal, ranking 140th, and that makes success on any kind of track extremely difficult, much less at a major.

52) Brian Harman

Harman has made the cut at the PGA the past two years and 3 of the past 4. In fact, he's made the cut in the past eight majors, including T33 at the Masters last month. He has made 9 of 11 cuts this season but with just three top-25s and no top-10s. That's reflected in his stats, notably ranking outside the top-100 in SG: Putting.

53) Ben Griffin

Griffin was not enjoying the same success this year that he had last year – until recently. A tie for 10th at the Zurich was his first top-10 all year – okay, that doesn't really count – but then he followed that up with a solo third at the Cadillac Championship. He's still way off on his approach game, ranking 125th on Tour. Griffin tied for eighth at last year's PGA, then 10th at the U.S. Open and 33rd at the Masters last month.

54) Tom McKibbin

McKibbin is ranked 100th in the official world rankings, and that's usually good enough for the PGA of America to extend an invite. He is coming off a recent tie for fifth at LIV Mexico City and has four other top-25s since LIV started receiving OWGR points. McKibbin missed the cut at the Masters and, more recently, at the Turkish Airlines Open on the DP World Tour.

55) Sam Stevens

Stevens is getting the hang of this major thing. He's played in six in his career and made every cut, including the Masters last month and last year's PGA. Continuing in the vein, he's made 12 of 13 cuts this season with six top-25s. Stevens is a very long and accurate driver, which should serve him well this week.

56) Matt Wallace

This will be Wallace's 23rd career major, and he's missed only six cuts. He's a perfect 7 for 7 at the PGA, notably last year's tie for 17th. He didn't qualify for THE PLAYERS or the Masters. But Wallace was runner-up at the Valero, then notched a top-25 at the Cadillac Championship.

57) Matt McCarty

McCarty has already made 14 starts in 2025, and that was before the Truist. Half of them have been top-25s, including the Masters and three signature events. You wouldn't necessarily think that if you checked his stats – he's outside the top-50 in every strokes-gained metric – but whatever gets it done. McCarty has made the cut in both his Masters but in no other majors, including last year's PGA.

58) David Puig

Puig has been among the more active LIV golfers outside of LIV. He won the Australian PGA late last year and is now ranked 59th in the world. He was also the runner-up to Jon Rahm at LIV Mexico City. The Spaniard has played in five career majors, making three cuts, including last year's PGA (T60).

59) Elvis Smylie

The young Aussie playing on LIV is ranked 89th in the world, hence his invite. He won the season-opening LIV event in Riyadh and he tied for eighth at the Australian Open a couple of months earlier. This will be Smylie's fourth career major and second PGA. He tied for 72nd last year.

60) Michael Thorbjornsen

Thorbjornsen tied for 41st last year at the PGA in his fourth career major. His four best finishes this season have come in lesser events, though he also had a top-25 at THE PLAYERS. He didn't qualify for the Masters. Thorbjornsen is a long driver and fairly accurate, but his approach play and putting are in need of improvement.

61) Max Homa

Homa's game has fallen so far, he didn't even qualify in the initial field. He was the first alternate who got in after Phil Mickelson withdrew. That's said, Homa has been pretty good in majors, even in recent years as his game has nosedived. He's made the cut in 7 of the past 8 majors, plus the past four PGAs. That tracks with Homa's ability to continue to make cuts, 8 of 11 this season, including at THE PLAYERS and Masters, where he tied for ninth.

62) Aaron Rai

Rai has played in the last eight majors and he's made every cut, including T19 and T30 the past two years at the PGA. There is definitely something to be said for hitting the ball straight. This has been a challenging year for Rai, who has made only eight starts, with the Zurich Classic team event being one of them. He is fifth on Tour in driving accuracy and 16th in greens in regulation.

63) Marco Penge

Curiously, the big-hitting Englishman has made the cut at the Masters this year and the PGA last year while missing in his three Open Championships. He's been so-so as a PGA Tour rookie this season after coming over from the DP World Tour. The overwhelming strength of Penge's game is his driver; he's ranked sixth on the PGA Tour in driving distance.

64) Harry Hall

Hall is heavily reliant on his wedge and putter, as he's ranked ninth on Tour in SG: Around-the-Green and 32nd in Putting. He's outside the top-100 in both Off-the-Tee and Approach. But he has made 7 of 11 cuts with four top-25s. This will be Hall's fifth career major and second PGA. He tied for 19th last year.

65) Patrick Rodgers

Rodgers is having a very good season. He's made 11 of 13 cuts with four top-25s, notably at THE PLAYERS and two signature events. He's ranked top-50 on Tour in driving distance and in SG: Putting. Rodgers has missed the cut the past two years at the PGA, the only majors he played in 2024-25.

66) Kristoffer Reitan

In his debut season on the PGA Tour, Reitan made the cut at THE PLAYERS, then the Masters

And most recently, he tied for 14th at the Cadillac Championship. Considering he's ranked way outside the top-100 in SG: Approach and SG: Putting, that's pretty remarkable and speaks to his big driver. The Masters was just Reitan's third career major. This will be his first PGA.

67) Alex Smalley

Smalley has played in just four career majors. Three of them have been the PGA Championship the past three years, with two finishes inside the top-30 and a missed cut. In making 11 of 12 cuts this season with six top-25s, he's had some solid tournaments, including top-25s at THE PLAYERS and Pebble Beach and a top-10 last time out at the Cadillac Championship. Smalley is ranked top-25 on Tour in both SG: Approach and Tee-to-Green.

68) Dustin Johnson

Johnson did not qualify the past two years but got special invites both times. LIV golfers are getting world ranking points now, yet Johnson is ranked in the 400s. He has one top-10 on LIV this year, and that was a tie for 10th. But in the Masters, which Johnson still qualifies for, he tied for 33rd. He missed the cut in the first three majors last year.

69) Alex Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick is the newest PGA Tour member, having been christened after winning the Zurich Class with older brother Matt. Going out on his own the following week at the Cadillac Championship, Alex tied for ninth. He has played in one career major, a tie for 17th last year at the Open Championship.

70) J.T. Poston

Poston has made 7 of 10 cuts this season but with just one top-25. Formerly a great putter – he was ranked second on Tour in 2021 -- he is now ranked 105th. Poston tied for fifth last year at the PGA and also made the cut at the Masters and U.S. Open.

PUSHING FOR THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP CUT

71) Denny McCarthy

Still looking for his first career win, McCarthy has had a tough season so far. He's made 9 of 12 cuts, but just one of them resulted in a top-25. He didn't qualify for the Masters. Historically a great putter, he's ranked only 34th right now, which is far from his norm. He tied for eighth last year at Quail Hollow in his best showing at the PGA,

72) Sungjae Im

Im's season started two months late because of a hand/wrist injury. He's made only seven starts, with five made cuts but only one result inside the top-40. He is ranked 139th on Tour in SG: Approach. Im has played in seven PGAs with only two made cuts, missing the past three years.

73) Casey Jarvis

Jarvis is a 22-year-old South African who won back-to-back tournaments on the DP World Tour in February and March, one of them the South African Open. He then followed that up with a runner-up next time out. Jarvis just played in his second career major and missed the cut at the Masters.

74) Michael Kim

Kim has made only five cuts in 12 career majors. But three of them came last year, including at the PGA (T55). He had a very slow start to this season, but has come on of late. Kim was runner-up at the Valero, then notched back-to-back top-25s in signature events. Ranked outside the top-100 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Approach, Kim usually goes as far as his putter takes him (ranked 13th in SG: Putting).

75) Christiaan Bezuidenhout

This will be the South African's seventh PGA. He's made just two cuts, but one of them was a T50 last year, when he also made the cut in both Opens. Bezuidenhout is good at making cuts – 8 of 10 on Tour this year – while relying heavily on his short game. He is ranked 26th on Tour in SG: Around-the-Green and 18th in Putting.

76) Keith Mitchell

Mitchell has made the cut in just 6 of 13 career majors. He's missed the cut in the past two PGAs, the only majors he played in 2024-25. Mitchell has made 11 of 12 cuts on Tour this season, with three top-25s. .

77) Max Greyserman

Greyserman made great strides in his career last year. In 2026, he's given a lot of that back. He's made only 5 of 11 cuts. He missed at both THE PLAYERS and the Masters. He's ranked well outside the top-100 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Approach. Greyserman tied for 33rd at last year's PGA and also made the cut at the 2025 Masters and U.S. Open.

78) Nico Echavarria

Echavarria won the Cognizant earlier this year after Shane Lowry imploded late in the tournament. Otherwise, it's been a mediocre season. He's made just half his cuts in 12 starts with one other top-25. Echavarria is well outside the top-100 in every strokes-gained category but Putting. He tied for 41st in last year's PGA but missed the cut in the next three majors.

79) Haotong Li

Li was a regular in majors from 2017 to 2019, but then his appearances largely evaporated. He's played in only five of them since then, but one of them was a tie for fourth at last year's Open Championship. And that got him into every major this season. He tied for 38th at the Masters. Li is now a rookie on the PGA Tour via his 2025 standing on the DP World Tour. But after a fast start, he has missed five of his past six cuts, though the lone success was the Masters.

80) Davis Riley

This might be an odd place to find the run co-runner-up in last year's PGA. But it's one of only four made cuts in 11 majors for Riley, who's MCed in the past three majors. He's endured a terrible season with only 5 of 11 cuts made and brutal strokes-gained stats outside of Putting.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LONG SHOTS

81) Nick Taylor

20th major. 6th PGA, one made cut (2015).

82) Andrew Novak

6th major. 2nd PGA, MC in 2025.

83) Stephan Jaeger

13th major. 4th PGA, made the cut past three years.

84) Taylor Pendrith

11th major. 4th PGA, T5 in 2025.

85) Cameron Smith

39th major. 11th PGA. MC in the past six majors.

86) Lucas Glover

55th major. 15th PGA, made the cut last two years.

87) Chris Kirk

33rd major. 12th PGA. T5 in 2022.

88) Billy Horschel

45th major. 13th PGA, 10 made cuts, T8 in 2024.

89) Bud Cauley

10th major. 5th PGA, T72 in 2025.

90) Aldrich Potgieter

6th major. 1st PGA.

91) Jhonattan Vegas

20th major. 8th PGA. T5 in 2025

92) Garrick Higgo

8th major. 4th PGA. T55 in 2025.

93) Jordan Smith

10th major. 3rd PGA, T39 in 2024.

94) Johnny Keefer

4th major. 2nd PGA, MC in 2025.

95) Andrew Putnam

14th major. 5th PGA, T53 in 2024.

96) John Parry

6th major. 2nd PGA. MC in 2025.

97) Max McGreevy

2nd major, 2nd PGA, MC in 2025.

98) Michael Brennan

1st major.

99) William Mouw

2nd major. 1st PGA.

100) Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

3rd major. 2nd PGA. MC in 2025.

101) Emiliano Grillo

29th major. 10th PGA, 6 made cuts, T13 in 2016.

102) Jayden Schaper

1st major. Won back-to-back tournaments on DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour in December.

103) Pierceson Coody

2nd major, MC in 2021 U.S. Open.

104) Rico Hoey

3rd major. 2nd PGA, MC in 2025.

105) Daniel Hillier

6th major. 1st PGA.

106) Sami Valimaki

8th major, 7 MCs. 4th PGA, 3 MCs.

107) Austin Smotherman

1st major.

108) David Lipsky

5th major. 2nd PGA, T71 in 2019.

109) Adrien Saddier

2nd major. 1st PGA.

110) Matti Schmid

5th major. 1st PGA.

111) Dan Brown

3rd major. 1st PGA.

112) Ricky Castillo

2nd major, MC 2020 U.S. Open.

113) Steven Fisk

1st major.

114) Kazuki Higa

5th major. 2nd PGA, 76th in 2023.

115) Ian Holt

1st major. 2-time winner on Korn Ferry Tour this season.

116) Chandler Blanchet

1st major.

117) Luke Donald

59th major. 18th PGA, made cuts the past two years.

118) Jordan Gumberg

2nd major. 1st PGA.

119) Joe Highsmith

5th major. 2nd PGA, T8 in '25

120) Adam Schenk

12th major. 4th PGA. MC in 2023-24.

121) Bernd Wiesberger

31st major. 10th PGA, 3 made cuts. 1st major since 2022. Won 2026 China Open.

122) Stewart Cink

91st major. 22nd PGA, most recently T23 in 2022. Won 2026 Senior PGA to qualify.

The first senior major title for Stewart Cink 🏆 He is the winner of the Senior PGA Championship at the Concession! pic.twitter.com/bCK2SML1nF — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 19, 2026

123) Padraig Harrington

88th major. 27th PGA, winner, 2008.

124) Brian Campbell

7th major. 2nd PGA, T55 in '25

125) Mikael Lindberg

1st major. 33-year-old Swede. Won 2026 Turkish Airlines Open to win DPWT Asian Swing and berth in PGA.

126) Travis Smyth

2nd major. MC at 2023 Open Championship.

127) Andy Sullivan

17th major, first since 2021. 6th PGA, 4 MCs.

128) Angel Ayora

1st major. Record 10 top-10s as rookie on DP World Tour in 2025.

129) Kota Kaneko

1st major. 23-year-old Japanese won Order of Merit on Japan Tour in 2025 to earn DP World Tour status..

130) Martin Kaymer

56th major.17th PGA, winner 2010.

131) Jimmy Walker

41st major. 15th PGA, winner 2016.

132) Jason Dufner

47th major. 17th PGA, winner 2013.

133) Y.E. Yang

38th major. 18th PGA, winner 2009.

134) Shaun Micheel

39th major. 23rd PGA, winner 2003.

CLUB PROS IN THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Jesse Droemer won the PGA Professional Championship (commonly called the "Club Pro Championship") on April 29 at Bandon Dunes. He finished second last year to Tyler Collet, who finished tied for fourth this year. The top 20 finishers, listed in order of finish below, qualified for the PGA Championship. Last year, none of the 20 made the cut. Two years ago, two of them did, including Block, perhaps the most well-known club pro. He qualified again this year.

Congratulations the 2026 Corebridge Financial Team - the 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals headed to compete at the @PGAChampionship. pic.twitter.com/pbwIX4Cvq7 — PGA of America (@PGA) April 30, 2026

Jesse Droemer, Riverbend Country Club, Houston, 3rd PGA, MC in 2023, '25.

Ben Kern (South Hickory Hills Golf Club, Ohio. 3rd PGA, T42 in 2018, MC in 2023.

Michael Kartrude, The Bear's Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2nd PGA, MC in '25.

Tyler Collet, John's Island Club, Vero Beach, Fla. 5th PGA, MC in '21, '22, '23, '25.

Zach Haynes, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky. 1st PGA.

Garrett Sapp, San Gabriel Country Club, Cypress, Calif. 1st PGA.

Austin Hurt, Wing Point Golf & Country Club, Bainbridge Island, Wash. 2nd PGA, MC in 2022.

Braden Shattuck, Rolling Green Golf Club, Aston, Pa. 3rd PGA, T72 in 2024.

Mark Geddes, Coronado Golf Course, Coronado, Calif., 2nd PGA, MC in '21; MC in '26 Farmers Insurance Open.

Ben Polland, Shooting Star of Jackson Hole, Wilson, Wyo. 5th PGA, 4 MCs.

Michael Block Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Mission Viejo, Calif. 8th PGA, T15 in '23, 7 MCs.

Bryce Fisher, Arrowhead Golf Club, Oregon, City, Ore. 1st PGA.

Ryan Lenahan, Walnut Creek Country Club, New Hudson, Mich. 2nd PGA, MC in 2025.

Jared Jones, Scioto Country Club, Dublin, Ohio. 3rd PGA, MCs in 2022, '24.

Francisco Bide, Capital City Club, Duluth, Ga. 1st PGA.

Chris Gabriele, Old Westbury Golf & Country Club, Halesite, N.Y. 1st PGA.

Derek Berg, PNW Golf Academy, Duvall, Wash. 1st PGA.

Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hollow Club, Eikhorn, Neb. 6th PGA, T80 in 2019.

Paul McClure, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, Mobile, Ala. 1st PGA.

Timothy Wiseman, Different Strokes Golf Center, New Albany, Ind., 2nd PGA, MC in 2025.

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's PGA Tour Odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality.