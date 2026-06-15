Len Hochberg reveals how he sees things shaking out at Shinnecock Hills, and Rory McIlroy occupies a prominent spot in the power rankings for the 2026 U.S. Open.

2026 U.S. Open Power Rankings

Below are RotoWire's full-field Power Rankings for the 2026 U.S. Open.

This list is an asset for any fantasy or gaming format, including wagers, season-long leagues, PGA DFS -- and even office pools. In fact, use RotoWire's PGA power rankings to bet on the PGA Championship utilizing the best sportsbook promos.

The 126th U.S. Open will be played at historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., on the eastern end of Long Island.

The course dates back to 1891 but a 1931 William Flynn renovation is what exists today.

This will be the sixth U.S. Open contested at Shinnecock, which is far different from traditional U.S. Open tracks. This is a links-style course with very wide fairways more prevalent at Open Championship venues.

The course will play as a par-70 at 7,440 yards -- almost identical to when Brooks Koepka won his second U.S. Open there in 2018. Previously, Retief Goosen won in 2004, Corey Pavin in 1995, Raymond Floyd in 1986 and -- in the second U.S. Open ever played -- James Foulis in 1896.

Eight years ago, Koepka won his second career major at 1-over par, a stroke better than Tommy Fleetwood, who shot a remarkable 7-under 63 on Sunday.

The field will be 156, but as of this writing it was at 149, with seven spots being held for anyone entering the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, U.S. Golf Association special exemptions or alternates from the various qualifying sites.

A total of 36 players who competed in 2018 are back. Thirteen LIV golfers have qualified. There will be 19 amateurs, some of whom are among the 14 golfers who first went through local qualifying.

Unlike regular PGA Tour events, only the top 60 and ties will make the cut.

These rankings were compiled before the completion of the RBC Canadian Open.

Any changes to the field will be updated in the comments section at the bottom.

And with that, here are our rankings for the 126th U.S. Open, which are broken down into the following categories:

Favorites

Contenders

Making the Cut

Pushing For the Cut

Long Shots

Local Qualifiers

U.S. OPEN FAVORITES

1. Scottie Scheffler

Yeah, he's still No. 1. He still has to be ranked No. 1. Besides, who else? This seems like one of the most wide-open majors in years. Scheffler is still having a great season -- by everyone's standards but his own. He's still first in the FedExCup Standings. He's ranked top-20 in every Strokes Gained metric -- a rather impressive feat, by the way. In the past four U.S. Opens, Scheffler finished second, third and seventh. And, oh yeah, if he wins, he will complete the career Grand Slam.

2. Rory McIlroy

Before falling off to a tie for 19th last year, McIlroy had finished top-10 in six straight U.S. Opens. Two of those years McIlroy was runner-up. Like Scheffler, McIlroy has won only once this season -- you might have heard about it -- but he's made only eight starts on the PGA tour. His big issue this season is putting -- he's ranked outside the top 50 -- and the flat stick will matter a lot this week. McIlroy missed the cut at the 2018 Open at Shinnecock after shooting a first-round 80.

3. Cameron Young

Don't discount this being a pseudo-home game for the native New Yorker from nearby Westchester County. The crowd will be behind Young. Besides, Shinnecock shapes up as a great fit for him. Really, when you drive and putt like Young does, any course is a good fit. He tied for fourth at last year's U.S. Open and for third at the Masters a couple of months back. A major win is coming.

4. Xander Schauffele

Fun fact: Only two players have finished top-10 at THE PLAYERS, Masters and PGA Championship in 2026. Those would be Schauffele and the player directly above him on the list. No, Schauffele hasn't won yet, or even finished second, but he's been close often. He has compiled an incredible major resume the past few years. In Schauffele's past 17 starts, he notched two wins, 10 top-10s and finished outside the top 18 just once. At Shinnecock in 2018 he tied for sixth.

5. Jon Rahm

Nobody knows how much this whole demise-of-LIV thing is affecting Rahm and all the other LIV golfers. It can't be zero. But Rahm was runner-up at the PGA Championship last month, and now he has top-10s in three of the past five majors. With greater freedom off the tee this week than at traditional narrow U.S. Open venues, Rahm should be in the mix again. In 2018 at Shinnecock he missed the cut.

6. Justin Thomas

This may be a surprise to some. But our viewpoint on Thomas is that we hate him on courses with narrow fairways and love him on wide-open fairways. He doesn't have the sterling stats that the five guys in front of him have. But he is finding a way this season, finishing top-10 at both THE PLAYERS and PGA Championship. Thomas' driving accuracy numbers are greatly improved this season -- he's ranked 80th on Tour -- and Shinnecock will be more forgiving off the tee, which traditionally has been Thomas' biggest trouble spot. He tied for 25th at Shinnecock in 2018.

7. Sam Burns

It will be hard for Burns to win, because he's been very good at finding ways not to win, most recently at the Memorial with a fatal bogey on No. 17 on Sunday. But he finished top-10 at the past two U.S. Opens, and he was top-10 at the Masters a couple of months back. Burns should benefit from the wider fairways and the fact that his elite putting will be a great asset on the diabolical Shinnecock greens. He tied for 41st there in 2018.

8. Ludvig Aberg

This is a high position for someone who has been as volatile as Aberg has been this season. But high volatility also means extreme upside. Aberg has five top-5s in 2026, including at THE PLAYERS and PGA Championship. Still, he hasn't won or even finished second, and he imploded on the back nine on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass. Aberg's off-the-tee and tee-to-green numbers remain exceptional.

9. Russell Henley

In his past eight majors Henley tallied five top-10s, including at the past two U.S. Opens. There will always be a place on the PGA Tour and in majors for guys hitting the ball straight, even if shorter. Henley is one of the three dozen golfers who played Shinnecock in 2018. He tied for 25th.

10. Tyrrell Hatton

We really tried hard to put Bryson DeChambeau in the top 10. He has won this tournament twice. But ultimately we decided that Hatton was the more stable option. He has really matured and is the one veteran who has elevated his major game since going to LIV. Hatton is coming off a T3 at the Masters and was T4 last year at the U.S. Open. In 2018, he tied for sixth at Shinnecock.

U.S. OPEN CONTENDERS

11. Chris Gotterup

In his past four majors, Gotterup put up two top-10s and two top-25s. He was 23rd at last year's U.S. Open. Gotterup has tailed off from his hot start in 2026 -- how could you not after winning two in a row out of the gate? -- but he's still playing well. He's a very good putter and among the longest hitters on Tour, though also has been wildly inaccurate. That will be the key for him this week.

12. Wyndham Clark

It's a little risky placing a guy so high based on two recent tournaments, even though they were a win at the Byron Nelson and a solo third at the Memorial. But Clark has won one of these U.S. Opens before, and his two best clubs traditionally have been driver and putter. Now he's also ranked 10th on Tour in SG: Approach. That's a formidable mix.

13. Tommy Fleetwood

Shooting a 63 on a Sunday at a major, not to mention a Shinnecock major, is otherworldly stuff. That's what Fleetwood did in 2018 -- after a Saturday 78 -- to soar up the leaderboard and finish runner-up. He finished top-5 in two of his past three starts but blew a late lead at the Memorial. Fleetwood is above average in every element of his game -- a good major makeup -- and in some areas elite.

14. Matt Fitzpatrick

Recency bias has been around forever. Use it at your own peril (See: Clark, Wyndham). Since the Fitzpatrick brothers won the Zurich Classic together, Alex Fitzpatrick has soared while Matt has been meh, with only a T14 at the PGA Championship worth talking about. But he remains a top-5 player on approach and around the greens and is a highly accurate driver. Fitzpatrick posted top-20s in the year's first two majors.

15. Collin Morikawa

Morikawa's past four months have been all over the map. He won at Pebble Beach, had a bunch of top-10s, injured his back at THE PLAYERS, had another top-10 at the Masters then skipped the Memorial. Was it his back flaring up? It turns out, Morikawa and his wife were expecting their first child and he did tee it up at the Canadian Open. He finished top-25 in the past three U.S. Opens, but not in the top 10.

16. Brooks Koepka

This ranking was determined before Koepka withdrew from the RBC Canadian Open with a hand injury. We could've moved him down, but we just don't know the severity of the injury. So we'll monitor the situation in the days ahead. But there is/was a lot to like about Koepka returning to the scene of his second major win, where he pulled off the very rare feat of back-to-back U.S. Opens. He has six top-18s on the season but just one of them a top-10. That's a classic case of elite iron play being held back by awful putting. Koepka finished top-15 at THE PLAYERS and Masters, showing that his championship chops can often still surface in the biggest tournaments -- if he is healthy.

17. Bryson DeChambeau

Is this low enough for a guy who missed the cut at the first two majors of the season, missed last year at the U.S. Open in defense of his 2024 title and spends more time on YouTube than a teenager? We all know DeChambeau has all the physical tools to capture a third career U.S. Open, but he also has the potential for mental and emotional frailty to register a third straight trunk slam.

18. Jordan Spieth

Spieth can be every bit as volatile as DeChambeau, albeit in different ways, which makes him another difficult guy to peg. But he finished top-20 in the first two majors this season, and top-25 in two last year, including the U.S. Open. Spieth has eight top-25s in 2026, but none of them ended as a top-10. His stats are above average across the board, though he's not elite in any area. Spieth missed the cut at Shinnecock in 2018.

19. Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay arrives with top-20s in 5 of his past 6 starts, including the Masters but not the PGA Championship. He finished top-15 at four straight U.S. Opens before missing the cut last year. There's a lot to like about Cantlay's current game and the way he's playing. Putting is not one of them. He's losing strokes on the green for the first time since 2018. He tied for 45th at Shinnecock in 2018.

20. Patrick Reed

Find someone who ranks you as highly as we tend to rank Reed in our power rankings. Then again, he finished T12 at the Masters and T10 at the PGA and was top-25 at last year's U.S. Open. Reed has played just twice since March -- the two majors -- but it's clearly working for him. He probably will be embraced and energized by the raucous New York galleries -- especially if he repeats his performance from 2018, when he finished fourth.

21. Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama made 23 of his past 24 major cuts. He hasn't missed at the U.S. Open in a decade. He finished top-6 in this event two of the past four years, while the other two were outside the top 30. Plus he has finished top-25 in half his PGA Tour starts this season. There seems to be a decent floor, with at least a chance for a lot more. Matsuyama tied for 16th at Shinnecock in 2018.

22. Adam Scott

What a milestone week this will be for Scott. He will be playing in his 100th consecutive major. Remarkable. At age 45, he's still going strong. He just had a top-25 at the Masters and tied for 12th last year at the U.S. Open. This season, he has made 11-of-12 cuts with eight top-25s -- including a T12 at the Memorial -- and is second on Tour in SG: Approach. Scott missed the cut at Shinnecock in 2018.

23. Ben Griffin

Griffin has turned around his season after a slow start. He has a couple recent podium stops -- he finished third at both the Cadillac and Charles Schwab -- and was T14 at the PGA. He tied for 10th last year in his first U.S. Open. Griffin, however, still has a long way to go to get his approach play back inside the top 100 on Tour.

24. Maverick McNealy

Beginning last year, McNealy became a regular player in majors. He has made six cuts in a row, including twin T18s this year at the Masters and PGA. He's played in only one U.S. Open, finishing 37th last year. McNealy is among the longer hitters on Tour and also has a stellar short game, ranked top-20 in both SG: Around-the-Green and Putting.

25. J.J. Spaun

The defending champion. Spaun turned his 2026 season around with a win at the Valero Texas Open in early April. Since then, he's finished fifth, sixth, 12th, 14th and 25th with just one missed cut. That was at the PGA, and he also missed the weekend at the Masters. Spaun is ranked an elite third on Tour in SG: Approach, but also 151st in SG: Putting. Imagine if he improves his putting just a little bit.

MAKING THE U.S. OPEN CUT

26. Nicolai Hojgaard

Hojgaard has been very good at reaching major weekends -- 10-of-14 times in his career and once in two tries this season. He made the cut in his lone U.S. Open in 2024. Hojgaard has truly elevated his game this season, and he'd be in the TOUR Championship if it started today. He has two runners-up, four top-10s and seven top-25s in 13 starts. He's one of the longest hitters and also ranked 18th in SG: Approach.

27. Shane Lowry

Lowry has had a so-so season so far, making 9 of 12 cuts, including at both majors, but with only two top-10s, and both came early in the year. Still, he's shown a spark of late, registering top-25s in the past two Signature Events. His major resume has shown flashes. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open last year but had top-20s the two previous years. Lowry missed the Shinnecock cut in 2018.

28. Justin Rose

It's interesting that Rose's lone career major came in a U.S. Open, in 2013, yet it's clearly been his worst major. He's made the cut just 9 of 20 times, missing 5 of the past 6 years. That's completely opposite of his sterling play at both the Masters and PGA Championship. He tied for third at Augusta and for 10th at Aronimink, and he also was just T12 at the Memorial. That doesn't sound like someone headed for a trunk-slam at Shinnecock. This is the No. 6 golfer in the world rankings we're talking about. Besides, Rose tied for 10th at Shinnecock in 2018.

29. Harris English

English has never missed a cut at the U.S. Open, a perfect 10 for 10 that has included three top-8s in the past six years. He's coming off a T18 at the PGA Championship and a T30 at the Masters, plus two recent top-25s in Signature Events. English is ranked seventh on Tour in SG: Putting.

30. Kristoffer Reitan

Reitan has been perhaps the biggest surprise among this season's European imports. The Norwegian took down an elite signature field for a stunning win at Quail Hollow. And he's coming off a T6 at the Memorial, with a T14 at the Cadillac a few tournaments back. Reitan is among the longest drivers on Tour. This will be just his fifth career major. He made the cut in the first two this season but missed in his lone U.S. Open – as an amateur in 2018 at Shinnecock.

31. Viktor Hovland

Hovland didn't play the Memorial because of a back injury, and was primed to sit out the Canadian Open until an 11th-hour entry. So keep an eye on that. It has not been a good season. Hovland has just one top-10, and it came in his first tournament in Phoenix. That said, he tied for 18th at the Masters and was solo third at last year's U.S. Open.

32. Joaquin Niemann

Here we go again, debating Niemann in a major. He sits on just one career top-10 in 27 starts, though he is coming off a tie for 18th at the PGA Championship. He's made 4 of 6 cuts in the U.S. Open, albeit without a single top-20. Niemann qualified with one of the three LIV exemptions.

33. David Puig

The 24-year-old Spaniard has shown a willingness to step outside of LIV and play other tournaments. That's how he won the Australian PGA late last year, which propelled him in the world rankings, which got him into last month's PGA Championship, where he tied for 18th. He also made the cut last year at the PGA and two years ago at the U.S. Open.

34. Alex Fitzpatrick

Is this real or illusion? Since winning the Zurich alongside his older brother, Fitzpatrick has finished top-10 in three straight Signature Events and also made the cut at the PGA (T75). It was just his second major, after tying for 17th at the 2023 Open Championship.

35. Brian Harman

The diminutive left-hander has made nine straight cuts in majors, and eight straight in U.S. Opens. He's finished top-25 two of the past five years. Harman has not been great overall this season – he wouldn't qualify for the playoffs if they started today – but he did make the cut in the first two majors and tied for 11th at THE PLAYERS.

36. Cameron Smith

Reports of Smith's LIV-induced demise took a detour last month with his tie for seventh at the PGA Championship. He had missed the cut in the previous five majors. Smith does have two career U.S. Open top-5s, and he should feel more comfortable at a links-style course than a traditional U.S. Open track (though he did miss the cut at Shinnecock in 2018).

37. Ryan Fox

Fox doesn't have many high finishes in majors, but he's been good about making cuts, especially recently. He's made 11 of his past 13, including the last three U.S. Opens, including a tie for 19th a year ago. The New Zealander has five top-25s this season in 11 starts. He tied for 41st at Shinnecock in 2018.

.

38. Sahith Theegala

Theegala has made his past eight cuts at the three U.S.-based majors, including the 2023 and '24 U.S. Opens. He didn't play last year's Open while battling injury. Healthy this season, Theegala has played a boatload of tournaments, with the Canadian Open being his 18th. He's missed only one cut and has eight top-25s. Theegala should be aided somewhat by the wider fairways of Shinnecock.

39. Si Woo Kim

As great as Kim has been playing this season, he's still been coming up short in the biggest tournaments, as has been the case most of his career: T50-47-T35 at THE PLAYERS, Masters and PGA Championship. Not good. He's finished top-25 in the U.S. Open just once, and that was way back in 2017. A year later, he missed the cut at Shinnecock.

40. Ryan Gerard

Gerard has made his past five major cuts, including two this year and last year's U.S. Open (T50). This season on Tour, he's made 15 of 17 cuts with a Scheffler-like three runners-up. Gerard is ranked eighth on Tour in SG: Approach and 27th in SG: Putting.

41. Min Woo Lee

In typical Lee fashion – which means we never know what to expect from him – he carried four straight major missed cuts into the PGA Championship last month and promptly tied for 18th. One of those MCs was at last year's U.S. Open, yet he was also fifth in 2023. Lee has five top-20s in Signature Events this season, most notably a runner-up at Pebble Beach.

42. Gary Woodland

The 2019 U.S. Open champion is enjoying a renaissance season at age 42, winning the Houston Open among other high finishes. Woodland has struggled in majors in recent years, though he did tie for 33rd at the Masters in April, and he's missed the cut at the past two U.S. Opens. But he's a different golfer this year. Woodland tied for 36th at Shinnecock in 2018.

43. Alex Smalley

Smalley's runner-up at last month's PGA Championship came in just his fifth career major. Four of them have been PGAs, plus a missed cut at the 2017 U.S. Open. The PGA runner-up was of course a surprise but not entirely out of line. Smalley has been great in 2026. He had a top-25 at THE PLAYERS and in three Signature Events before heading to Aronimink. He followed the PGA with a T3 at the Charles Schwab.

44. Jacob Bridgeman

Bridgeman has had a fantastic breakout season highlighted by winning at Riviera. But he plays a lot, and may have hit a wall. He's still making cuts. It's just that he hasn't had a top-30 finish since March. And he did miss the cut at the PGA Championship. Bridgeman has played in four career majors, and his only made cut was a T41 at this year's Masters.

45. Akshay Bhatia

There's no way around it: Bhatia, ranked 28th in the world and with a huge win at Bay Hill in March, has been brutally bad in majors. He's made only 5-of-11 cuts, including missed cuts in the first two this season and also last year at the U.S. Open. And he hasn't had a top-10 since winning the Arnold Palmer.

46. Sepp Straka

Straka's recent major history is getting harder to ignore. The 19th-ranked golfer in the OWGR has missed the cut in 4 of his past 6, with a best of T41 at this year's Masters. He's just 2 for 5 at the U.S. Open. Straka has had a handful of good weeks this season, though just one in the past two months, a T4 at the Cadillac. Straka is ranked 15th on Tour in SG: Approach. He should be playing better.

47. Keegan Bradley

Since winning in the first major he ever played at the 2011 PGA Championship, Bradley has done … very little. He's had just four more top-10s the past 15 years. He's made the cut just 7-of-13 times at the U.S. Open, though he has made it three of the past four, so he's getting the hang of things. Bradley got off to a terrible start this season -- maybe a Ryder Cup hangover? -- but a top-25 at the Masters led to three top-20s in Signature Events. He missed the cut at Shinnecock in 2018.

48. Robert MacIntyre

MacIntyre was runner-up to Spaun last year at Oakmont, the best major showing of his career. He's missed the cut in the first two this year, also missed at the Memorial, and he hasn't had so much as a top-40 since a runner-up at the Valero more than two months ago. MacIntyre is ranked top-15 on Tour in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Putting but is a hideous 136th in SG: Approach.

49. Alex Noren

Noren's record in majors is mind-boggling. He's made just 23 of 42 cuts, and just 3-of-11 at the U.S. Open. That said, he was just T30 at the Masters and T26 at the PGA Championship, and he has two recent top-10s in Signature Events. It's hard to imagine a player ranked 20th in the OWGR being so bad in majors.

50. Aaron Rai

It's not too bold of a statement to say that Rai will never win another major. He came out of nowhere, as did his putter, to win the PGA Championship last month. But his laser-accuracy, low-risk game is perfect for making major cuts, and he's made nine straight, including at the past two U.S. Opens. Rai tied for 33rd last year and for 19th in 2024. Before last month's PGA, he had never finished better than 19th in a major.

51. Daniel Berger

After not playing in any of the four majors in 2023 and three of them in 2024, Berger is again a regular entrant. He's made the cut in 6 of his past 7 majors, falling short only at this year's Masters. Lifetime, he's been great at the U.S. Open, making 8-of-10 cuts with a pair of top-10s. One of those was a T6 at Shinnecock in 2018. Berger has made 11-of-14 cuts overall this season with four top-25s and is ranked 12th on Tour in SG: Approach.

52. Sam Stevens

Stevens has yet to meet a major he couldn't handle. He's made seven cuts in seven tries, including the first two this year and three U.S. Opens, with a tie for 23rd last year. Overall, he's made 15 of 17 cuts this season with six top-25s, among them the Masters.

53. Nick Taylor

A really bad major resume conflicts with Taylor having a pretty good season. In fact, he made the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship, improving his ledger to eight made cuts in 20 career majors. Taylor recently had a top-10 at Doral and a top-15 at Quail Hollow.

54. Kurt Kitayama

Kitayama is ranked No. 31 in the OWGR yet has never reached the weekend in four U.S. Opens. Overall, he's made just 10 of 19 major cuts. That's pretty bad. But he is coming off a T10 at the PGA Championship, also made the cut at the Masters, and has four top-10s in Signature Events, highlighted by a runner-up at Riviera. Kitayama is ranked ninth on Tour in SG: Approach.

55. Jason Day

This will be Day's 14th U.S. Open. He's finished in the top-25 seven times, including last year. He also tied for 12th at this year's Masters and for 65th at the PGA Championship. Day hasn't so much as cracked the top-35 on Tour since that great week at Augusta. He's ranked 150th in SG: Approach, an astoundingly bad position.

56. Rickie Fowler

Fowler played in the U.S. Open just twice over the past six years and not since a missed cut in 2024. He did tie for fifth in 2023. He just hasn't played many majors lately, though he was just in the PGA Championship and tied for 60th. Fowler was amid a terrific season until consecutive missed cuts at the Charles Schwab and the Memorial, where he shot 79-82 to finish dead last. He tied for 20th at Shinnecock in 2018.

57. Dustin Johnson

This will be Johnson's 10th and final exemption for winning the 2016 U.S. Open. He missed the cut last year and has generally performed badly in majors since joining LIV Golf -- until reaching the weekend at both the Masters and PGA Championship this year. Johnson tied for third at Shinnecock in 2018.

58. Matt McCarty

McCarty hasn't made a major cut outside of Augusta, where he's made the past two with top-25s. He's 0-for-2 at the U.S. Open, including last year. But that should change soon. McCarty is having a terrific season, one with four top-10s and eight top-25s.

59. Corey Conners

Conners has made 11 straight cuts at majors – not counting his WD from the 2025 U.S. Open. In the 2024 Open, he tied for ninth. Overall, he's made the cut just 2-of-7 times in U.S. Opens. He's not having his best season with just three top-25s with zero top-10s in 13 starts. Chalk that up to weakened iron play, as Conners is ranked just 38th on Tour in SG: Approach.

60. Jake Knapp

Knapp would've been much higher, but we don't even know whether he will play. Amid a great start to the season that included a T11 at the Masters, Knapp hasn't played since April because of a wrist injury. He sat out the PGA Championship and three Signature Events. This would be his second U.S. Open after missing the cut in 2024.

PUSHING FOR THE U.S. OPEN CUT

61. Sungjae Im

Im has struggled at the U.S. Open. He's made the cut just 3-of-7 times, though one of them was last year's T57. He's barely made half his cuts in 27 career majors. Getting a late start this season thanks to a wrist injury, Im has made just 6 of 12 cuts, though he does have three top-10s, one of them at Quail Hollow.

62. Max Greyserman

Greyserman has impressively notched top-25s at the past two U.S. Opens, plus last month's PGA. On the other hand, he's made only 8 of 15 cuts this season. He's back this year after making it through the New York qualifier.

63. Pierceson Coody

Coody is amid a breakthrough season on Tour, as he qualified by being ranked top-60 in the OWGR. While he has missed five cuts -- including at THE PLAYERS and PGA Championship -- he does have nine top-25s and two top-10s. This will be his second U.S. Open and second major, after missing the cut in 2021.

64. Chris Kirk

Kirk is not having a good season -- six missed cuts and zero top-25s in 13 starts -- but called on his experience to get into the field as the medalist at the Georgia qualifier. This will be Kirk's ninth U.S. Open. He tied for 12th last year and for 26th in 2024.

65. Andrew Novak

Novak has played in the past five majors. His game has taken a step back this season -- he wouldn't be in the playoffs if they started today. But he did summon a tie for 26th at last month's PGA Championship and tied for 42nd at last year's U.S. Open.

66. Matti Schmid

Schmid made an incredible run at last month's PGA Championship, ultimately tying for fourth to gain entry this week. This is his sixth major and second U.S. Open. He missed the cut in 2021. Schmid has two other stroke-play top-10s in 2026.

67. Michael Kim

The social media sensation now with almost 2 million followers on X will play in his 14th major and fourth U.S. Open. He tied for 50th last year. Kim also made the cut at last month's PGA Championship after missing at the Masters.

68. Michael Brennan

Brennan made the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship this season. He played in the U.S. Open in 2023 (MC). His first season as a Tour member has been so-so. He's made 10-of-15 cuts with just two top-25s, but one of them was at the Masters.

69. Keith Mitchell

The veteran is set to play his 15th career major -- he has made only half his cuts -- and third U.S. Open. His last one was in 2023, when he tied for 20th. Mitchell made the cut this season at THE PLAYERS and PGA Championship. He gained entry into the Open field via the Georgia qualifier.

70. Andrew Putnam

Putnam survived a marathon nine-hole, 2-for-1 playoff in the Oregon qualifier to reach his sixth U.S. Open and first since 2023, when he tied for 43rd. He tied for 55th at last month's PGA Championship. Putnam was runner-up at The Amex in January and tied for fifth at the Valero Texas Open.

U.S. OPEN LONG SHOTS

71. Patrick Rodgers

11th major. 6th U.S. Open. Made all 5 Open cuts but last played in 2023. MC at his three most recent majors – the past three PGA Championships.

72. Laurie Canter

11th major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2025. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai standings.

73. Nico Echavarria

10th major. 4th U.S. Open. MC at the past four majors, including the 2025 U.S. Open.

74. Harry Hall

6th major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2022 and at the 2026 Masters and PGA Championship.

75. John Parry

7th major. 3rd U.S. Open. 1st since 2015. T70 at the 2026 PGA championship. Canada qualifier.

76. Max McGreevy

3rd major. 1st U.S. Open. MC at the 2025, '26 PGA Championships. Canada qualifier.

77. Ryo Hisatsune

6th major. 1st U.S. Open. Made the cut at the past three PGA Championships.

78. Carlos Ortiz

13th major. 6th U.S. Open. Qualified via a top 10 (T4) in the 2025 U.S. Open. LIV player.

79. Johnny Keefer

5th major. 2nd U.S. Open. T61 in 2025. Qualified as the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour points leader.

80. Sudarshan Yellamaraju

2nd major. 1st U.S. Open. MC at the 2026 PGA Championship.

81. Tom Kim

17th major. 5th U.S. Open. Made the cut the past four years. Dallas qualifier.

82. Jackson Suber

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. 73rd in 2024. Medalist at the Maryland qualifier.

83. Billy Horschel

46th major. 13th U.S. Open, 8 made cuts. Springfield, Ohio, qualifier.

84. Davis Thompson

10th major. 5th U.S. Open, 3 MCs. T9 in 2024. Medalist at the Westerville, Ohio, qualifier.

85. Ben Kohles

3rd major. 2nd U.S. Open, T56 in 2024. Recent Korn Ferry Tour winner. Maryland qualifier.

86. Ben James (a)

3rd major. 3rd U.S. Open. MC in 2024-25. Just turned pro after winning PGA Tour University to secure his PGA Tour card through 2027. New York qualifier.

87. Matthew Jordan

6th major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2025. DP World Tour player. England qualifier.

88. Adrien Saddier

3rd major. 1st U.S. Open. MC at the 2026 PGA Championship. Qualified via the 2025 Race to Dubai standings.

89. Jackson Koivun (a)

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2025. Qualified as winner of 2025 Mark H. McCormack Medal as nation's top amateur.

90. Padraig Harrington

89th major. 18th U.S. Open. Played in only one U.S. Open since 2013 (T27 in 2023). T18 at the 2026 PGA Championship. Qualified by winning the 2025 U.S. Senior Open.

91. Emiliano Grillo

30th major. 8th U.S. Open. T19 in 2025. Medalist at the Canada qualifier.

92. Jayden Schaper

2nd major. MC at the 2026 PGA Championship. Qualified via the 2026 Race to Dubai points list.

93. Kevin Roy

1st major. Medalist at the New York qualifier.

94. Lucas Herbert

16th major. 5th U.S. Open, 3 MCs. Qualified via LIV Golf.

95. William Mouw

3rd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2022. T70 at the 2026 PGA Championship. Canada qualifier.

96. Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2022. Dallas qualifier.

97. Peter Uihlein

12th major. 4th U.S. Open. 1st major since 2018. Plays on LIV Golf. Medalist at the Dallas qualifier.

98. Taylor Montgomery

5th major. 4th U.S. Open. MC in 2023. Medalist at the California qualifier.

99. James Nicholas

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. Made the cut as a local qualifier in 2025. Recent winner on the Korn Ferry Tour. New York qualifier.

100. Neal Shipley

3rd major. Won low amateur at the 2024 Masters and U.S. Open. Medalist at the Springfield, Ohio, qualifier.

https://x.com/usopengolf/status/2064140589592166666

101. Zac Blair

7th major. 5th U.S. Open. MC in 2025. T26 in 2024. Springfield, Ohio, qualifier.

102. Ethan Fang (a)

3rd major. 1st U.S. Open. MC at the 2025 Open Championship and 2026 Masters. Oklahoma State rising junior. Won the 2025 British Amateur to qualify.

103. Graeme McDowell

55th major. 16th U.S. Open. 2010 winner at Pebble Beach. 1st major since 2018. Dallas qualifier.

104. Niklas Norgaard

4th major. 2nd U.S. Open. T46 in 2025. England qualifier.

105. Cole Hammer

5th major. 4th U.S. Open, 3 MCs. North Carolina qualifier.

106. Angel Hidalgo

4th major. 1st U.S. Open. MC at 2024, '25 Open Championships. England qualifier.

107. J.B. Holmes

36th major. 10th U.S. Open. 1st major since 2019. 44 years old. Westerville, Ohio, qualifier.

108. Nick Hardy

7th major. 6th U.S. Open. T20 in 2023. T14 in 2022. Springfield, Ohio, qualifier.

109..Dylan Wu

3rd major. 3rd U.S. Open, made the cut in 2021, '23. Springfield, Ohio, qualifier.

110. Nathan Kimsey

2nd major. 1st U.S. Open. T40 at the 2025 Open Championship. Medalist at the England qualifier.

111. Ben Silverman

2nd major. MC at the 2022 U.S. Open. Florida qualifier.

112. Chandler Phillips

1st major. Dallas qualifier.

113. Ugo Coussaud

1st major. DP World Tour player. England qualifier.

114. Alejandro Tosti

2nd major. 1st U.S. Open. T73 in the 2024 PGA. Canada qualifier.

115. Cooper Dossey

1st major. Korn Ferry Tour player. Dallas qualifier.

116. Ryuichi Oiwa

1st major. Plays on the Japan Tour. Medalist at the Japan qualifier.

117. Rocco Repetto Taylor

1st major. DP World Tour player. England qualifier.

118. Filippo Celli

2nd major. 1st U.S. Open. T47 as an amateur at the 2022 Open Championship. England qualifier.

119. Carl Yuan

1st major. Korn Ferry Tour player. North Carolina qualifier.

120. Taihei Sato

1st major. Plays on the Japan Tour. Japan qualifier.

121. Brandon Wu

7th major. 4th U.S. Open, T70 in 2024. North Carolina qualifier.

122. Caleb Surratt

1st major. Plays on LIV Golf. Dallas qualifier.

123. Eric Lee (a)

1st major. Oklahoma State rising senior. California qualifier.

124. Ryder Cowan (a)

1st major. University of Oklahoma senior. Florida qualifier.

125. Miles Russell (a)

1st major. 17-year-old high school senior (youngest player in the field). Committed to the University of Florida in 2027. Florida qualifier, with Charlie Woods as his caddie. (Woods will not caddie for Russell in the U.S. Open.)

https://x.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/2064140584990687407



126. Arni Sveinsson (a)

1st major. Louisiana State rising junior. First golfer from Iceland to qualify for the U.S. Open. Westerville, Ohio, qualifier.

127. Jimmy Stanger

1st major. PGA Tour player. Dallas qualifier.

128. Marcelo Rozo

1st major. 36-year-old Q school graduate for the 2026 season. Canada qualifier.

129. Preston Stout (a)

1st major. Oklahoma State rising senior. Qualified by winning the 2026 NCAA men's Division I championship.

130. Jackson Herrington (a)

1st major. University of Tennessee rising junior. Qualified as runner-up at the 2025 U.S. Amateur.

131. Mason Howell (a)

1st major. Incoming Georgia freshman. Qualified as winner of the 2025 U.S. Amateur.

132. Mateo Pulcini (a)

2nd major. 1st U.S. Open. MC at the 2026 Masters. Qualified by winning the 2026 Latin America Amateur.

133. Kaito Onishi

1st major. Plays on the Japan Tour. Japan qualifier.

134. Brandon Holtz (a)

1st major. 39-year-old real estate agent in Bloomington, Illinois.Played basketball at Illinois State. Qualified as winner of the 2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur.

135. Hamilton Coleman (a)

1st major. Incoming freshman at the University of Georgia. Won the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur to qualify.

LOCAL QUALIFIERS FOR THE U.S. OPEN

These are the 14 golfers who had to first get through local qualifying before final qualifying. We list them alphabetically and at the bottom, much like we did with the 20 club pros who qualified for the PGA Championship. Some certainly could make the cut -- one did last year – but they likely all will be far back.

Marek Fleming (a)

1st major. South Carolina rising junior. California qualifier.

https://x.com/usopengolf/status/2064180808018276695

Vaughn Harber (a)

1st major. Ohio state rising junior. Westerville, Ohio, qualifier.

Robbie Higgins

1st major. Has played Korn Ferry and PGA Tour Americas events. Georgia qualifier.

T.K. Kim

1st major. 35 years old. Has played on the China Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. Dallas qualifier.

Chase Kyes (a)

1st major. University of Tennessee rising sophomore, Georgia qualifier.

Greyson Leach

1st major. Plays on PGA Tour Americas. Medalist at the Oregon qualifier.

Jackson Ormond (a)

1st major. Incoming University of Florida freshman. Medalist at the North Carolina qualifier.

Jake Peacock

1st major. Turned pro in 2025. Plays on PGA Tour Americas. Georgia qualifier.

Giuseppe Puebla (a):

1st major. 17-year-old high school senior. Committed to the University of Florida in 2027. Medalist at the Florida qualifier.

Logan Reilly (a)

1st major. Auburn rising sophomore. Maryland qualifier.

Matthew Robles (a)

1st major. Santa Clara rising junior. California qualifier.

Manav Shah

1st major. Asian Tour player, 34 years old. Dallas qualifier.

Jake Sollon

1st major. PGA Tour Americas player. Maryland qualifier.

Jackson Van Paris

1st major. Korn Ferry Tour player. North Carolina qualifier.

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's PGA Tour Odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality.