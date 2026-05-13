This campaign ranks the 20 most snake-bitten PGA Tour players using a weighted near-miss scoring system applied to PGA Tour seasons 2021 through 2026.

When it comes to the PGA Tour's most snake-bitten golfers, the data tells us that nobody's had a tougher time than Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who has 33 career top-10's to date, with only a single victory to show for it.

To get a sense of which tour members rank up with Fleetwood, RotoWire.com created a weighted near-miss scoring system for each active (non-LIV) PGA Tour player from 2021 onwards, with each top-10 finish gaining one point, while third-place earned three and runners-up got four points. (This data set does not include the DP World Tour, where Fleetwood for example has several victories).

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PGA Tour Data Most Snake-Bitten PGA Tour Golfers Ranked by weighted near-miss score — PGA Tour seasons 2021 through 2026. Top-10 finishes, runner-ups, and thirds add points; wins subtract them. The list of golfers who keep showing up Sunday — and keep not winning. Putnam Longest Drought (since Aug 2018) Højgaard Most Runner-Ups (5) Fleetwood Most Top-10s (33) Top-10 (4th–10th) +1 3rd Place +3 Runner-Up +4 Win −4 Top 20 Most Runner-Ups Most 3rd Place Winless in Window # Player Score T10 3rd RU W 1 Tommy Fleetwood 42 pts 33 4 2 1 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 5 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 9 T10 2 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2024 4 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 8 T10 1 3rd 1 RU 1 W 2026 5 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File The face of the format. Fleetwood's 33 top-10s across the window are the most of any player — and his lone PGA Tour title came at the 2025 Tour Championship after years of being defined as one of the best players never to win on the PGA Tour. Two runner-ups and four 3rd-place finishes between the close calls. The breakthrough finally arrived; the snake-bitten resume that preceded it still stands. 2 Sahith Theegala 37 pts 26 2 4 1 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 5 T10 1 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2023 8 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 1 W 2024 9 T10 1 3rd 2 RU 0 W 2025 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 4 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File One trophy, four runner-ups, two thirds. Theegala's 2023 Fortinet Championship is his only career PGA Tour title. The 2024 season was a near-constant near-miss — nine top-10s with multiple runner-ups but no second trophy. A quiet 2025 with no top-10s makes the contrast even sharper. T-3 Shane Lowry 35 pts 22 3 4 1 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 4 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 4 T10 2 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2023 1 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2024 7 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 1 W 2025 4 T10 0 3rd 2 RU 0 W 2026 2 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Major champion still chasing a solo PGA Tour title in this era. Lowry has one PGA Tour win across the window. Four runner-ups and three 3rd-place finishes across 22 top-10s. Consistently among the toughest closers to play against, consistently not the one holding the trophy. T-3 Maverick McNealy 35 pts 23 4 3 1 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 2 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2022 4 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2023 3 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2024 6 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 1 W 2025 7 T10 3 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2026 1 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Four 3rd-place finishes — tied for most in the field. McNealy broke through for his first career PGA Tour title in 2024, but the 2025 season produced three more thirds and another runner-up. 23 top-10s, one trophy. The math says he should have more. 5 Keith Mitchell 32 pts 23 3 1 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 4 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 6 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 5 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2024 4 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 3 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2026 1 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Winless across the entire window. Mitchell has 23 top-10s, three 3rd-place finishes, and one runner-up in this window — with zero wins. His only career PGA Tour title is the 2019 Honda Classic. Among the best ball-strikers in the field; the closing kick has yet to follow. 6 Tom Hoge 30 pts 22 5 1 1 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 2 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 6 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 1 W 2023 4 T10 2 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2024 4 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 4 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Five 3rd-place finishes — tied for most in the field. Hoge's 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am breakthrough is his lone career PGA Tour title. 22 top-10s and five 3rds across the window. Closer than the trophy case suggests. 7 Alex Noren 29 pts 17 3 2 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 3 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 3 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2023 4 T10 1 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2024 4 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 2 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 1 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Ten-plus European Tour wins, still no PGA Tour title. Noren's individual PGA Tour ledger remains empty after years on the road. Two runner-ups, three thirds, and 17 top-10s across the window. At 43, the window keeps narrowing. T-8 Adam Scott 28 pts 19 0 3 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 2 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2022 5 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 5 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2024 5 T10 0 3rd 2 RU 0 W 2025 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Six years since the most recent trophy. A former World No. 1 and Masters champion with 14 career PGA Tour titles, the most recent at the 2020 Genesis Invitational. 19 top-10s and three runner-ups in this window without breaking through. T-8 Eric Cole 28 pts 18 2 2 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 7 T10 2 3rd 2 RU 0 W 2024 5 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 4 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File The rookie-year contender who hasn't closed. Cole's 2022-23 breakout produced seven top-10s, two runner-ups, and two thirds. 18 top-10s across the window, zero wins. Still hunting his first PGA Tour title. T-8 Jason Day 28 pts 23 2 2 1 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 3 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 2 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 8 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 1 W 2024 4 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 4 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 2 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Former World No. 1; one trophy across nearly six seasons. Day's 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson is his lone PGA Tour win in this window and his only one since 2018. 23 top-10s in this stretch, with the trophy count staying at one. T-11 Nicolai Højgaard 27 pts 10 1 5 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 2 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2024 1 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2025 3 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2026 4 T10 1 3rd 2 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Most runner-ups in the field (5). Højgaard has built a near-miss highlight reel across 10 top-10s. The current 2026 season alone has produced two runner-ups and a 3rd-place finish. A first PGA Tour title would change the narrative immediately — for now, it remains pending. T-11 Andrew Putnam 27 pts 18 0 3 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 4 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2022 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 6 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2024 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 2 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Longest active drought in the field: since August 2018. Putnam's lone career PGA Tour title is the 2018 Barracuda Championship. Across the window: 18 top-10s, three runner-ups, no wins. Closing in on eight years between trophies. T-11 Patrick Rodgers 27 pts 18 3 1 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 1 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 3 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 5 T10 1 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2024 5 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 3 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 1 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Twelve years on Tour, still no PGA Tour title. The Stanford alum turned pro in 2014 and has never won on the PGA Tour. 18 top-10s, three 3rd-place finishes, and one runner-up in this window keep the snake-bitten story alive. T-14 Emiliano Grillo 26 pts 19 0 4 1 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 4 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2022 2 T10 0 3rd 2 RU 0 W 2023 8 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 1 W 2024 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 2 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2026 1 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Four runner-ups, one trophy. Grillo's 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge is his only PGA Tour win in this window — and his most recent overall. 19 top-10s across the stretch with the runner-up count outpacing the win count 4-to-1. T-14 Sam Stevens 26 pts 13 2 3 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 3 T10 1 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2024 4 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 4 T10 1 3rd 2 RU 0 W 2026 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Three runner-ups in three full seasons. Stevens has built a snake-bitten resume quickly — three RUs and two thirds across 13 top-10s. Still chasing the first PGA Tour title. T-14 Alex Smalley 26 pts 15 1 3 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 3 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2023 4 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2024 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 4 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 2 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Three runner-ups, no wins. The Duke alum has 15 top-10s in this window without a maiden PGA Tour title. The win curve hasn't bent yet. T-14 Mark Hubbard 26 pts 15 4 1 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 2 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 6 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2024 3 T10 2 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2025 3 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 1 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Four 3rd-place finishes, no wins. Hubbard's journeyman career has produced 15 top-10s across the window without converting a Sunday lead into a PGA Tour title. T-18 Daniel Berger 25 pts 17 2 3 1 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 8 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 1 W 2022 3 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 0 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2024 2 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2025 2 T10 1 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2026 2 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Winless since February 2021. Berger's 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is his most recent PGA Tour title — a back injury wiped out most of 2022 and 2023. Three runner-ups since returning, no wins. The form has come back; the trophy has not. T-18 Beau Hossler 25 pts 13 3 2 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 1 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 2 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 5 T10 1 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2024 3 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2025 1 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 1 T10 1 3rd 0 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Long-time near-winner, still chasing the first. Hossler has 13 top-10s, two runner-ups, and three 3rd-place finishes across the window. His maiden PGA Tour title remains pending after years in the conversation. 20 David Lipsky 24 pts 14 2 2 0 ▶ Season-by-Season Breakdown 2021 1 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2022 3 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2023 2 T10 0 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2024 4 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W 2025 3 T10 2 3rd 0 RU 0 W 2026 1 T10 0 3rd 1 RU 0 W The Near-Miss File Wins on other tours, still none on the PGA Tour. Lipsky has international titles to his name but has spent more than a decade chasing a first PGA Tour win. 14 top-10s, two runner-ups, and two 3rd-place finishes in this window.

How We Measured PGA Tour Near-Misses: The Weighted Scoring System

To get a sense of which PGA Tour members have had the most near-misses of late, RotoWire.com used the aforementioned scoring system, while making sure to subtract four points from their point totals if they were actually victorious in an event to avoid giving them a leg-up on their peers that weren't quite as fortunate at the end of a given event.

At the end of our survey, players with the highest cumulative scores were ranked atop our snake-bitten players leaderboard, while LIV Tour defectors were excluded entirely to allow a more consistent comparison between active tour members.

Tommy Fleetwood Leads the List Despite His Tour Championship Breakthrough

You might think that the man currently ranked sixth in the world (according to the World Golf Rankings) would fall far from the top of the Tour's list of most snake-bitten players.

Tommy Fleetwood isn't most players, however, with 33 top-10s (the most in the window), with his lone PGA Tour victory coming in last year's Tour Championship.

That three-stroke victory over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley wasn't enough to stave off such an honor for Fleetwood, however, as he achieved seven top-five finishes in 2025 alone before he finished off his first win on the circuit.

Add in two more top-five finishes in 2024 (along with six between 2022 and 2023) and you get the sense of how Fleetwood's PGA Tour career to date has been a 'close, but no cigar' type of run, regardless of his long-awaited first win on the circuit at East Lake Golf Club on Aug. 21.

Sahith Theegala and Maverick McNealy: One Trophy Each, Plenty of Close Calls

Speaking of Tour members with one win, the two golfer closest to Fleetwood's score (42 points) were Sahith Theegala (37 points) and Maverick McNealy (35 points), with the latter tying with Irishman Shane Lowry for third across the PGA circuit.

Theegala and McNealy have combined to place second overall seven times, with two second-place finishes for Theegala in 2024 alone (coming at The Sentry and RBC Heritage), while his lone victory on tour came in 2023 (at the Fortinet Championship).

McNealy's run since earning his card in 2019 has seen him win once (at the 2024 RSM Classic), doing so in his 134th start on tour, while earning runner-up finishes at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, as well as the 2021 Fortinet Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With Theegala (28) and McNealy (30) still in the prime of their respective careers on tour, there's still plenty of time for them to rack up more victories, though for right now, it seems like they're among the most snake-bitten members of the PGA circuit.

The Winless Wonders: PGA Tour Players With Zero Victories Since 2021

There's a quartet of PGA Tour members that have somehow failed to win on the circuit at all, despite holding great potential and talent. That threesome, in Alex Noren, Patrick Rodgers and Beau Hossler, have six runner-up finishes between them, yet have never finished atop the leaderboard in their careers.

Both Noren and Hossler have a pair of runner-up finishes to their names, with the former doing so at the Butterfield Bermuda and Barracuda championships in 2022, while Hossler finished second overall at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship, in addition to the ZOZO Championship in 2023.

Noren (29 points) and Hossler (25 points) are the 7th and 18th-most snake-bitten golfers on tour, per our metrics, though that's not to say their runs have been easy so far.

Keith Mitchell (one runner-up at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship/did win in 2018 before this data set) and Rodgers (one P2 at the 2023 Barracuda Championship) are among the next tier of snake-bitten golfers on tour, with scores of 32 and 27 points, respectively, as both look to turn the corner on their respective careers this season.

Longest Active Droughts: Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, and Daniel Berger

When it comes to the PGA Tour players that have gone the longest between wins, nobody tops 37-year-old Andrew Putnam, whose last victory on the circuit came in 2018 at the Barracuda Championship.

Since then, Putnam's secured 27 top-10, 16 top-five and five runner-up finishes, though he's been unable to pull down that elusive second victory.

A positive sign for Putnam is that he's putting up good numbers this season on tour, with two top-five finishes at the American Express (T2) and Valero Texas Open (T5), while making the cut in nine of his 12 starts this season.

Other PGA Tour droughts, win wise, include Adam Scott's six-year sojourn without a victory, while Daniel Berger hasn't won one since the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2021.

Looking forward, as the PGA's best head to Aronimink Club this week to play in the PGA Championship, oddsmakers from DraftKings Sportsbook have Fleetwood (+2700) as the top guy, odds wise, of anyone on our snake-bitten board, while Scott and Nicolai Hojgaard (+7000 each) are next in line.

Nicolai Hojgaard's Runner-Up Problem: Most Second-Place Finishes in the Field

Speaking of Hojgaard, the 25-year-old Danish golfer has the most runner-up finishes of any golfer on our board (five), with two coming this season.

Still, Hojgaard's 2nd place finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open and his T2 at last weekend's Truist Championship weren't enough to get him near the top of FanDuel Sportsbook's odds board for this weekend's PGA Championship, with the New York betting goliath pinning him at +5000, well behind leaders like Scottie Scheffler (+480), Rory McIlroy (+850) and Cameron Young (+1200).

Still, given the way he's played on tour this season, it seems like the sky could be the limit for Hojgaard, with a possible breakthrough coming at Aronimink this weekend.

What the Near-Miss Data Tells Us About PGA Tour Contenders in 2026

Looking forward, it seems like past wounds might eventually give way to resilient scar tissue for the tour's most snake-bitten golfer, based on how oddsmakers are looking at Fleetwood at the second Major of the season.

Right now, Fleetwood's PGA Championship betting odds on Bet365 are +2700, while his odds of finishing top-five are +475, giving him the ninth-best odds in both camps.

Regardless of whether he wins in the Philly suburbs, the 2026 PGA Tour year looks like one that'll result in a breakthrough for one of the snake-bitten players on our list, with a host of events for them to try their hand at.

What we know for sure is that all of them are primed to achieve that long-awaited victory at any moment, shaking off the burden of past failures and embracing the sweet relief that comes from arduous conquest.