Most Snake-Bitten PGA Tour Golfers: Top-10 Finishes Without Wins (2021-2026)

This campaign ranks the 20 most snake-bitten PGA Tour players using a weighted near-miss scoring system applied to PGA Tour seasons 2021 through 2026.
May 13, 2026
Most Snake-Bitten PGA Tour Golfers: Top-10 Finishes Without Wins (2021-2026)
May 13, 2026

When it comes to the PGA Tour's most snake-bitten golfers, the data tells us that nobody's had a tougher time than Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who has 33 career top-10's to date, with only a single victory to show for it.  

To get a sense of which tour members rank up with Fleetwood, RotoWire.com created a weighted near-miss scoring system for each active (non-LIV) PGA Tour player from 2021 onwards, with each top-10 finish gaining one point, while third-place earned three and runners-up got four points. (This data set does not include the DP World Tour, where Fleetwood for example has several victories).

Mapping out your wagers for the week? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

PGA Tour Data
Most Snake-Bitten PGA Tour Golfers
Ranked by weighted near-miss score — PGA Tour seasons 2021 through 2026. Top-10 finishes, runner-ups, and thirds add points; wins subtract them. The list of golfers who keep showing up Sunday — and keep not winning.
Putnam
Longest Drought (since Aug 2018)
Højgaard
Most Runner-Ups (5)
Fleetwood
Most Top-10s (33)
Top-10 (4th–10th)+1
3rd Place+3
Runner-Up+4
Win−4
#PlayerScoreT103rdRUW
1
Tommy Fleetwood
Age 35 · England
42pts33421
2
Sahith Theegala
Age 28 · USA
37pts26241
T-3
Shane Lowry
Age 39 · Ireland
35pts22341
T-3
Maverick McNealy
Age 30 · USA
35pts23431
5
Keith Mitchell
Age 34 · USA
32pts23310
6
Tom Hoge
Age 36 · USA
30pts22511
7
Alex Noren
Age 43 · Sweden
29pts17320
T-8
Adam Scott
Age 45 · Australia
28pts19030
T-8
Eric Cole
Age 38 · USA
28pts18220
T-8
Jason Day
Age 38 · Australia
28pts23221
T-11
Nicolai Højgaard
Age 25 · Denmark
27pts10150
T-11
Andrew Putnam
Age 37 · USA
27pts18030
T-11
Patrick Rodgers
Age 33 · USA
27pts18310
T-14
Emiliano Grillo
Age 33 · Argentina
26pts19041
T-14
Sam Stevens
Age 29 · USA
26pts13230
T-14
Alex Smalley
Age 29 · USA
26pts15130
T-14
Mark Hubbard
Age 37 · USA
26pts15410
T-18
Daniel Berger
Age 33 · USA
25pts17231
T-18
Beau Hossler
Age 31 · USA
25pts13320
20
David Lipsky
Age 37 · USA
24pts14220
Source: Official PGA Tour stats — 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons (through May 10) — LIV defectors excluded

How We Measured PGA Tour Near-Misses: The Weighted Scoring System 

To get a sense of which PGA Tour members have had the most near-misses of late, RotoWire.com used the aforementioned scoring system, while making sure to subtract four points from their point totals if they were actually victorious in an event to avoid giving them a leg-up on their peers that weren't quite as fortunate at the end of a given event.  

At the end of our survey, players with the highest cumulative scores were ranked atop our snake-bitten players leaderboard, while LIV Tour defectors were excluded entirely to allow a more consistent comparison between active tour members.  

Tommy Fleetwood Leads the List Despite His Tour Championship Breakthrough 

You might think that the man currently ranked sixth in the world (according to the World Golf Rankings) would fall far from the top of the Tour's list of most snake-bitten players.  

Tommy Fleetwood isn't most players, however, with 33 top-10s (the most in the window), with his lone PGA Tour victory coming in last year's Tour Championship.  

That three-stroke victory over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley wasn't enough to stave off such an honor for Fleetwood, however, as he achieved seven top-five finishes in 2025 alone before he finished off his first win on the circuit.  

Add in two more top-five finishes in 2024 (along with six between 2022 and 2023) and you get the sense of how Fleetwood's PGA Tour career to date has been a 'close, but no cigar' type of run, regardless of his long-awaited first win on the circuit at East Lake Golf Club on Aug. 21.   

Sahith Theegala and Maverick McNealy: One Trophy Each, Plenty of Close Calls 

Speaking of Tour members with one win, the two golfer closest to Fleetwood's score (42 points) were Sahith Theegala (37 points) and Maverick McNealy (35 points), with the latter tying with Irishman Shane Lowry for third across the PGA circuit.  

Theegala and McNealy have combined to place second overall seven times, with two second-place finishes for Theegala in 2024 alone (coming at The Sentry and RBC Heritage), while his lone victory on tour came in 2023 (at the Fortinet Championship).  

McNealy's run since earning his card in 2019 has seen him win once (at the 2024 RSM Classic), doing so in his 134th start on tour, while earning runner-up finishes at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, as well as the 2021 Fortinet Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.  

With Theegala (28) and McNealy (30) still in the prime of their respective careers on tour, there's still plenty of time for them to rack up more victories, though for right now, it seems like they're among the most snake-bitten members of the PGA circuit.  

The Winless Wonders: PGA Tour Players With Zero Victories Since 2021 

There's a quartet of PGA Tour members that have somehow failed to win on the circuit at all, despite holding great potential and talent. That threesome, in Alex Noren, Patrick Rodgers and Beau Hossler, have six runner-up finishes between them, yet have never finished atop the leaderboard in their careers.  

Both Noren and Hossler have a pair of runner-up finishes to their names, with the former doing so at the Butterfield Bermuda and Barracuda championships in 2022, while Hossler finished second overall at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship, in addition to the ZOZO Championship in 2023.  

Noren (29 points) and Hossler (25 points) are the 7th and 18th-most snake-bitten golfers on tour, per our metrics, though that's not to say their runs have been easy so far.  

Keith Mitchell (one runner-up at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship/did win in 2018 before this data set) and Rodgers (one P2 at the 2023 Barracuda Championship) are among the next tier of snake-bitten golfers on tour, with scores of 32 and 27 points, respectively, as both look to turn the corner on their respective careers this season.   

Longest Active Droughts: Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, and Daniel Berger 

When it comes to the PGA Tour players that have gone the longest between wins, nobody tops 37-year-old Andrew Putnam, whose last victory on the circuit came in 2018 at the Barracuda Championship.  

Since then, Putnam's secured 27 top-10, 16 top-five and five runner-up finishes, though he's been unable to pull down that elusive second victory.  

A positive sign for Putnam is that he's putting up good numbers this season on tour, with two top-five finishes at the American Express (T2) and Valero Texas Open (T5), while making the cut in nine of his 12 starts this season.  

Other PGA Tour droughts, win wise, include Adam Scott's six-year sojourn without a victory, while Daniel Berger hasn't won one since the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2021.  

Looking forward, as the PGA's best head to Aronimink Club this week to play in the PGA Championship, oddsmakers from DraftKings Sportsbook have Fleetwood (+2700) as the top guy, odds wise, of anyone on our snake-bitten board, while Scott and Nicolai Hojgaard (+7000 each) are next in line.  

Nicolai Hojgaard's Runner-Up Problem: Most Second-Place Finishes in the Field 

Speaking of Hojgaard, the 25-year-old Danish golfer has the most runner-up finishes of any golfer on our board (five), with two coming this season.  

Still, Hojgaard's 2nd place finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open and his T2 at last weekend's Truist Championship weren't enough to get him near the top of FanDuel Sportsbook's odds board for this weekend's PGA Championship, with the New York betting goliath pinning him at +5000, well behind leaders like Scottie Scheffler (+480), Rory McIlroy (+850) and Cameron Young (+1200).  

Still, given the way he's played on tour this season, it seems like the sky could be the limit for Hojgaard, with a possible breakthrough coming at Aronimink this weekend.  

What the Near-Miss Data Tells Us About PGA Tour Contenders in 2026 

Looking forward, it seems like past wounds might eventually give way to resilient scar tissue for the tour's most snake-bitten golfer, based on how oddsmakers are looking at Fleetwood at the second Major of the season.  

Right now, Fleetwood's PGA Championship betting odds on Bet365 are +2700, while his odds of finishing top-five are +475, giving him the ninth-best odds in both camps.  

Regardless of whether he wins in the Philly suburbs, the 2026 PGA Tour year looks like one that'll result in a breakthrough for one of the snake-bitten players on our list, with a host of events for them to try their hand at.  

What we know for sure is that all of them are primed to achieve that long-awaited victory at any moment, shaking off the burden of past failures and embracing the sweet relief that comes from arduous conquest.   

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other Golf fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

2026 PGA Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
2026 PGA Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
The best bets and picks for the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink. See why Ryan Pohle thinks the odds for Chris Gotterup to score a top-10 finish is prime to take advantage of this week.
Today
Most Snake-Bitten PGA Tour Golfers: Top-10 Finishes Without Wins (2021-2026)
Most Snake-Bitten PGA Tour Golfers: Top-10 Finishes Without Wins (2021-2026)
This campaign ranks the 20 most snake-bitten PGA Tour players using a weighted near-miss scoring system applied to PGA Tour seasons 2021 through 2026.
Today