Discover the 25 toughest PGA Tour holes and hardest Masters tests, ranked by 2021–2026 scoring data with interactive stats and betting insights.

Every PGA Tour pro has nightmares about certain holes. Some demand a perfect drive over water. Others ask for a 220-yard approach into a green the size of a one-car garage. A few simply break players over the head with weather, length, and unforgiving pin positions until the leaderboard looks like a list of survivors.

RotoWire compiled every official scoring-average report the PGA Tour has published from 2021 through 2026, ran the multi-year totals across every fixed-venue stop on tour, and ranked the toughest holes by strokes over par. The result is a definitive list of the hardest holes on the PGA Tour -- anchored by data, not reputation.

Vidanta Vallarta's 10th plays the hardest of all. Quail Hollow's Green Mile lives up to its name. And Augusta National is the only course with three holes inside the top 10.

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➜ Interactive widget below: tap any hole for year-by-year scoring, par-break distribution, and the story behind why it's so hard.

Data Viz The 25 Toughest Holes on the PGA Tour Ranked by 6-year scoring average over par (2021–2026). All fixed-venue PGA Tour stops; rotating major championship venues excluded. Click any hole for details. Vidanta #10 #1 Toughest Hole +0.425 Strokes Over Par 24 of 25 Are Par 4s Bay Hill Most Holes in Top 25 (4) # Hole Avg +/Par 1 10 Vidanta Vallarta Mexico Open · Hole 10 · Par 4 · 475y 4.425 +0.425 ▶ About this hole Vidanta Vallarta has hosted the Mexico Open since 2022, and the #10 par 4 has been the toughest hole on the entire PGA Tour over that four-year window. A 475-yard dogleg into Pacific Coast wind, with thick native vegetation lining both sides and a small green that requires a precise long iron. Has played +0.409 or worse every single edition. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 — 2022 4.409 2023 4.417 2024 4.446 2025 4.431 2026 — Scoring Distribution (1,677 rounds) 54.1% 32.6% 7.6% Birdie (95) Par (908) Bogey (546) Dbl+ (128) 2 18 Quail Hollow Truist Championship · Hole 18 · Par 4 · 494y 4.404 +0.404 ▶ About this hole The closing hole of Quail Hollow's brutal three-hole "Green Mile" stretch. A creek runs the entire left side of a sloping landing area, then continues guarding the front of the green. Across five editions the hole has played at least +0.330 over par every single year — topping out at +0.500 in 2024. (2022 omitted: event relocated to TPC Potomac.) Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.456 2022 — 2023 4.333 2024 4.500 2025 4.410 2026 4.330 Scoring Distribution (1,926 rounds) 7.0% 54.2% 31.2% 7.6% Birdie (134) Par (1,044) Bogey (601) Dbl+ (147) 3 12 Torrey Pines (South) Farmers Insurance Open · Hole 12 · Par 4 · 505y 4.337 +0.337 ▶ About this hole The longest par 4 at Torrey South sits at the highest point on the property with the Pacific in the distance. A long iron or hybrid second shot into a green that slopes hard from back to front turns this into a relentless brute. Peaked at +0.406 in 2024. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 — 2022 4.290 2023 4.351 2024 4.406 2025 4.334 2026 4.303 Scoring Distribution (1,767 rounds) 58.3% 32.1% Birdie (104) Par (1,030) Bogey (568) Dbl+ (65) 4 11 Augusta National The Masters · Hole 11 · Par 4 · 520y 4.334 +0.334 ▶ About this hole White Dogwood. Lengthened to 520 yards in 2022, the longest par 4 at Augusta. A blind tee shot must clear a hill, leaving a long iron approach to a green guarded by a pond on the left. The hardest hole on the entire PGA Tour in 2022 at +0.477. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 — 2022 4.477 2023 4.274 2024 4.386 2025 4.240 2026 4.293 Scoring Distribution (1,444 rounds) 63.3% 25.7% Birdie (73) Par (914) Bogey (371) Dbl+ (86) 5 18 TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship · Hole 18 · Par 4 · 462y 4.327 +0.327 ▶ About this hole After surviving the island green at 17, players face a hole every bit as terrifying. Water runs the length of the left side and the green sits hard against the lake. The deepest dataset of any hole in this top 25 (2,561 attempts across 6 years). The 2022 edition played at +0.530. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.243 2022 4.530 2023 4.348 2024 4.253 2025 4.258 2026 4.338 Scoring Distribution (2,561 rounds) 9.9% 57.7% 24.5% 7.9% Birdie (254) Par (1,477) Bogey (628) Dbl+ (202) 6 5 Augusta National The Masters · Hole 5 · Par 4 · 495y 4.316 +0.316 ▶ About this hole Magnolia. Lengthened to 495 yards, this uphill dogleg-left demands a perfect tee shot then a long iron into a severely tiered green. Astonishingly consistent — every year has fallen between +0.297 and +0.332. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 — 2022 4.332 2023 4.325 2024 4.302 2025 4.324 2026 4.297 Scoring Distribution (1,444 rounds) 61.6% 30.3% Birdie (74) Par (889) Bogey (437) Dbl+ (44) 7 18 The Renaissance Club Genesis Scottish Open · Hole 18 · Par 4 · 483y 4.313 +0.313 ▶ About this hole The 483-yard closing hole's brutal +0.617 in 2022 — during gnarliest weather week on record at the Scottish Open — pulls the 4-year average to +0.313. Recent editions have played softer without those conditions. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 — 2022 4.617 2023 4.294 2024 4.147 2025 4.194 2026 — Scoring Distribution (1,849 rounds) 6.9% 59.4% 29.4% Birdie (127) Par (1,099) Bogey (544) Dbl+ (79) 8 1 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Valero Texas Open · Hole 1 · Par 4 · 454y 4.308 +0.308 ▶ About this hole The toughest opening hole on the PGA Tour. Cold mornings, swirling Texas wind, and a long iron into an exposed green make this a brutal way to start a round. Over a third of attempts result in bogey or worse. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.364 2022 4.223 2023 4.360 2024 4.353 2025 4.305 2026 4.231 Scoring Distribution (2,588 rounds) 8.7% 57.7% 28.6% Birdie (226) Par (1,493) Bogey (739) Dbl+ (130) 9 18 Muirfield Village The Memorial Tournament · Hole 18 · Par 4 · 480y 4.304 +0.304 ▶ About this hole Jack Nicklaus designed a closing hole that demands precision under pressure. An uphill dogleg-right with a creek crossing the fairway and water guarding the right side of the green. Toughest in 2023 at +0.399. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.293 2022 4.292 2023 4.399 2024 4.312 2025 4.195 2026 — Scoring Distribution (1,624 rounds) 9.7% 56.0% 29.0% Birdie (158) Par (910) Bogey (471) Dbl+ (85) 10 18 Augusta National The Masters · Hole 18 · Par 4 · 465y 4.302 +0.302 ▶ About this hole The closing hole at Augusta. A sharp dogleg-right uphill par 4 where the tee shot must thread a narrow chute of pines and the approach plays into a steeply elevated green. Plenty of green jackets have been won and lost here. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 — 2022 4.389 2023 4.300 2024 4.366 2025 4.243 2026 4.214 Scoring Distribution (1,444 rounds) 9.7% 55.8% 29.8% Birdie (140) Par (806) Bogey (431) Dbl+ (67) 11 14 Sedgefield CC Wyndham Championship · Hole 14 · Par 4 · 505y 4.301 +0.301 ▶ About this hole A long Donald Ross par 4 where the fairway pinches dramatically, forcing many players to lay up. The approach is a long iron into a small, sloping green. The toughest hole at Sedgefield by a wide margin. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.322 2022 4.254 2023 4.338 2024 4.285 2025 4.305 2026 — Scoring Distribution (2,291 rounds) 8.5% 58.6% 28.2% Birdie (195) Par (1,343) Bogey (647) Dbl+ (106) 12 5 Colonial CC Charles Schwab Challenge · Hole 5 · Par 4 · 481y 4.297 +0.297 ▶ About this hole Known as "Death Row," the start of Colonial's brutal three-hole stretch. The Trinity River runs the right side, trees crowd the left, and the fairway tilts toward water. Has gotten steadily harder over the sample. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.229 2022 4.302 2023 4.250 2024 4.342 2025 4.354 2026 — Scoring Distribution (1,977 rounds) 8.0% 60.4% 26.2% Birdie (159) Par (1,194) Bogey (517) Dbl+ (107) 13 12 Riviera Country Club Genesis Invitational · Hole 12 · Par 4 · 479y 4.296 +0.296 ▶ About this hole The dogleg-left 12th demands a tee shot that flirts with the tree line. The narrow approach into a green guarded by the famous Hogan's Alley barranca leaves little margin. (2025 omitted — Genesis relocated due to LA wildfires.) Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.300 2022 4.258 2023 4.336 2024 4.363 2025 — 2026 4.220 Scoring Distribution (1,640 rounds) 7.1% 60.1% 29.5% Birdie (117) Par (986) Bogey (483) Dbl+ (54) 14 16 Vidanta Vallarta Mexico Open · Hole 16 · Par 4 · 505y 4.293 +0.293 ▶ About this hole Second Vidanta hole in this top 25. A 505-yard par 4 along the resort property that funnels every miss into trouble. Combined with #10, Vidanta Vallarta places two holes in the top 14. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 — 2022 4.338 2023 4.276 2024 4.277 2025 4.278 2026 — Scoring Distribution (1,677 rounds) 6.8% 60.5% 29.6% Birdie (114) Par (1,015) Bogey (497) Dbl+ (51) 15 9 TPC Twin Cities 3M Open · Hole 9 · Par 4 · 502y 4.292 +0.292 ▶ About this hole The 502-yard par-4 9th is the signature beast of the 3M Open. Water down the entire left side with a green that slopes hard toward the hazard. Played at +0.415 in 2024. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.285 2022 4.298 2023 4.211 2024 4.415 2025 4.251 2026 — Scoring Distribution (2,287 rounds) 10.0% 58.2% 25.2% 6.6% Birdie (228) Par (1,332) Bogey (577) Dbl+ (150) 16 18 Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational · Hole 18 · Par 4 · 458y 4.278 +0.278 ▶ About this hole Water curling around the right side from tee to green made this the second-toughest hole on Tour in 2021 at +0.464. The setup has softened since but the 6-year average still cracks the top 16. First of FOUR Bay Hill holes on this list. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.464 2022 4.343 2023 4.162 2024 4.177 2025 4.171 2026 4.270 Scoring Distribution (1,908 rounds) 11.4% 55.9% 27.1% Birdie (217) Par (1,066) Bogey (518) Dbl+ (107) 17 16 Port Royal Butterfield Bermuda Championship · Hole 16 · Par 3 · 235y 3.276 +0.276 ▶ About this hole One of two par 3s in this top 25. The 235-yard 16th overlooks the Atlantic Ocean at Port Royal. Bermuda winds make club selection a guessing game and the cliffside drop punishes any miss. Has played over par all 5 years. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 3.339 2022 3.341 2023 3.188 2024 3.312 2025 3.298 2026 — Scoring Distribution (2,384 rounds) 9.0% 58.9% 28.3% Birdie (214) Par (1,404) Bogey (675) Dbl+ (91) 18 17 Quail Hollow Truist Championship · Hole 17 · Par 3 · 223y 3.269 +0.269 ▶ About this hole The middle hole of the Green Mile and the harder par 3 in this top 25. Stretched to 223 yards for the 2025 PGA Championship where it played at +0.394. Deep bunker complex and water short of the green demand a precise long iron. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 3.261 2022 — 2023 3.149 2024 3.309 2025 3.394 2026 3.233 Scoring Distribution (1,926 rounds) 10.1% 61.8% 20.4% 7.7% Birdie (195) Par (1,190) Bogey (392) Dbl+ (149) 19 14 Memorial Park Texas Children's Houston Open · Hole 14 · Par 4 · 529y 4.266 +0.266 ▶ About this hole The longest par 4 in this entire top 25 at 529 yards. Tom Doak's redesign of this public Houston course produced a beast. Players don't make big numbers here — they just make a relentless stream of bogeys. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.312 2022 4.353 2023 4.310 2024 4.291 2025 4.047 2026 4.301 Scoring Distribution (2,500 rounds) 6.8% 62.2% 28.7% Birdie (169) Par (1,556) Bogey (718) Dbl+ (57) 20 4 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Valero Texas Open · Hole 4 · Par 4 · 481y 4.264 +0.264 ▶ About this hole Another long par 4 at the Oaks Course where Texas wind wrecks club selection. The hole runs along native vegetation with the green funneling misses into trouble. Two Valero holes in this top 25. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.267 2022 4.258 2023 4.245 2024 4.359 2025 4.248 2026 4.189 Scoring Distribution (2,588 rounds) 8.5% 61.5% 25.8% Birdie (220) Par (1,592) Bogey (668) Dbl+ (108) 21 8 Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational · Hole 8 · Par 4 · 460y 4.263 +0.263 ▶ About this hole Water down the entire left side and a green that slopes toward the hazard makes this one of Bay Hill's many quiet card-wreckers. The closing stretch gets the headlines but hole 8 does real damage. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.178 2022 4.335 2023 4.356 2024 4.272 2025 4.159 2026 4.230 Scoring Distribution (1,908 rounds) 9.5% 59.7% 26.3% Birdie (182) Par (1,139) Bogey (502) Dbl+ (85) 22 6 PGA National (Champion) Cognizant Classic · Hole 6 · Par 4 · 479y 4.259 +0.259 ▶ About this hole Not part of the famous Bear Trap (15-17) but every bit as dangerous. Water down the right side and crosswinds ruin good drives. The fact that PGA National produces a top-25 hole outside the Bear Trap says everything about the Champion Course. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.188 2022 4.378 2023 4.258 2024 4.199 2025 4.259 2026 4.272 Scoring Distribution (2,527 rounds) 9.7% 60.5% 24.3% Birdie (246) Par (1,530) Bogey (613) Dbl+ (138) 23 9 Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational · Hole 9 · Par 4 · 480y 4.257 +0.257 ▶ About this hole Back-to-back Bay Hill holes in the top 25. The 9th approach plays into a green guarded by a deep bunker short-right and water long-left. Third of FOUR Bay Hill holes in this top 25. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.173 2022 4.312 2023 4.377 2024 4.299 2025 4.118 2026 4.213 Scoring Distribution (1,908 rounds) 7.3% 62.9% 26.6% Birdie (140) Par (1,201) Bogey (508) Dbl+ (59) 24 15 Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational · Hole 15 · Par 4 · 467y 4.255 +0.255 ▶ About this hole The first hole of Bay Hill's vaunted closing stretch (15-16-17-18). The lake guards the entire right side and curls behind the green. The fourth Bay Hill hole in this top 25 — no other course has more. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.240 2022 4.307 2023 4.264 2024 4.280 2025 4.260 2026 4.152 Scoring Distribution (1,908 rounds) 8.3% 61.5% 27.3% Birdie (158) Par (1,173) Bogey (520) Dbl+ (57) 25 16 Innisbrook (Copperhead) Valspar Championship · Hole 16 · Par 4 · 475y 4.251 +0.251 ▶ About this hole The first hole of the Snake Pit — Innisbrook's terrifying closing three. A dogleg-left par 4 threading a chute of oaks and cypress. The undulating green crowns and sheds shots in all directions. Sets the tone for whether you survive the Pit. Scoring Avg by Year 2021 4.205 2022 4.111 2023 4.373 2024 4.294 2025 4.298 2026 4.223 Scoring Distribution (2,643 rounds) 8.6% 63.5% 22.9% Birdie (228) Par (1,679) Bogey (604) Dbl+ (132)

How We Ranked the Hardest Holes on the PGA Tour

Every hole on this list was scored using official PGA Tour stat reports from 2021 through 2026 (six full seasons of data plus the 2026 season in progress). We pulled hole-by-hole scoring averages for every fixed PGA Tour venue, calculated the multi-year average over par, and filtered out holes that played fewer than two qualifying seasons.

A few notes on the dataset:

• We excluded rotating major venues (US Open, Open Championship sites that change each year) because they don't have multi-year data at the same course.

• Quail Hollow's 2025 data includes the PGA Championship, which the Truist Championship venue hosted that May.

• Torrey Pines (South) 2021 was excluded because the course also hosted the US Open that year, which would have contaminated the standalone Farmers Insurance Open average.

• Where a hole's par changed mid-sample (Grand Reserve #15 was renumbered from a par 5 to a par 3 in 2025), the earlier-format data was dropped.

Result: a clean, defensible, six-year scoring-average ranking of every hole worth ranking on the PGA Tour calendar.

The 10 Hardest Holes on the PGA Tour (Multi-Year Scoring Average)

Here's the headline list -- the 10 holes that have played the toughest, on average, across the entire 2021–2026 PGA Tour season. Every hole is a par 4 except where noted (none are par 3s or par 5s in the top 10).

Rk Course Hole Par Yards Over Par Tournament 1 Vidanta Vallarta #10 4 475 +0.425 Mexico Open 2 Quail Hollow #18 4 494 +0.404 Truist Championship 3 Torrey Pines (South) #12 4 505 +0.337 Farmers Insurance Open 4 Augusta National #11 4 520 +0.334 The Masters 5 TPC Sawgrass #18 4 462 +0.327 The Players Championship 6 Augusta National #5 4 495 +0.316 The Masters 7 The Renaissance Club #18 4 483 +0.313 Genesis Scottish Open 8 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) #1 4 454 +0.308 Valero Texas Open 9 Muirfield Village #18 4 480 +0.304 the Memorial Tournament 10 Augusta National #18 4 465 +0.302 The Masters

A quick read of the table: nine of the top 10 are par 4s in the 460–525 yard range. Augusta National lands three holes in the top 10. Quail Hollow's Green Mile finisher is the only hole that has played over par every single year of the sample. And the toughest hole on tour over the full window is not at a major venue at all -- it's in Mexico.

The Hardest Hole on the PGA Tour: Vidanta Vallarta #10

Vidanta Vallarta's 10th hole has been the hardest hole on the PGA Tour since the Mexico Open joined the schedule in 2022. The 475-yard par 4 plays into prevailing Pacific Coast wind, with thick native vegetation lining both sides and a small green that punishes anything but a precise long-iron second shot. Across four editions, the hole has played +0.409 or worse every single year, with a four-year average of +0.425 over par.

That number is brutal in context. The Tour-wide average bogey-or-worse rate on the hole sits above 47% -- meaning roughly half of every shot taken there ends in bogey or worse. Birdies are practically impossible: just 5.7% of attempts find the hole in fewer than four shots. For a par 4 that's shorter than the average top-25 entry, that's an extraordinary degree of difficulty.

The Mexico Open also gets quieter weeks of media coverage than most PGA Tour stops, but the scoring data is loud: Vidanta's 10th is, by any defensible measure, the toughest hole on tour.

The Green Mile at Quail Hollow: Where the Tournament Gets Decided

Two holes from Quail Hollow Club's famous "Green Mile" — the closing three-hole stretch of holes 16, 17, and 18 -- make this list. They're the reason the Truist Championship (formerly the Wells Fargo Championship) has produced more late-Sunday lead changes than almost any non-major event.

Hole 18 — The Toughest Closer in Golf (#2 on tour)

A 494-yard par 4 with a creek running the entire left side of the landing area and continuing across the front of the green. Across the 2021–2026 window, the hole has played at least +0.330 over par every single year, peaking at +0.500 in 2024 and +0.456 in 2021. When Quail Hollow hosted the 2025 PGA Championship, the 18th added another data point at +0.410 -- confirming the hole's difficulty translates from regular tour setup straight into major championship pressure. Multi-year scoring average: +0.404.

Through 2 rounds this week at Quail Hollow Holes 14-15: 191-under

Holes 16-18: 343-over — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 17, 2025

Hole 17 — A 223-Yard Par 3 with Water and a Bunker Complex

The middle hole of the Green Mile. At its normal Truist setup, the 17th plays around 190 yards, but for the 2025 PGA Championship the tee was pushed back to 223 yards and the hole became one of the entire major's toughest tests at +0.394 over par. It's the hardest par 3 on this list, and one of just two par 3s in the entire top 25.

No discussion of the hardest holes on the PGA Tour is complete without the Green Mile. Both holes are in our top 25, and the closing par 4 ranks second on the entire tour.

The Hardest Hole at The Masters: Augusta National's 11th (White Dogwood)

Augusta National lands three holes inside the top 10, more than any other course on the PGA Tour. The hardest of them -- and the hardest hole at The Masters by a comfortable margin -- is the 11th, known by its Augusta hole name "White Dogwood."

The hole was lengthened to 520 yards before the 2019 Masters and has been the toughest hole at Augusta National in nearly every edition since. The tee shot is a downhill drive into a narrowing landing area. The green is guarded by a pond on the left. In 2022, the 11th was the hardest hole on the entire PGA Tour at +0.477 over par. The five-year average: +0.334.

Two more Augusta holes make this list: the 5th hole ("Magnolia," a 495-yard uphill dogleg) at +0.316, and the 18th hole ("Holly," a 465-yard uphill closer) at +0.302. All three are par 4s in the 465–520 yard range, which speaks to the central pattern of this entire ranking.

TPC Sawgrass #18: The Toughest Closer at The Players Championship

Most fans remember TPC Sawgrass for the island green at the 17th. But the 18th is where the Players Championship is actually won and lost. The 462-yard par 4 has water down the entire left side, including up against the green itself. Get aggressive off the tee -- splash. Bail right -- you're hitting a long iron from rough into a green sloping toward the lake. Five years of data shows it: TPC Sawgrass #18 ranks 5th-toughest on the PGA Tour at +0.327 over par.

The 2022 edition, played in some of the worst weather in tournament history, finished at +0.530 -- the second-toughest hole on the entire PGA Tour that season. The full six-year sample (2,561 attempts) is the deepest data set of any hole in our top 25.

📊 TPC Sawgrass — All 18 Holes Ranked Hardest to Easiest (3-Year Scoring Avg) 1️⃣ No. 18 — Par 4 | 462 yds | +0.275 avg

2️⃣ No. 14 — Par 4 | 485 yds | +0.259 avg

3️⃣ No. 8 — Par 3 | 236 yds | +0.187 avg

4️⃣ No. 5 — Par 4 | 469 yds | +0.159 avg

5️⃣ No. 4 — Par 4 | 384 yds | +0.102 avg… — Ryan Andrade (@Roto_Ryan) March 10, 2026

The Hardest Par 3 on the PGA Tour

Only two par 3s crack the top 25, and both are over 220 yards from a regular Tour tee.

Port Royal #16 — The Bermuda Cliffside

At 235 yards, Port Royal's 16th hole sits high above the Atlantic Ocean with absolutely nothing to stop a missed shot from disappearing into the sea below. Bermuda wind makes club selection feel like guesswork. It has played over par every year of the five-year sample, with a multi-year average of +0.276 — ranking 17th overall and as the hardest par 3 on tour.

Quail Hollow #17 — The Green Mile Par 3

Detailed above. Multi-year average +0.269, ranks 18th overall.

Which PGA Tour Courses Have the Most Holes on This List?

When you map every hole in our top 25 to its host course, four venues lead the way:

• Bay Hill (Arnold Palmer Invitational): 4 holes — the most of any course on tour

• Augusta National (The Masters): 3 holes — including the top par-4 stretch in major championship golf

• Vidanta Vallarta (Mexico Open): 2 holes — including the #1 toughest hole on tour

• Quail Hollow (Truist Championship): 2 holes — the Green Mile par 4 and par 3 back-to-back

• TPC San Antonio (Valero Texas Open): 2 holes — the toughest opener on tour (#1) plus the par-4 4th

Bay Hill's placement is the surprise. The course doesn't carry the same major-venue prestige as Augusta or Quail Hollow, but its setup -- narrow fairways, water on multiple closing holes, and aggressive pin placements during the Arnold Palmer Invitational -- generates more above-average difficulty than any course on the PGA Tour schedule.

Why Are the Hardest Holes on the PGA Tour Almost Always Par 4s?

Twenty-three of the 25 hardest holes on this list are par 4s. The other two are par 3s. Zero par 5s appear in the top 25.

That isn't a coincidence. PGA Tour pros are exceptional at par 5s -- they're reachable in two for most modern players, which means birdie chances and a chance to recover after a poor drive. Par 3s are typically scoring opportunities because they're short. The hardest holes on tour, almost without exception, are long par 4s in the 460–525 yard range -- holes where players are forced to hit driver off the tee into trouble, then a long-iron approach into a small or protected green. There's no margin for the precision gap that separates the world's 50th-best player from the world's 5th.

Every top-10 hole on this list falls in that pattern. Five of the top 10 measure 480 yards or longer. None plays under 460 yards.

How to Use This Data for PGA Tour Betting and DFS

Hole-by-hole scoring averages aren't just trivia -- they shape both betting markets and daily-fantasy roster construction. A few practical applications:

• Make-the-cut and top-20 markets at tournaments with multiple hardest-holes (Augusta, Bay Hill, Quail Hollow, Sawgrass) favor accurate ball-strikers who avoid the big number. Bombers with wider misses get punished harder than usual.

• Long par-4 specialists -- pros who lead the Strokes Gained: Approach category from 200+ yards -- historically outperform their odds at venues with multiple long, hard par 4s.

• Round-by-round market: weather forecasts hit these holes hardest. If you see overnight rain or wind forecast above 15 mph at any tournament from the top of this list, the cut line typically moves 2–3 strokes higher.

• In DFS, value plays who excel at the Mexico Open, Valero Texas Open, Wyndham, or Bermuda Championship -- weaker fields with multiple top-25 difficulty holes -- produce some of the season's best leverage.

RotoWire's tournament previews break this down for every event on the calendar, with course-specific betting picks and projected ownership for DFS.

The Complete Top 25 Toughest Holes on the PGA Tour

Beyond the 10 highlighted above, here's the rest of the list (ranks 11–25):

• 11. Sedgefield CC #14 (Wyndham Championship) — par 4, 505 yards, +0.301

• 12. Colonial CC #5 (Charles Schwab Challenge) — par 4, 481 yards, +0.297

• 13. Riviera Country Club #12 (Genesis Invitational) — par 4, 479 yards, +0.296

• 14. Vidanta Vallarta #16 (Mexico Open) — par 4, 505 yards, +0.293

• 15. TPC Twin Cities #9 (3M Open) — par 4, 502 yards, +0.292

• 16. Bay Hill #18 (Arnold Palmer Invitational) — par 4, 458 yards, +0.278

• 17. Port Royal #16 (Butterfield Bermuda Championship) — par 3, 235 yards, +0.276

• 18. Quail Hollow #17 (Truist Championship) — par 3, 223 yards, +0.269

• 19. Memorial Park #14 (Texas Children's Houston Open) — par 4, 529 yards, +0.266

• 20. TPC San Antonio (Oaks) #4 (Valero Texas Open) — par 4, 481 yards, +0.264

• 21. Bay Hill #8 (Arnold Palmer Invitational) — par 4, 460 yards, +0.263

• 22. PGA National (Champion) #6 (Cognizant Classic) — par 4, 479 yards, +0.259

• 23. Bay Hill #9 (Arnold Palmer Invitational) — par 4, 480 yards, +0.257

• 24. Bay Hill #15 (Arnold Palmer Invitational) — par 4, 467 yards, +0.255

• 25. Innisbrook (Copperhead) #16 (Valspar Championship) — par 4, 475 yards, +0.251

Tap any hole in the widget at the top of this page for full year-by-year scoring, the par-break distribution (eagle / birdie / par / bogey / double-plus rates), and the editorial breakdown of what makes each one so hard.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the hardest hole on the PGA Tour?

Vidanta Vallarta's 10th hole, a 475-yard par 4 played at the Mexico Open. The hole has played +0.425 over par on average across four PGA Tour editions (2022–2025), making it the toughest hole on the PGA Tour over the most recent multi-year sample.

What is the hardest hole at The Masters?

Augusta National's 11th hole — named "White Dogwood" — is the hardest hole at The Masters and the 4th-hardest hole on the entire PGA Tour. The 520-yard par 4 has played +0.334 over par across the 2022–2026 Masters editions.

What is the Green Mile at Quail Hollow?

The Green Mile is the closing three-hole stretch at Quail Hollow Club (holes 16, 17, and 18). It's widely regarded as the toughest closing stretch on the PGA Tour. Two of the three holes — the par-4 18th and the par-3 17th — are in our top 25 toughest holes, with the 18th ranking second overall.

How long is TPC Sawgrass #18?

TPC Sawgrass #18 plays 462 yards as a par 4. Water guards the entire left side from tee to green, making it one of the most strategically punishing closing holes on the PGA Tour. It ranks 5th on our list of toughest holes.

What is the hardest par 3 on the PGA Tour?

Port Royal's 16th hole at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The 235-yard par 3 sits above the Atlantic Ocean cliffs and has played +0.276 over par on average across five editions, ranking it 17th on our overall list and as the hardest par 3 on tour.

Which PGA Tour course has the most hard holes?

Bay Hill, host of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, has four holes in our top 25 -- more than any other course on the PGA Tour. Augusta National is next with three. Vidanta Vallarta, Quail Hollow, and TPC San Antonio (Oaks) each have two.

Methodology

Multi-year scoring averages compiled from official PGA Tour stat reports, 2021–2026 seasons. Stroke-weighted across all qualifying editions. Minimum two seasons of data required to qualify. Rotating major championship venues excluded. Quail Hollow 2025 data includes the PGA Championship. Updated through May 2026.