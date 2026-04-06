Sign Up Today For The Ultimate Masters Challenge!

The Ultimate Masters Challenge presented by RotoWire is now available. Sign up today!
April 6, 2026
Sign Up Today For The Ultimate Masters Challenge!
April 6, 2026

Looking to get some action on the Masters?

Join The Ultimate Masters Challenge, presented by RotoWire and hosted on Splash Sports!

Go head-to-head with RotoWire's fantasy golf experts during the year's most iconic tournament. Build your best tiers lineup and see how your picks stack up against the pros.

SIGN UP NOW FOR THE ULTIMATE MASTERS CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY ROTOWIRE!

PGA Tiers Contest Rules

  • Select 6 golfers, and your top 5 will count towards your score.
  • Each golfer accumulates fantasy points for their performance (score) on each hole.
  • Golfers will be awarded a penalty for each round missed (Withdrawal, Missed Cut, etc).
  • Consider injury statuses when selecting your players, as lineups will lock when the tournament starts.
  • Lowest score at the end of the contest wins.

Entrants will be required to select 1 golfer from each of the 6 tiers to fill their roster. The 1 golfer with the highest score for the tournament will not count towards the entrant's score.

PGA Tiers Contest Details

  • Entry Deadline: Thursday, April 9 at 8:00 am ET
  • $20 to enter, max 3 entries per person
  • U.S. residents only (excluding WA & NV), 18+

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
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