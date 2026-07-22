The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the 3M Open. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks Mac Meisnner could have terrific mid-round value at TPC Twin Cities this week.

3M Open

Purse: $8.8M

Winner's Share: $1.52M

FedEx Cup Points: 500 to the Winner

Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Yardage: 7,431

Par: 71

Previous Winners

2025 - Kurt Kitayama

2024 - Jhonattan Vegas

2023 - Lee Hodges

2022 - Tony Finau

2021 - Cameron Champ

2020 - Michael Thompson

2019 - Matthew Wolff

Recap: Fox perseveres to capture Claret Jug

The world's best golfers converged at Royal Birkdale for the 154th version of golf's oldest major, The Open Championship (or "The Open" or perhaps "British Open" to some). There was plenty of drama afoot, including Bryson DeChambeau's two-stroke penalty that dropped him out of the top-2 of the leaderboard following Friday's round. Scottie Scheffler entered Royal Birkdale as the defending Open champion, and while he led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green, the world No. 1 was held back from back-to-back Open wins by his putter, ultimately settling for a share of fourth. Three golfers -- Lucas Herbert, Ryan Fox and Sam Burns -- each tied the course record with rounds of 62.

Burns entered the final round atop the leaderboard at 10-under, which was quite the remarkable storyline given that may not have played at Royal Birkdale at all due to the birth of his second child. He was at 11-under early Sunday but proceeded to card three consecutive bogeys from holes to four to six, ultimately leading to a solo third finish. Cameron Young ultimately entered the clubhouse atop the leaderboard at nine-under following a six-under 64 final round that was marred by a bogey on the 18th. That bogey proved to be the difference maker, as Fox battled through adversity to card four birdies over his final six holes, including the difficult 18th to get to 10-under par and seal the victory for the 38-year-old New Zealander. Fox is the second Kiwi to win The Open since Bob Charles in 1963 and the first New Zealand-born player to win a major since Michael Campbell fended off Tiger Woods at the 2005 U.S. Open.

Other notable finishes at The Open include Tommy Fleetwood (T4 in front of a home crowd), Si Woo Kim (T6 but was tied atop the leaderboard for portions of the final round), Herbert (T6), Ludvig Aberg (T9), DeChambeau (T14), Xander Schauffele (T18), Rory McIlroy (T40), Jon Rahm (T46) and Tyrrell Hatton (T69). Notable players to miss the cut at Royal Birkdale include three-time PGA winner Matt Fitzpatrick, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Akshay Bhatia, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai and last week's Genesis Scottish Open winner Tom Kim. Elsewhere, Stefano Mazzoli won the Corales Puntacana Championship following a six-under 66 final round, ousting 54-hole leader Todd Clements by one stroke.

Preview: 3M Open

Even though there are no more majors or Signature Events left on the calendar, the next three tournaments are going to be make-or-break for those battling for position on the FedExCup Standings. The top-70 players qualify for the playoffs and are guaranteed full status for 2027, with the top-50 guaranteed spots at Signature Events and the top-30 earning exemption into all four majors. Getting into the top-70 is the key first step, so players like Michael Thorbjornsen (67th), Mac Meissner (70th), Johnny Keefer (71st), Brian Harman (73rd) and Stephan Jaeger (77th) will all have their work cut out for them over the next few weeks. The field at TPC Twin Cities won't have the star power that The Open and Genesis Scottish Open enjoyed, as Scheffler is the only player in the top-25 in both the OWGR FedExCup Standings listed in the field. However, there are still plenty of notable names in the field, including Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland, Jake Knapp and Genesis Scottish Open winner Tom Kim.

The profile of TPC Twin Cities is of a low-scoring course, with two of the last three winners scoring 23-under or better. Looking at last year's leaderboard, it seems like there is more than one way to skin a cat; Kurt Kitayama led the field in SG: Approach, runner-up Sam Stevens had the best SG: Around-the-Green and third-best SG: Putting, Jake Knapp (T3) led all players in SG: Off-the-Tee. At the very least, those who finished near the top of the leaderboard tended to rank near the top in one or both of SG: Putting and Around. Each of the par-5s are in the 590-yard range, and all three ranked as the easiest holes in last year's tournament, with the 12th hole carrying an average score of 4.42. In contrast, the top-3 hardest holes were all par-4s, including the third and ninth holes that measure beyond 500 yards. That makes par-5 scoring and bogey avoidance additional key stats to look for when filling out your lineup.

Underdog Contest Overview

Underdog hosts drafts every week at three buy-in amounts; The Par 3 at $3, the featured draft at $10, and "The Sandbagger" at $100. Each entrant will be paired up with five other players and participate in a six-man snake draft of teams made up of six players (36 total selections), with each selection on a 30-second timer. For example, the person with the first overall pick and lucky enough to get Scheffler (unless you like to live dangerously) will have to wait until 2.6 and 3.1 to make their next selections. Points are allocated to golfers based on their performance on every hole, with bonus points available for golfers who make consecutive birdies or finish a round bogey free.

First Two Rounds

Kurt Kitayama (2.2 ADP)

Kitayama feels like the better choice after Scheffler, with your other options at No. 2 being Hideki Matsuyama (3.3 ADP), Keith Mitchell (4.8) and Maverick McNealy (5.3). Kitayama enters TPC Twin Cities as the defending champion, and he also finished T6 in his debut at the event two years prior. He has just one top-35 over his last four outings, but two of those were at major events, and it wasn't long ago that he had three top-10s in a four-tournament span (Cadillac, Truist and PGA Championships). Kitayama ranks 10th in SG: Approach, 16th in SG: Tee-to-Green and 32nd in SG: Off-the-Tee. He's also 20th in par-4 scoring, which will help him navigate those tougher holes at the 3M.

Corey Conners (7.1 ADP)

Conners' missed cut on home soil seems to have kicked the young Canadian into a new gear. He's finished in the top-25 in three of his last four tournaments, those being a T23 at the U.S. Open, T7 at the Travelers Championship and T14 at The Open last week. The season stats don't reflect Conners' solid play as of late, but his plus-7.33 SG: Approach led the field at Royal Birkdale last week, and he also finished the tournament in the top-30 in SG: Tee-to-Green and Putting.

Jackson Suber (8.2 ADP)

Suber has been playing much better golf as of late with six top-30 finishes over his last eight tournaments and three top-10s, most recently a T6 at the John Deere Classic. He's also coming off a T28 at The Open, his best finish in three major starts. Suber's one of the best iron players on the Tour this season (20th in SG: Approach, fourth in proximity, sixth in GIR), and he's also eighth in par-5 scoring, which should come in handy at TPC Twin Cities.

Max Homa (11.2 ADP)

Homa finished T39 in last year's 3M Open, but in his prior outing back in 2020, he finished third. He followed up his runner-up finish at the John Deere Classic with a respectable showing at last week's Open Championship (T28). His recent performances don't necessarily reflect his stats page, though he does rank in the top-40 in SG: Putting.

Also consider: Jackson Koivun (8.7 ADP -- bounced back from his MC at the John Deere Classic with a T10 at the ISCO Championship, when he finished sixth in SG: Around and 12th in scrambling)

Middle-Round Value

Mac Meissner (14.7 ADP)

After three-straight MCs, Meissner has made the cut in nine of his last 10 outings, including T3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and T6 at the John Deere Classic three weeks ago. He's right on the cusp of making the playoffs at 70th in the FedExCup Standings and ranks in the top-40 in SG: Total, Putting and Around, as well as in the top-20 in scrambling and proximity.

Doug Ghim (14.9 ADP)

Ghim missed the cut in his last outing two weeks ago at the Scottish Open, but prior to that he had finished T15 at the Canadian Open and T6 at the John Deere Classic, the latter of which is his best performance of the season. He's 95th in the FedExCup Standings despite ranking 21st in SG: Total, including sixth in Off-the-Tee and 24th in Around. Ghim has made the cut in four of six prior outings at the 3M Open, including three top-25s, so a field lacking top-30 talent gives him a little more runway this time around.

Ben James (18.4 ADP)

James has made the cut in each of his first five PGA events this season as a pro, including T23 at the U.S. Open, T15 at the ISCO Championship and a career-best T4 at last week's Corales Puntacana Championship. James finished last week second in GIR, fifth in SG: Approach and eighth in SG: Around. James, like Koivun and Blades Brown, has shown early flashes of his potential; he held the 36-hole lead in his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open before fading to a T54 finish.

Also consider: Sungjae Im (14.6 ADP -- rebounded from his MC in Scotland to finish T14 at last week's Open, ranks 14th in SG: Around and 47th in SG: Putting).

Late-Round Targets

Johnny Keefer (25.9 ADP)

Keefer's T3 performance at the Scottish Open was enough for him to qualify for The Open, where he finished T59 despite entering the weekend with a respectable two-under score. He's in the top-15 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Approach, and while his game around and on the green have been lacking, he ranked in the top-25 in both of those categories in Scotland two weeks ago.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (28.7 ADP)

Neergaard-Petersen hasn't had a great first PGA Tour season, but he put it all together last week with a T9 at The Open for his best finish at a major and his best performance since his solo second at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. It's his first season on the PGA after finishing in the top-10 of the DP World Tour's 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings, and these next three weeks gives him the chance to sneak his way into the top-70 of the FedExCup Standings.

Casey Jarvis (30.4 ADP)

The two-week swing in the United Kingdom gave PGA Tour viewers a glimpse of what to expect from Jarvis next year, as the 22-year-old South African is on track to earn membership for next season thanks to the Race to Dubai Rankings (he's currently fourth). Jarvis followed up his T21 at the Scottish Open with an impressive T6 performance at The Open, finishing the tournament in the top-25 in SG: Off-the-Tee and Around, as well as 10th in SG: Tee-to-Green.

Also consider: Keita Nakajima (35.8 ADP -- MC at last week's Open Championship but finished solo third two weeks ago at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing the tournament third in scrambling)

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