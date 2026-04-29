The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Cadillac Championship, including why Cullum Brownbridge thinks Jacob Bridgeman will get back on track at Doral this week.

Cadillac Championship

Purse: $20M

Winner's Share: $3.6M

FedEx Cup Points: 700 to the Winner

Location: Miami, Florida

Course: Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course

Yardage: 7,739

Par: 72

Recap: Fitzpatrick atop the FedExCup Standings

Three weeks ago, we saw Rory McIlroy become the fourth player to win The Masters in back-to-back years. Over the past month, however, it's been his rival over the border, Matt Fitzpatrick, who has been on top of the golfing world (and certainly not alone).

After a playoff loss to Cameron Young at THE PLAYERS Championship, Fitzpatrick emerged victorious in three of the last four PGA Tour events, starting with the Valspar Championship. Following a T18 at Augusta National, the 31-year-old Englishman outlasted a late surge from Scottie Scheffler to win the RBC Heritage on the first playoff hole. While most of the top golfers like Scheffler opted to skip a week before the next Signature Event, Fitzpatrick committed to his spot in the field at the Zurich Classic, where he paired up with his brother, Alex Fitzpatrick.

The brothers took a four-stroke lead into the final round after tying the course record with a 15-under score Saturday. The brothers withstood late Sunday surges from duos Kristoffer Reitan/Kris Ventura and Alex Smalley/Hayden Springer to earn the one-stroke victory in New Orleans, highlighted by Matt's chip shot out of the green-side bunker on 18th to set Alex up for the tap-in putt for birdie. Matt has more victories in 2026 than he did entering into the season (two), but the latest one may be his sweetest, given that it earned Alex a PGA Tour membership through 2028, giving the latter access to the rest of the Signature Events of the season, the 2026 PGA Championship and THE PLAYERS next year.

Tournament Preview: Cadillac Championship

Trump National Doral makes its return to the PGA Tour for the first time since 2016, but it was on the professional scene in each of the last two years with LIV Golf (though absent from the breakaway tour's schedule this season). The course is called the Blue Monster for a reason; at 7,739 yards, it is the longest scorecard yardage on the Tour this season. Longer holes naturally favors those who can bomb it off the tee, but that doesn't mean that accuracy isn't important, either. Miss the fairway by enough, and you could be staring at a second shot from three-inch rough, the sand, or in the sink (water is in play for over half the course).

Underdog Contest Overview

Underdog hosts drafts every week at three buy-in amounts; The Par 3 at $3, the featured draft at $10, and "The Sandbagger" at $100. Each entrant will be paired up with five other participants and participate in a six-man snake draft of teams made up of six players (36 total selections), with each selection on a 30-second timer. For example, the person with the first overall pick and lucky enough to get Scheffler (unless you like to live dangerously) will have to wait until 2.6 and 3.1 to make their next selections. Points are allocated to golfers based on their performance on every hole, with bonus points available for golfers who make consecutive birdies or finish a round bogey free.

First Two Rounds

Cameron Young (2.5 Average Draft Position)

Like many in the field in Miami this week, Young took a break following his T25 finish at the RBC Heritage. It broke his streak of top-20 finishes at four tournaments, but we're not so far removed to forget his victory at THE PLAYERS Championship and T3 performance at Augusta National a few weeks ago. Young is one of the most well-rounded players on the Tour this season, ranking second in both proximity and total driving, 10th in SG: Off-the-Tee, and top-20 in SG: Approach, scrambling and GIR.

Justin Rose (5.9 ADP)

It's been three weeks since we've seen Rose, when he finished T3 at The Masters after briefly holding the lead during the final round at Augusta National. He's enjoyed success on the Blue Monster, having made the cut in nine of 10 pro outings on the course including his victory at the World Golf Championship - Cadillac Championship back in 2012. Rose is by no means the longest hitter in the field, but he does lead the Tour with a 71.98 percent GIR while ranking seventh in SG: Approach, which could be enough for him to maneuver around the course.

Chris Gotterup (7.6 ADP)

Gotterup has cooled off since his two victories earlier in the season, having finished outside the top-20 in five of his last seven tournaments. The Blue Monster represents a prime opportunity for him to contend again; he has the fourth-longest average driving distance on the Tour this season while also ranking eighth in SG: Off-the-Tee, ninth in SG: Tee-to-Green and sixth in approaches from beyond 275 yards.

Nicolai Hojgaard (9.0 ADP)

Hojgaard is in a bit of a rut following his solo second at the Texas Children's Houston Open, having missed the cut at The Masters before finishing T55 at RBC Heritage. Hojgaard's game should translate nicely to the Blue Monster course, as he ranks 10th in driving distance, 16th in both SG: Approach and Tee-to-Green and top-45 in scrambling, SG: Putting and SG: Off-the-Tee.

Also consider: Jake Knapp (7.2 ADP - Disappointing T74 at the RBC Heritage but ranks in the top-10 in both SG: Total and SG: Putting and 12th in total driving (including sixth in distance))

Middle-Round Value

Sudarshan Yellamaraju (14.1 ADP)

Yellamaraju has finished T52-34 in his last two outings, but I'm not forgetting the fact that he finished in the top-20 in four of the five previous outings (including T5 and T6 at THE PLAYERS and the Texas Children's Houston Open, respectively). He has the fifth-best total driving on the Tour (including 21st in driving distance) and ranks 17th in SG: Total, 20th in SG: Putting and top-35 in SG: Tee-to-Green, SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach.

Jacob Bridgeman (18.4 ADP)

In what's becoming a theme of this article, Bridgeman is also looking to return to form after finishing T41 and T33 in his last two outings at The Masters and RBC Heritage, respectively. Prior to that, he finished in the top-20 in each of the first eight tournaments of the season, including three top-5s and a victory at The Genesis Invitational. Bridgeman leads the PGA Tour in SG: Putting while ranking fourth in SG: Total, 20th in SG: Approach, 25th in GIR and 38th in SG: Tee-to-Green. He also ranks second and 14th in par-4 and par-5 scoring, respectively.

Keith Mitchell (19.8 ADP)

The last time Mitchell teed off on a long course was at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) at the Farmers Insurance Open back in late January, when he finished T11. Mitchell has been one of the best performers off the tee this season, ranking sixth in SG: Off-the-Tee and 18th in SG: Tee-to-Green while also ranking 35th in SG: Approach.

Also consider: Viktor Hovland (16.7 ADP - T18 finish at The Masters and led through the first two rounds of the RBC Heritage before cooling off for a T42 finish).

Late-Round Targets

Pierceson Coody (26.3 ADP)

Coody bounced back from a recent string of bad performances to finish in a share of 16th at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago. He ranks 14th in driving distance in the top-30 in GIR, SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach.

Harris English (28 ADP)

English has been a consistent top-30 performer this season, but he may have broken through with his T4 finish at the RBC Heritage. He ranks eighth in SG: Putting, 17th in scrambling and in the top-35 in total driving and SG: Off-the-Tee.

Gary Woodland (30.3 ADP)

Woodland turned his 2026 season around in mid-March with three top-15s over his last four tournaments, including a victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open and, most recently, a T8 at the RBC Heritage. He is second on the Tour in driving distance, 13th in SG: Off-the-Tee, 25th in total driving and 30th in SG: Putting

Alex Fitzpatrick (35.7 ADP)

There will be plenty of buzz around Fitzpatrick following last week's victory with his brother at the Zurich Classic to earn his PGA Tour card. It's worth noting that he had been playing well on the DP World Tour this season, highlighted by his victory at the Hero Indian Open in March. Although the Cadillac Championship is a Signature Event, it still offers Fitzpatrick a somewhat low-stakes entry point to the PGA, seeing as it's a no-cut tournament.

Also consider: Aldrich Potgieter (35.9 ADP - coming off T25 at the RBC Heritage, leads the Tour in driving distance while ranking third in SG: Off-the-Tee).

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