PGA Championship

Purse: $19M

Winner's Share: $3.42M

FedEx Cup Points: 750 to the Winner

Location: Newtown Square, Penn.

Course: Aronimink Golf Club

Yardage: 7,394

Par: 70

Previous Winners

2025 - Scottie Scheffler (Quail Hollow)

2024 - Xander Schauffele (Valhalla)

2023 - Brooks Koepka (Oak Hill)

2022 - Justin Thomas (Southern Hills)

2021 - Phil Mickelson (The Ocean Course)

2020 - Collin Morikawa (Harding Park)

2019 - Brooks Koepka (Bethpage)

2018 - Brooks Koepka (Bellerive)

2017 - Justin Thomas (Quail Hollow)

2016 - Jimmy Walker (Baltusrol)

Recap: Reitan's maiden victory, Herbert punches ticket to U.S. Open

Although Scottie Scheffler didn't tee off at the Truist Championship last week, spectators saw a star-studded field take to Quail Hollow, highlighted by Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick. It was Matt's younger brother, Alex Fitzpatrick, who entered Sunday as the clubhouse leader following his eight-under 64 score Saturday. Unfortunately for Alex, he was unable to maintain that lead in the final round, he lost the lead after going three-over on the first three holes, and while he was able to bounce back to even par, his double bogey on the par-3 17th dropped him to solo fourth. While Fitzpatrick stalled, players like Rickie Fowler (T2) and Ludvig Aberg (T8) surged during the final round, but it was Kristoffer Reitan who came away with his first career PGA Tour victory, joining Viktor Hovland as the second Norwegian-born player to win on the Tour.

The Truist Championship was the weekend's Signature Event, but the other tour players teed off at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which saw 45-year-old Brandt Snedeker capture his 10th PGA Tour victory and first since the Wyndham Championship in 2018. We also saw Brooks Koepka back in action, who used a seven-under 64 score in the third round to surge to T11 for his fourth top-15 finish of the season. Eighteen-year-old phenom Blades Brown tied for ninth at Myrtle Beach, earning him a spot at next week's Byron Nelson while also putting him within striking distance of securing Special Temporary Membership for the rest of the PGA Tour season. On the breakaway tour, Australian Lucas Herbert went wire-to-wire in Virginia to capture the first LIV Golf victory of his professional career. The win was an important one, as it propelled him past Thomas Detry to third in the individual season standings, punching Herbert's ticket to the U.S. Open Championship.

Tournament Preview: PGA Championship

The second major of the season is here, and the best golfers in the world will descend upon Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania. Scheffler enters the week as the defending champion, but there is momentum from others in the field such as Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young, with the duo winning five of the eight Tour events prior to the Truist Championship. Rory McIlroy will also be looking to make it two major victories in a row, though the Northern Irishman is looking to bounce back from an inconsistent showing at Quail Hollow last week (T19). For Jordan Spieth, it'll be his 10th shot at the career grand slam. We'll also see the LIV Golf contingent together with PGA players for the second time this season, with the breakaway group led by Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Joaquin Niemann. Notably absent from the PGA Championship is Phil Mickelson (personal) and Tiger Woods (Achilles).

This week marks the return of the majors to Aronimink, which last hosted the PGA Championship in 1962, won by Gary Player. The last Tour event at the course was the 2018 BMW Championship, which saw Keegan Bradley outlast Justin Rose in a playoff to win the event with a 20-under cumulative score. The fairways are narrow like Quail Hollow last week, with thick, 3.25-inch fescue rough welcoming those who hit a wayward shot off the tee. There are a whopping 180 bunkers scattered across the course, covering over 200,000 square feet. There are only two par-5 holes (10 and 17), and given the length of the other holes, long iron play is going to be key to success on the Donald Ross course. Other stats of importance include driving accuracy, SG: Tee-to-Green, par-3 scoring from 200-plus yards and par-4 scoring from 450-plus yards.

The top-70 players (including ties) will make it to the weekend at Aronimink Golf Club, making those late-round selections all the more important. I'll highlight a few more deep options for you to consider as you look to round out your squad for the second major of the season.

Underdog Contest Overview

Underdog hosts drafts every week at three buy-in amounts; The Par 3 at $3, the featured draft at $10, and "The Sandbagger" at $100. Each entrant will be paired up with five other participants and participate in a six-man snake draft of teams made up of six players (36 total selections), with each selection on a 30-second timer. For example, the person with the first overall pick and lucky enough to get Scheffler (unless you like to live dangerously) will have to wait until 2.6 and 3.1 to make their next selections. Points are allocated to golfers based on their performance on every hole, with bonus points available for golfers who make consecutive birdies or finish a round bogey free.

First Two Rounds

Cameron Young (3.0 Average Draft Position)

Scheffler (1.0) and McIlroy (2.2) are the clear top-2 options for early Underdog drafters, though it's worth noting that McIlroy is dealing with a blister in his right foot that caused him to pause his practice round Tuesday. Young didn't have a great final round last week at the Truist, but he's been one of the best golfers of 2026 this season, highlighted by his victories at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Cadillac Championship two weeks ago. He's sixth in both SG: Tee-to-Green and Off-the-Tee, eighth in total driving, 16th in SG: Around-the-Green and top-25 in both GIR and SG: Approach this season.

Matt Fitzpatrick (6.5 ADP)

I'm not so worried about Fitzpatrick's performance at Quail Hollow last week (T52). It was the third time this season he's finished outside the top-40, but he's shown he can bounce back after a rough tournament. He finished ninth at the WM Phoenix Open after a T63 at The American Express, and following his T41 at the API, he went runner-up to Young at THE PLAYERS before winning the Valspar Championship, RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic, with a T18 at The Masters sandwiched in between. Fitzpatrick ranks fifth in SG: Total (including third in Tee-to-Green, fifth in Approach and 13th in Around-the-Green), third in total driving and 12th in GIR.

Ludvig Aberg (8.0 ADP)

Though winless this season, Aberg has been one of the better golfers since March. He's finished in the top-10 in five of his last six tournaments (including four top-5s), with his T21 at The Masters being the exception. It would be disappointing to see Aberg fail to make it to the weekend after missing the cut in each of his first two outings at the PGA Championship. He leads the PGA in Approaches from both > 200 yards and > 275 yards while ranking second in total driving, seventh in SG: Tee-to-Green, 10th in SG: Approach and top-25 in SG: Around-the-Green and Off-the-Tee.

Nicolai Hojgaard (11.8 ADP)

Hojgaard has come so close to capturing his first Tour victory this season. He was in the mix at both the WM Phoenix Open and Texas Children's Houston Open, and he found himself tied with Reitan at the top of the leaderboard during the final round at last week's Truist Championship. Hojgaard ultimately finished tied for second, but he's got to be feeling confident heading into the second major of the season. He has the seventh-best SG: Total this season (including 11th in Tee-to-Green, 14th in Approach and 27th in Tee-to-Green) and 25th in scrambling.

Also consider: Bryson DeChambeau (6.4 ADP - coming off a solo third at LIV Golf Virginia, has finished top-5 in four of his last five outings at the PGA Championship).

Middle-Round Value

Patrick Cantlay (12.1 ADP)

Cantlay was forced to withdraw from the Cadillac Championship due to an illness, but he returned in style at the Truist with a T10 finish. He's finished 12th or better in each of his last four tournaments, including a T12 at The Masters that punched his ticket to Augusta National for 2027. He ranks 12th in SG: Tee-to-Green, 20th in GIR and 22nd in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Around-the-Green.

Rickie Fowler (18.2 ADP)

Fowler has cracked the top-10 in each of the last three Signature Events, including a share of second at last week's Truist Championship following a late Sunday surge. He was one of the best putters at Quail Hollow, and that's been one of his strengths this season (12th in SG: Putting). It'll be Fowler's first major of the season after not qualifying for The Masters, so you know he'll be extra motivated for his first tournament win since 2023.

Min Woo Lee (20.3 ADP)

Like Fowler, Lee also surged up the leaderboard Sunday at the Truist, with his seven-under 64 enough for him to crack the top-15. It was Lee's sixth top-20 finish of the season and best outing since his T3 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He has the eighth-best SG: Total this season (including 12th in Off-the-Tee, 13th in Tee-to-Green and 24th in Around-the-Green) while also ranking 18th in scrambling.

Justin Rose (22.3 ADP)

Rose has finished T65-T45 in his two outings following his T3 performance at The Masters over a month ago. He missed the cut in last year's PGA Championship, but he cracked the top-10 in four of his last five outings at the major, including T6 in 2024. Rose has been one of the best iron players on Tour this season, ranking eighth in GIR and 24th in SG: Approach.

Also consider: Si Woo Kim (14.9 ADP - top-5 finishes at the RBC Heritage and Cadillac Championship, ranks top-5 in SG: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green this season while leading the Tour in several approach categories).

Late-Round Targets

Adam Scott (28.4 ADP)

Scott has seven top-25 finishes in 10 tournaments this season, including a T4 at the Cadillac Championship and T24 performances at both The Masters and Truist Championship. He finished T19 at the PGA Championship last year and has made the cut in 18 of 25 appearances at the major. Scott is third in SG: Approach and ranks highly across several approach distances this season.

Alex Fitzpatrick (34.3 ADP)

Fitzpatrick was the clubhouse leader heading into the final round of the Truist, but perhaps the moment got to the young Englishman as he opened the round three-over in the first three holes, ultimately settling for a share of fourth after a two-over 74 score. Let's not let that final round take anything away from Fitzpatrick, who has taken full advantage of his PGA Tour exemption thanks to his victory at the Zurich Classic with his brother, Matt. Alex has since finished T9-T4, and he also has a win on the DP World Tour to his name.

Kurt Kitayama (34.9 ADP)

Kitayama struggled to a three-over 74 score in the final round of the Truist Championship to finish T19. That said, he's cracked the top-20 in three-straight tournaments, including T8 at the RBC Heritage and T9 at the Cadillac Championship. Kitayama ranks sixth in SG: Approach, seventh in total driving, 14th in GIR and 16th in SG: Tee-to-Green.

Gary Woodland (35.2 ADP)

Woodland has finished in the top-20 in four of his last six tournaments, including an emotional victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open and a T8 at the RBC Heritage. He ranks 13th in SG: Off-the-Tee, top-50 in SG: Approach, Tee-to-Green and Putting and 32nd in Approaches from > 200 yards this season.

Matt McCarty (35.4 ADP)

McCarty has finished T12 or better in each of his last four tournaments and has settled into form after finishing T39 or worse in seven of his first eight events of the season (including three missed cuts and a T67 at the cut-less Pebble Beach). He doesn't have the greatest SG stats this season, so this pick is based more on his recent form.

Thomas Detry (35.8 ADP)

The latest PGA Tour defector, Detry has been one of the most consistent performers in LIV Golf not named Jon Rahm. Detry has finished seventh or better in five of seven LIV events, including a solo second at Hong Kong. He's coming off a T6 performance at LIV Golf Virginia, but unfortunately for the German, he dropped to fourth in the individual standings due to Herbert's victory. That means Detry lost his exemption opportunity to the U.S. Open, but he could find his way to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with a strong performance this week.

Also consider: Sudarshan Yellamaraju (34.8 ADP - T19 at last week's Truist Championship and will make his major debut this week. Ranks 22nd in SG: Tee-to-Green, 26th in SG: Approach and top-40 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Putting), Nick Taylor (35.9 ADP - Coming off consecutive top-15 finishes, ranks sixth in SG: Around-the-Green and top-30 in both SG: Tee-to-Green and Approach).

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