RBC Canadian Open

Purse: $9.8 million

Winner's Share: $1.76M

FedEx Cup Points: 500 to the winner

Location: Caledon, Ontario, Canada

Course: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley North Course

Yardage: 7,389

Par: 70

Previous Winners

2025 - Ryan Fox (-18) at Toronto

2024 - Robert MacIntyre (-16) at Hamilton

2023 - Nick Taylor (-17) at Oakdale

2022 - Rory McIlroy (-19) at St. George's

2021 - No Tournament

2020 - No Tournament

2019 - Rory McIlroy (-22) at Hamilton

2018 - Dustin Johnson (-23) at Glen Abbey

2017 - Jhonattan Vegas (-21) at Glen Abbey

2016 - Jhonattan Vegas (-12) at Glen Abbey

Recap: Poston Outlasts Gerard in Dramatic Playoff

What appeared to be a comfortable victory for J.T. Poston turned into one of the more dramatic finishes of the season Sunday at Muirfield Village.

After severe weather suspended play Saturday, players returned Sunday morning to complete the third round. Poston stretched his advantage to four shots, finishing 54 holes at 12-under and seemingly in complete control. However, given the notorious difficulty of a Jack Nicklaus design and the caliber of players chasing him, a Sunday cruise was never guaranteed.

Poston struggled to find his rhythm, completely erasing his four-shot advantage on the back nine. That opened the door for a relentless chase pack. Ryan Gerard mounted a furious charge, firing a four-under 68 highlighted by a 37-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to take a late lead. Tommy Fleetwood also surged into contention with a four-under 68 of his own, matching the leaders on the back nine before a lone, costly bogey late on the inward nine ultimately kept him out of the playoff. Wyndham Clark nearly made it a three-man playoff to win back-to-back tournaments, but he had to settle for solo third after missing his birdie putt on the 18th.

The tournament peaked on the daunting 18th hole. Trailing Gerard by a stroke, Poston answered the pressure with an eight-iron over the greenside bunker to seven feet. He drained the birdie putt to card an even-par 72 and force a playoff, ultimately defeating Gerard on the second extra hole to secure his fourth PGA Tour victory. The win also means that Poston will be in the field for the last two majors of the season, with the U.S. Open Championship in two weeks.

Other Takeaways

Preview: RBC Canadian Open

There's just one event left before the third major of the season takes place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, which hosted the U.S. Open back in 2018. Several of the top golfers in the world will take two weeks to prepare for the upcoming major, including Scheffler, McIlroy and Young, but there is still plenty of talent in the field at TPC Toronto. Eight of the top-25 on the OWGR will travel north of the border this week, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Fleetwood and 2024 champion Robert MacIntyre.

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will host the RBC Canadian Open for a second consecutive year, with Ryan Fox outlasting Sam Burns in a four-hole playoff. It's fairly long as a par-70 course, with the two par-5s being the first and last holes, with the first being a reachable 542 yards. Four of the par-4s are 500 yards or greater (three of which are on the back nine), and two par-3s are at least 225 yards long. The players will be greeted by rain during the practice rounds, but it'll be sunshine for three of the four playing days, with Saturday bringing in some showers.

There's a fair amount of scoring to be had at Osprey, with the top-35 players in last year's field scoring a 10-under cumulative score or lower (the top-8 scored 15-under or better). The players with strong approach play, particularly with their long irons, will be the ones who excel here in Toronto. Success on the green, accuracy off the tee and iron play were three of the prominent correlators to success last year, which will be in focus for the players highlighted below.

Authors note: It's time for a much-needed break; I'll be taking a two-week hiatus and will return for the John Deere Classic in early July. Be sure to check out articles from Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Greg Vara and the rest of the amazing RotoWire crew. Thank you to those who read and enjoy my weekly Underdog Golf columns!

Underdog Contest Overview

Underdog hosts drafts every week at three buy-in amounts; The Par 3 at $3, the featured draft at $10, and "The Sandbagger" at $100. Each entrant will be paired up with five other participants and participate in a six-man snake draft of teams made up of six players (36 total selections), with each selection on a 30-second timer. For example, the person with the first overall pick and lucky enough to get Scheffler (unless you like to live dangerously) will have to wait until 2.6 and 3.1 to make their next selections. Points are allocated to golfers based on their performance on every hole, with bonus points available for golfers who make consecutive birdies or finish a round bogey free.

First Two Rounds

Sam Burns (3.5 Average Draft Position)

Burns is coming off his best performance of the season, a T4 at the Memorial when he was briefly tied at the top of the leaderboard Sunday. It was his third top-10 finish of the season, and he has made the cut in each of his last eight outings since his MC at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which includes a T7 at The Masters. Burns ranked fourth on the PGA Tour in SG: Putting, which was a big reason why he surged to a playoff against Ryan Fox in last year's Canadian Open.

Collin Morikawa (4.2 ADP)

Morikawaka followed up his victory at Pebble Beach with four top-10 finishes over his next five tournaments, including a T7 at The Masters. He cooled off with finishes of T62 and T55 at the Cadillac and PGA Championship, respectively, but Morikawa should have plenty of energy after a three-week hiatus. He leads the Tour in SG: Approach and ranks fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green and 11th in driving accuracy, which might be enough for him to overcome his struggles on the green (123rd in SG: Putting).

Wyndham Clark (4.6 ADP)

Clark followed up his victory at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a strong solo third finish at the Memorial, and like Burns, he was at the top of the leaderboard during the final round. Clark's approach game has been his strong suit this season, but he's also been better with his putter as of late, having led the field in strokes gained on the green at TPC Craig Ranch two weeks ago before finishing 20th in that category at Muirfield.

Kristoffer Reitan (9.1 ADP)

Reitan has finished in the top-15 in each of his last three Signature Events, including a victory at the Truist Championship. He ranks 20th in SG: Off-the-Tee this season but displayed an all-around game at the Jack Niclaus course last week, finishing in the top-10 in every strokes gained category during the final round. He also finished the tournament third in SG: Approach.

Also consider: Nicolai Hojgaard (9.0 ADP - missed the cut last week but is one of the most well-rounded players on Tour this season. Ranks 14th in SG: Tee-to-Green and 18th in SG: Approach).

Middle-Round Value

Alex Fitzpatrick (14.1 ADP)

Gone are the days of Fitzpatrick being a 30-plus ADP, at least when it comes to non-signature events. He tied for the low round of the day this past Sunday with a seven-under 65 for his third-straight top-10 finish at Signature Events. He's been good in pretty much every facet of his game, and he led the field at the Truist Championship in both SG: Approach and GIR. This past week at Muirfield, Fitzpatrick ranked in the top-15 in SG: Approach, Around-the-Green and Off-the-Tee, GIR and driving accuracy.

Eric Cole (16.1 ADP)

Cole continued his remarkable turnaround with a solo eighth last week at the Memorial, which was a promising result after his playoff loss to Russell Henley the week before. Cole finished outside the top-25 in each of his first nine tournaments (including four missed cuts), but he has since has five top-15s (and four top-10s) in his last six events. He's one of the worst players off the tee this season but is good pretty much everywhere else, ranking seventh in SG: Around-the-Green, 10th in SG: Putting (including first in both putting average and putts per round) and 33rd in SG: Approach.

Aaron Rai (16.5 ADP)

Rai had a 32.4 ADP last week despite his PGA Championship triumph, and he followed up his first major victory with a respectable T19 at the Memorial. He's finished in the top-25 in each of his last five tournaments (and five times this season), and his success as of late has come from his iron play, ranking 19th in SG: Approach. Rai also ranks second in driving accuracy and 16th in GIR.

Jacob Bridgeman (22.1 ADP)

Bridgeman is ninth in the FedExCup Standings, but that's because he started the season with eight-straight top-20 finishes, including a victory at The Genesis Invitational and T5 at THE PLAYERS. He's finished outside the top-30 in each of his last six tournaments (including an MC at the PGA Championship), but he's the third-best putter on the Tour this season, which should help Bridgeman at TPC Toronto. He also ranks in the top-40 in both total driving and GIR.

Also consider: Robert MacIntyre (13.6 ADP - has finished outside the top-40 in each of his last six tournaments (including three MC's), but the Scotsman ranks in the top-12 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Putting this season).

Late-Round Targets

Mac Meissner (28.5 ADP)

Meissner is coming off a somewhat disappointing T46 at the Memorial, but prior to that, he finished T3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and T9 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic three weeks before that. He's above average in most strokes gained categories this season, including in the top-35 in both SG: Around-the-Green and Tee-to-Green. He also ranks 13th in proximity and 25th in scrambling.

Corey Conners (27.5 ADP)

I feel obligated to include at least one Canadian on this list. He finished T27 in last year's home tournament and finished solo sixth in both 2022 and 2024. He ranks eighth in driving accuracy and in the top-45 in both SG: Approach and Proximity this season.

Andrew Putnam (30.6 ADP)

Putnam has one of the worst SG: Off-the-Tee this season (150th), but that's mostly been due to his poor driving distance (282.7 yards) which has mitigated the fact that he's fifth on the Tour in driving accuracy. He also ranks second in scrambling, third in SG: Around-the-Green and in the top-55 in SG: Tee-to-Green, Approach and Putting. Putnam is coming off a T17 at the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago.

Max McGreevy (35.7 ADP)

McGreevy broke his streak of missed cuts at three with a T35 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He ranks in the top-30 in both SG: Tee-to-Green and Approach this season, as well as 20th in GIR and 21st in driving accuracy. He finished T27 in last year's Canadian Open.

Also consider: Ben James (36.0 ADP - recently accepted his PGA Tour membership after finishing No. 1 in the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking. One of the best ball strikers in college, the Virginia product qualified for the U.S. Open Championship, which will be his third appearance at the major).

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.