RBC Heritage

Purse: $20M

Winner's Share: $3.6M

FedEx Cup Points: 700 to the Winner

Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Yardage: 7,243

Par: 71

Previous Winners

2025 - Justin Thomas

2024 - Scottie Scheffler

2023 - Matt Fitzpatrick

2022 - Jordan Spieth

2021 - Stewart Cink

2020 - Webb Simpson

2019 - C.T. Pan

2018 - Satoshi Kodaira

2017 - Wesley Bryan

2016 - Branden Grace

Recap: The Masters

The best golfers in the world made the yearly pilgrimage to Augusta National Golf Club. Most of the field were chasing their first green jacket while others were looking to make history, but heading into last week, it felt like the 2026 iteration of The Masters was completely open. In the end, it was the best two who sat at the top of the leaderboard, with Rory McIlroy successfully defending his Masters title by one stroke over Scottie Scheffler.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for McIlroy. He built a six-stroke lead for himself over the first two rounds but was unable to maintain that cushion Saturday, which allowed the rest of the field to catch up to him. Heading into Championship Sunday, it was McIlroy and THE PLAYERS champion Cameron Young at the top of the leaderboard. Sunday saw plenty of movement at the top of the leaderboard, especially after McIlroy's three-putt double bogey on the third. Young briefly took the lead at that point before 2025 runner-up Justin Rose raced out to a 13-under cumulative score heading into the back nine. Rose and Young stalled on the back nine, which allowed McIlroy to grab a two-stroke lead for himself after back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th holes. Even with a bogey on the 72nd hole, it was enough room for the Northern Irishman to withstand Scheffler's late surge, with McIlroy walking off the green as the fourth player to go back-to-back at Augusta National, and first since Tiger Woods in 2001-02.

For players like Rose, Young, Sam Burns and others, they'll have to wait at least one more year to have another shot at winning their first Masters. There were some high moments at Augusta National, including major surges Sunday from the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Max Homa -- both of whom finished in the top-12 to clinch their spot at The Masters in 2027 -- but there was also plenty of disappointment, perhaps none more than from the LIV Golf contingent. Outside of Hatton, no other LIV player finished in the top-30 at Augusta, with 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson (T33) and 2023 winner Jon Rahm (T38) being the next closest. Perhaps the most shocking result was Bryson DeChambeau failing to make the cut at Augusta. The Crushers GC captain entered the week off the heels of back-to-back LIV victories in Singapore and South Africa, and he looked like he was barely going to make it to the weekend at the four-over cut line before completely collapsing with a triple bogey on the 36th hole. If that wasn't enough bad news for the breakaway tour, its two most recent defectors in Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka both played well at Augusta and finished tied for 12th. LIV Golf will have two more tournaments (Mexico and Virginia) before the PGA Championship in mid-May.

Tournament Preview: RBC Heritage

Five tournaments are sandwiched between The Masters and PGA Championship. That includes three, no-cut Signature Events in a span of four weeks, starting with this week's RBC Heritage. The field at Harbour Town this week was expanded to 82 after The Sentry -- historically the first Tour event of the season -- was cancelled due to drought conditions in Maui. They'll be teeing off on a Pete Dye designed course that went six months of extensive renovations to replace all grasses (including the Bermudagrass greens) and create new hole locations.

Even with the facelift, Harbour Town will still have the features that separate Dye courses from others. The tree-lined fairways are narrow and the greens have some of the smallest landing spots on the Tour, so distance control and strategic placement off the tee will be just as important as approaches with mid-to-long irons. Even though the rough isn't as penalizing as other courses, there are still areas on the green to avoid, otherwise you'll find your ball rolling off as many experienced at Augusta National last week. Players who will thrive at Harbour Town this week will be those who rank high in categories such as SG: Off-the-Tee/Driving Accuracy, SG: Approach/GIR (including Proximity up to 175 yards) and SG: Around-the-Green/Scrambling.

Underdog Contest Overview

Underdog hosts drafts every week at three buy-in amounts; The Par 3 at $3, the featured draft at $10, and "The Sandbagger" at $100. Each entrant will be paired up with five other participants and participate in a six-man snake draft of teams made up of six players (36 total selections), with each selection on a 30-second timer. For example, the person with the first overall pick and lucky enough to get Scheffler (unless you like to live dangerously) will have to wait until 2.6 and 3.1 to make their next selections. Points are allocated to golfers based on their performance on every hole, with bonus points available for golfers who make consecutive birdies or finish a round bogey free.

First Two Rounds

Cameron Young (3.5 Average Draft Position)

Other than Scheffler and Rose, Young had the best opportunity to usurp McIlroy for the green jacket last week. He briefly held the lead in the final round after McIlroy's shocking three-put double bogey on the fourth hole, but Young was unable to hold onto his lead after scoring par on all holes on the back nine. It wasn't the way he would've wanted to finish, but it's experience that should serve him well in future majors and Signature Events. Young already has a win under his belt this season (THE PLAYERS) and three other top-10 finishes, which has him atop the FedExCup Standings. He ranks second in proximity, 4th in SG: Off-the-Tee, seventh in GIR and top-40 in both SG: Putting and SG: Approach.

Matt Fitzpatrick (5.0 ADP)

Fitzpatrick has the kind of game that should translate nicely to Harbour Town, evidenced by his playoff victory in 2023 and his eight made cuts in 11 outings at the event. He ranks seventh in SG: Approach, top-25 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Around-the-Green, second in GIR and fifth in proximity (including 14th in approaches from 150-to-175 yards). Fitzpatrick has been playing some of his best golf this year, resulting in a victory at the Valspar Championship, a runner-up performance to Young at THE PLAYERS and three top-20 finishes, including T18 at Augusta National last week.

Russell Henley (7.8 ADP)

Henley is coming off his best-career performance at Augusta National. He posted a bogey-free, six-under 66 score Saturday and was four-under through the front nine of the final round, though he was unable to gain strokes on the back nine and settled for a T3 finish. Henley has missed the cut twice in eight tournaments this season, but he has finished in the top-20 in the six events where he did make it to the weekend, including four top-15s. He has also enjoyed recent success at Harbour Town with finishes of T19-T12-T8 over his last three outings since 2023.

Patrick Cantlay (8.5 ADP)

Cantlay is coming off a T12 performance at The Masters (his fourth top-15 finish in eight tournaments this season), punching his ticket to Augusta in 2027. On paper, his ADP may seem quite high compared to other names on this list, but he has been one of the best golfers at the RBC Heritage since his debut in 2017, when he finished T3. Cantlay has missed the cut once in eight outings at Harbour Town and has finished no worse than T13 in his other seven appearances. That includes third-place finishes in 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024 and a playoff loss to Spieth in 2022.

Also consider: Jake Knapp (10.5 ADP - coming off a solo 11th at The Masters and has finished T11 or better in seven of eight tournaments this season. Leads the PGA Tour in SG: Total, including second in SG: Putting)

Middle-Round Value

Jordan Spieth (14.1 ADP)

It's been a somewhat disappointing season for Spieth (by his lofty expectations). He has yet to crack the top-10 in a 2026 tournament but does have four top-12 finishes, including this past week at The Masters (T12). Spieth won the RBC Heritage in 2022 and lost in a playoff the year after, and he has four more top-20s outside of those two outings. Spieth ranks 20th this season in scrambling and 33rd in SG: Approach (including 19th in Approaches from 125-to-150 yards).

Viktor Hovland (15.5 ADP)

Hovland was one-over through the first three rounds at The Masters, but he was firing on all cylinders for most of Sunday. He was seven-under through 13 holes (including three-straight birdies from holes seven to nine) and was on track for a top-12 finish, only to suffer a double bogey on the par-5 15th and a bogey on the par-4 18th. Hovland finished T13 at last year's RBC Heritage, and it's not surprising when you look at his stats this season; he ranks 19th in SG: Approach (including in the top-10 in Approaches from 125-150, 150-175 and 175-200 yards) and top-40 in both SG: Around-the-Green and scrambling.

Sepp Straka (18.1 ADP)

It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for the 32-year-old Austrian. He's coming off a T41 at The Masters and has finished outside the top-40 in four of eight tournaments in 2026 (including two missed cuts). However, Straka also has three top-15s, including a T2 at Pebble Beach and T8 at THE PLAYERS. He's also had recent success at Harbour Town, finishing T3-MC-T5-T13 in his last four outings since 2022.

Maverick McNealy (20.5 ADP)

Like Hovland, McNealy also cracked the top-20 at Augusta National thanks to a strong final round (five-under 67). McNealy led the field in scrambling, ranked fifth in SG: Around-the-Green and top-25 in SG: Off-the-Tee and GIR. He has a well-rounded game that will translate well at Harbour Town, and he's enjoyed success at RBC Heritage with a T4 and T3 finish in 2021 and 2025, respectively.

Also consider: Sam Burns (T7 finish at The Masters, his second top-10 finish of the season. Finished T13 at RBC Heritage in 2025 and has three top-15 finishes in three of his last six appearances at Harbour Town)

Late-Round Targets

Sudarshan Yellamaraju (26.3 ADP)

Yellamaraju was not in the field at Augusta last week, but don't forget what he accomplished in the tournaments prior to The Masters. He finished T5 and T6 at THE PLAYERS and Texas Children's Houston Open, respectively, before a top-15 performance at the Valero Texas Open. His finishes as of late have been due to his strong play during final rounds, and extending that play over the rest of an event would put the 24-year-old Canadian in prime position to win his first PGA Tour tournament. Yellamaraju ranks 13th in SG: Putting and top-30 in both SG: Approach and Off-the-Tee.

Nicolai Hojgaard (28 ADP)

Hojgaard is one of two players on this list that missed the cut at The Masters last week, and he's also playing at Harbour Town for the first time in his career. Nevertheless, he's been one of the best iron players on the Tour this season (ninth in SG: Approach), and his strong putting game is one of the main reasons why he has three top-6 finishes this season, including solo second at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Max Homa (30.3 ADP)

Homa missed the cut in both Texas tournaments but is coming off his best performance of the season with a T9 at The Masters. Although he hasn't the best with his irons nor putter this season, those were his strong suits at Augusta, as he finished second and fourth in SG: Approach and SG: Putting, respectively, while also ranking 12th in SG: Tee-to-Green.

Daniel Berger (34.7 ADP)

Berger is the second player on this list to miss the cut at Augusta. It's been a roller coaster season for the American, who has finished T56 or worse in six tournaments this year (including two MCs) but also has three top-20 finishes, including a playoff loss to Akshay Bhatia at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Berger has been great with his irons this season, ranking sixth in SG: Approach (including 10th in both GIR and Approach: Outside 100 yards). He's made the cut in each of his six prior outings at the RBC Heritage, inclduing T3 in both 2020 and 2025.

Also consider: Brian Harman (30.6 ADP - not having the best of seasons but has enjoyed plenty of success at RBC Heritage, finishing T7-T12-T3 in each of his past three outings since 2023).

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