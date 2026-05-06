The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Truist Championship, including why Cullum Brownbridge is going to keep riding the hot hand of Matt McCarty at Quail Hollow this week.

Truist Championship

Purse: $20M

Winner's Share: $3.6M

FedEx Cup Points: 700 to the Winner

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Course: Quail Hollow Club

Yardage: 7,583

Par: 71

Previous Winners

2025 - Sepp Straka (-16) [Hosted at Philadelphia Cricket Club]

2024 - Rory McIlroy (-17)

2023 - Wyndham Clark (-19)

2022 - Max Homa (-8) [Hosted at TPC Potomac]

2021 - Rory McIlroy (-10)

2020 - No Tournament

2019 - Max Homa (-15)

2018 - Jason Day (-12)

2017 - Brian Harman (-10) [Hosted at Eagle Point Golf Club]

2016 - James Hahn (-9)

Recap: Wire-to-Wire Victory for Young

The PGA Tour returned to Trump National Doral for the first time since 2016, though the venue played host to LIV Golf Miami in 2024 in 2025. The Blue Monster course is considered one of the toughest on the Tour schedule, yet Cameron Young was able to tame the course en route to a dominant wire-to-wire victory. He dominated out of the gate with an eight-under 64 score in the first round and steadily built his lead over the coming days. Even a penalty shot during the final round wasn't enough to stop Young, who has now won three PGA Tour events over his last 15 events, including THE PLAYERS Championship in March. The top of the FedExCup Standings is crowded, with the top-3 players -- Scottie Scheffler, Young and Matt Fitzpatrick -- all within 60 points of each other, with Pebble Beach victor Collin Morikawa and Genesis Invitational winner Jacob Bridgeman rounding out the top-5.

Tournament Preview: Truist Championship

We won't see Scheffler in the field for the sixth Signature Event of the season, but we will see the return of the World No. 2, Rory McIlroy, in what will be his first appearance since successfully defending his Masters title in April. Seven of the top-10 players in the world will tee off at the Truist, which returns to Quail Hollow after a one-year hiatus (the course hosted the PGA Championship in 2025).

Quail Hollow is the kind of course that is going to test every aspect of a golfer's game, so players that rank highly in SG: Tee-to-Green should do well here. Precision on the narrow fairways and slick greens are key, as are scoring opportunities on the three par-5 holes. A one- or two-stroke advantage in the closing moments of the final round may not be enough to come away with the win; "The Green Mile" is made up of the last three holes of the course and is considered one of the toughest stretches of golf on Tour.

Underdog Contest Overview

Underdog hosts drafts every week at three buy-in amounts; The Par 3 at $3, the featured draft at $10, and "The Sandbagger" at $100. Each entrant will be paired up with five other participants and participate in a six-man snake draft of teams made up of six players (36 total selections), with each selection on a 30-second timer. For example, the person with the first overall pick and lucky enough to get Scheffler (unless you like to live dangerously) will have to wait until 2.6 and 3.1 to make their next selections. Points are allocated to golfers based on their performance on every hole, with bonus points available for golfers who make consecutive birdies or finish a round bogey free.

First Two Rounds

Rory McIlroy (1.1 Average Draft Position)

McIlroy is the near-consensus, first-overall pick through the first two days of drafting, with Cameron Young (2.3 ADP) a distant second. It's not to say that Young isn't deserving of being picked first, given his dominant victory last week and his overall strong play this season. However, McIlroy has four victories at Quail Hollow under his belt, most recently in 2024, which is just too hard to ignore.

Matt Fitzpatrick (4.0 ADP)

Fitzpatrick is up there with Young and McIlroy as one of the hottest golfers in the world over the past month or so. Fitzpatrick has won three of his last four tournaments, including one Signature Event (RBC Heritage) and the Zurich Classic two weeks ago, which earned his brother, Alex, a PGA Tour membership through the 2028 season. Matt leads the Tour this season in SG: Tee-to-Green while ranking fifth in SG: Approach, 11th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 16th in SG: Around-the-Green. He also finished in a share of eighth at last year's PGA Championship.

Si Woo Kim (7.0 ADP)

Kim has back-to-back top-5 finishes and is back in the same form he had at the beginning of the 2026 season. He's struggled with his putter this season but has been excellent pretty much everywhere else. Kim is top-5 on the Tour in both SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach, 12th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 30th in SG: Around-the-Green.

Chris Gotterup (8.9 ADP)

Gotterup didn't have a great performance at the Cadillac Championship last week (T38), no thanks to a final round that saw him move 15 spots down the leaderboard. That said, he's been one of the best off the tee this season (top-15 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Tee-to-Green) and is good enough in other parts of his game to be in serious contention for a third Tour victory in 2026.

Also consider: Ludvig Aberg (5.1 ADP - has finished top-5 in four of his last five tournaments and is one of the best all-around players on the Tour this season).

Middle-Round Value

Nicolai Hojgaard (14.0 ADP)

Hojgaard posted a six-under 66 score in the final round of last week's event to jump into the top-25, and he finished the tournament sixth in SG: Off-the-Tee. He has six top-25s in 10 tournaments this season and has the kind of all-around game that should translate nicely to Quail Hollow. Hojgaard ranks 13th in SG: Tee-to-Green, 16th in SG: Approach and 33rd in SG: Tee-to-Green.

Adam Scott (15.3 ADP)

Scott surged to a top-5 finish at the Cadillac Championship thanks to his bogey-free, eight-under 64 final round, thanks in large part to his iron play (he gained 6.48 strokes in his approach game). He's enjoyed previous success at the Truist Championship, including a T5 performance in 2023. Scott leads the Tour in SG: Approach this season while also ranking sixth in both GIR and SG: Tee-to-Green and 16th in total driving.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju (18.5 ADP)

The ADP might be a little bit on the higher side for the 24-year-old Canadian. However, Yellamaraju was able to crack the top-30 with a solid final round last week in Miami and has finished T30 or better in four of his last six tournaments. He ranks 11th in total driving (including 22nd in distance), 23rd in SG: Putting and top-40 in SG: Tee-to-Green, Off-the-Tee and Approach.

Rickie Fowler (21.3 ADP)

Fowler has finished in the top-10 in back-to-back Signature Events, a nice turnaround with his two missed cuts during the Texas swing of the Tour season. He's also enjoyed success at Quail Hollow, including a T4 at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship and a victory in the 2012 version. Fowler ranks 20th in SG: Putting and top-50 in SG: Approach and Off-the-Tee.

Also consider: Akshay Bhatia (17.5 ADP - coming off an inconsistent performance at the Cadillac Championship (T23), ranks third in SG: Putting, 15th in SG: Approach and top-45 in SG: ARG and Tee-to-Green).

Late-Round Targets

Kurt Kitayama (26.4 ADP)

Kitayama was able to overcome a slow start at Doral last week to crack the top-10 for a second consecutive Signature Event. He's one of the best ball strikers on the Tour this season; he ranks eighth in SG: Approach, ninth in both GIR and total driving (including 20th in distance) and 17th in SG: Tee-to-Green. Kitayama missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, but his recent play should help him turn the tides at Quail Hollow.

Sahith Theegala (32.5 ADP)

Theegala has quietly put together a solid season, more reminiscent of his play in 2024 compared to last year. He has finished in the top-25 in eight of 13 tournaments this season, including four top-10s. His T30 finish last week in Miami seems mediocre on the surface, but Theegala finished the Cadillac Championship strong with a bogey-free, eight-under 64 score in the final round, including four birdies over his final five holes. He ranks 11th in SG: ARG and top-40 in both SG: Tee-to-Green and Approach.

Matt McCarty (35.2 ADP)

This pick is less about McCarty's strokes-gained stats, and more banking on his recent string of strong play. He has finished top-25 in each of his last four tournaments, including T12 at the RBC Heritage and T9 last week at the Cadillac Championship, the latter of which was his best performance since his T2 at The American Express in January.

Alex Fitzpatrick (35.4 ADP)

We saw the Fitzpatrick brothers triumph at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks ago, and now we have the chance to see them in action against each other in North Carolina. Alex wasted no time in making the most of his PGA Tour exemption through 2028, finishing tied for ninth at last week's Cadillac Championship while leading the field in SG: Off-the-Tee and driving accuracy.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.