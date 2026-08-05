Wyndham Championship

Purse: $8.5M

Winner's Share: $1.53M

FedEx Cup Points: 500 to the Winner

Location: Greensboro, N.C.

Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Yardage: 7,131

Par: 70

Previous Winners

2025 - Cameron Young

2024 - Aaron Rai

2023 - Lucas Glover

2022 - Tom Kim

2021 - Kevin Kisner

2020 - Jim Herman

2019 - J.T. Poston

2018 - Brandt Snedeker

2017 - Henrik Stenson

2016 - Si Woo Kim

Recap: Thorbjornsen surges for maiden victory

Michael Thornbjornsen has flirted with capturing his first PGA Tour title multiple times this season. It started with a T3 finish at the WM Phoenix Open in February, and he was in the running at both THE PLAYERS Championship and the Texas Children's Houston Open, but in both of those particular events, the 24-year-old fell down the leaderboard after poor final rounds.

However, Thorbjornsen's fortunes changed at the Rocket Classic this past week. Part of it may have been due to his position as chaser to start the final round. Some of it may also have been due to the struggles that the field faced in wet conditions. Regardless, while others stalled Sunday at Detroit Golf Club, Thorbjornsen surged to the clubhouse lead with a bogey-free, seven-under 63 final round, and his 18-under cumulative score was enough for him to secure a two-stroke victory for his maiden victory on the PGA Tour. Not only did the win boost him to 38th in the FedExCup Standings, but Thorbjornsen is also guaranteed a spot in both The Masters and PGA Championship in 2027.

The top-4 at Detroit Golf Club were rounded out by Xander Schauffele, Davis Riley and Rasmus Hojgaard (in order). Other notable finishes include Hideki Matsuyama (T5), Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young (T8), Sungjae Im (T15), Russell Henley (T20), Jacob Bridgeman (T26), Jordan Spieth and Jackson Koivun (T31) and Si Woo Kim (T42). The top-ranked players who missed the cut were Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia, Ben Griffin and Jake Knapp.

Preview: Wyndham Championship

The 2026 PGA Tour regular season wraps up this week at the Wyndham Championship, with only the top-70 in the FedExCup Standings qualifying for the postseason. Even though he's played in only five PGA events this season, Jackson Koivun occupies that final spot in the playoffs due to his victory at the 3M Open two weeks ago. It goes to show how big a victory can swing your playoff hopes and positioning; for example, Michael Brennan was leading during the early portion of his final round of last week's Rocket Classic, only for him to collapse to T15 after a three-over 73 score. A win would've moved him up from 106th to 46th in the FedExCup Standings; instead, he's 105th heading into the week.

Paul Hodowanic of PGATour.com has the scenarios laid out for what players need to do in order to earn a spot at the St. Jude Championship on Aug. 13. Several players must win this week, with Mackenzie Hughes (120th) being the lowest-listed player in the Standings who could earn a playoff spot with a solo second. Other top names fighting for a playoff spot include Keegan Bradley (two-way T38), Johnny Keefer (solo 15th), Jason Day (two-way T12), five-time major champion Brooks Koepka (solo fourth) and Max Greyserman (solo third).

Onto Sedgefield Country Club, a Donal Ross designed course that has hosted the Wyndham Championship since 2008. It's slightly below average in course length at 7,131 yards that promotes precision over power, and the Bermudagrass makes it incredibly penalizing for players who miss the fairway on their tee shot. The majority of approach shots come from within 200 yards, and it's a lot easier to find the green when you're in the fairway with a clear shot to the putting surface than out of the unpredictable rough or with a poor angle requiring players to carry their shot over bunkers. The greens themselves are elevated and uneven, presenting multiple runoff areas where the ball will trickle off the putting surface with the wrong spin. The greens are also on the faster side compared to other PGA Tour courses, so making the right reads and navigating multiple breaks on the green will be crucial. The stats that seem to pop out based on previous years are SG: Putting, driving accuracy and SG: Approach, with an emphasis on proximity from 100-to-175 yards.

Underdog Contest Overview

Underdog hosts drafts every week at three buy-in amounts; The Par 3 at $3, the featured draft at $10, and "The Sandbagger" at $100. Each entrant will be paired up with five other players and participate in a six-man snake draft of teams made up of six players (36 total selections), with each selection on a 30-second timer. For example, the person with the first overall pick and lucky enough to get Scheffler (unless you like to live dangerously) will have to wait until 2.6 and 3.1 to make their next selections. Points are allocated to golfers based on their performance on every hole, with bonus points available for golfers who make consecutive birdies or finish a round bogey free.

First Two Rounds

Jackson Koivun (2.4 Average Draft Position)

Cameron Young (1.1 ADP) and Hideki Matsuyama (3.3 ADP) sandwich the 21-year old Koivun in early drafts. There's a lot on the line here for Koivun, who occupies that final spot in the FedExCup Standings to qualify for the St. Jude Championship on Aug. 13. Since missing the cut at the John Deere Classic in his pro debut, he's finished T10 at the ISCO Championship, won the 3M Open (and kept World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at bay) and T31 last week in Detroit. This week isn't Koivun's first time at Sedgefield Country Club, as he finished T5 last year with a 14-under cumulative score. He hasn't put enough rounds together to show up on the stats page, but if he did, he would lead the Toiur in GIR, have the second-best driving accuracy behind Russell Henley and rank fourth in SG: Tee-to-Green.

Ben Griffin (5.0 ADP)

Griffin missed the cut at last week's Rocket Classic, just his second MC over his last 14 outings. This week is a perfect time to bounce back, as he's finished in the top-11 in three of four prior outings at Sedgefield, including fourth in 2022 and T7 in 2024. He doesn't have the best SG: OTT and Approach numbers, but he's above average in GIR and driving accuracy and also ranks sixth in SG: Around and 20th in SG: Putting, so he's one of the players in the field better suited to get himself out of trouble and save par.

Blades Brown (8.3 ADP)

Brown has bounced back and forth between the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour this season, the latter of which he's earned special exemption for the rest of the year. He's finished T5-T6 in his last two KFT outings, which has him ninth on the Points List and comfortably within the top-20 to earn a membership to the PGA Tour in 2027. Brown has also played well in PGA events this year, having finished in the top-15 in each of his last four outings along with a solo third at the Puerto Rico Open in March.

Aaron Rai (9.9 ADP)

Rai is looking to bounce back from a disappointing two-week UK swing, where he missed the cut both at The Open Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open. Sedgefield is as good of a place as any for the PGA Championship winner to round into shape heading into the playoffs, seeing as he won the Wyndham in 2024 before finishing T5 last year. Rai has the second-best driving accuracy on Tour this year and ranks 20th in GIR and 25th in SG: Approach.

Also consider: Hideki Matsuyama (3.3 ADP -- coming off back-to-back top-5 finishes, finished T10 in GIR and T20 in driving accuracy last week at the Rocket Classic)

Middle-Round Value

Davis Thompson (12.6 ADP)

Thompson is coming off a second consecutive top-10 finish, but he'll need to be a little better this week to move from 81st and into the top-70 to make the playoffs (he needs a two-way T6 finish). Putting typically hasn't been a strong point of his game, but he finished T10 in that SG category last week at Detroit Golf Club. He's also 21st in SG: Approach, including fourth in Approaches from 50-to-125 yards and eighth from 125-to-150 yards, as well as 26th in GIR and 36th in SG: Off-the-Tee.

Alex Smalley (13.5 ADP)

Smalley is 25th in the FedExCup Standings and does not have as much to play for this week as many others in the field. However, he's looking to round back into shape; since finishing T2 at the PGA Championship and T3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Smalley has finished T47 or worse in each of his next five tournaments. That includes three missed cuts, including the U.S. Open and Scottish Open. He ranks in the top-50 in SG: Putting and Approach, as well as 21st in GIR.

Mac Meissner (20.3 ADP)

Meissner is right below the cutoff to the playoffs at 71st in the Standings, having dropped out of postseason contention after finishing outside the top-25 in six of his last seven tournaments (his T6 at the John Deere Classic being the exception). He's had previous success at Sedgefield, finishing T12 in his event debut at 2024 before finishing last year as the runner-up to Young. He's slightly below average in GIR, but he's one of the better approach players from 100-to-175 yards (he ranks eighth in approaches specifically from 150-to-175 yards), and he's also 15th in proximity, 34th in SG: Around and 36th in SG: Putting.

Also consider: Ben Kohles (19.5 ADP - finished in the top-30 each of his last six outings, would lead the PGA in SG: Approach if he had enough rounds completed).

Late-Round Targets

Doug Ghim (27.5 ADP)

Ghim has been a bit feast-or-famine as of late; he's finished in the top-15 in three of his last five tournaments, though he missed the cut at both the Scottish Open and 3M Open. He led the field in Detroit last week in SG: Off-the-Tee, as well as T2 in GIR and T9 in driving accuracy. Ghim is also one of the better short game players and scorers on par-4s, and an elevated performance on the green could be enough for him to contend for his maiden PGA Tour victory.

Chris Kirk (32.1 ADP)

Kirk finally logged his first top-10 of the season last week in Detroit and was one of the more accurate drivers in the field. He's above average in driving accuracy on the year, as well as 23rd in SG: Approach. He's made the cut seven times in 10 outings at the Wyndham Championship, including T5 last year.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (35.3 ADP)

Bezuidenhout's SG: Off-the-Tee ranking (135th) this season sticks out like a sore thumb compared to other parts of his stat profile. However, he also ranks 34th in driving accuracy, as well as 19th in SG: Putting, 26th in Approach and 39th in Around, and he's been one of the better short iron players on Tour this season.

Nick Taylor (35.8 ADP)

Taylor hasn't been in his best form as of late, but he's finished in the top-10 twice at the Wyndham Championship (2018 and 2021). The 38-year-old Canadian is 22nd in SG: Around as well as top-50 in SG: Putting and scrambling.

Other late-round dart throws: Brian Harman (29.3 ADP - finished T3 at the 3M Open two weeks ago), Rasmus Hojgaard (34.8 ADP - coming off a solo fourth in last week's Rocket Classic,), Denny McCarthy (35.4 ADP - MC at last week's Rocket Classic but finished T3 two weeks ago at the 3M Open, ranks 14th in SG: Putting)

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