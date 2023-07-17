Video Shorts: Open Championship, 4-Headed Expert Preview (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Lauren Jump hosts a panel of RotoWire Golf experts; Len Hochberg, Kevin O'Brien and Ryan Andrade; to preview the 2023 Open Championship (aka The British Open). Lauren gets the gang to offer their betting and DFS advice, leading up to a live draft at the end of the show.

RotoWire Open Championship Preview https://t.co/IXVLYbhk6p — RotoWire (@RotoWire) July 17, 2023

Here are the results of the draft:

Here is our draft board -- who got the best team? pic.twitter.com/G33UNqvcWj — RotoWire (@RotoWire) July 17, 2023

