Video Shorts: Open Championship, 4-Headed Expert Preview (Video)

July 17, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Lauren Jump hosts a panel of RotoWire Golf experts;  Len Hochberg, Kevin O'Brien and Ryan Andrade; to preview the 2023 Open Championship (aka The British Open).  Lauren gets the gang to offer their betting and DFS advice, leading up to a live draft at the end of the show.

Here are the results of the draft:

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Andrade plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Ku_Bball_Fan, FanDuel: ku_bball_fan. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 by the FSWA.
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for many years. He was named 2020 "DFS Writer of the Year" by the FSWA and was nominated for the same award in 2019.
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
