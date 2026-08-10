Michael Brennan brought it at the Wyndham Championship, and he walked away with both his second PGA Tour victory and a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs.

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It was late July and Michael Brennan was winding down a pretty bad season, sitting outside the top 100 in the FedExCup Standings.

However, when he entered the final round of the 3M Open tied for fourth, it was a real chance to erase months of underperforming, make up some serious ground and get into playoff position. Alas, he imploded on Sunday and tied for 24th.

The next week, at the Rocket Classic, he impressively bounced right back. He was in second place after 54 holes. Well, it all went awry once again and he fell into a tie for 15th.

This week, at the Wyndham Championship, there was one final chance for Brennan to qualify for the playoffs. And, wouldn't you know it, he began Sunday tied for the lead.

This time, there was no disaster. This time, Brennan wrested control of the tournament with a run of five straight birdies on the front nine and never looked back. He shot a 6-under 64 to defeat hard-luck Beau Hossler by three strokes and extend his season into the FedExCup Playoffs.

Michael Brennan made it to Memphis. pic.twitter.com/FssiO3nYKS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 9, 2026

Brennan moved from 105th in the point standings not only into the top-70 to qualify for next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship but all the way up to 47th, giving him an excellent chance to get into the following week's BMW Championship, as well.

At the 3M Open, "I think I was four back to start the day and felt like I just needed to get off to a great start to have a chance because I knew Jackson was playing good golf," Brennan said, referring to eventual winner Jackson Koivun. "And I didn't get off to that start and I was just really pressing, wasn't playing my game, kind of got out of my way a little bit and that was problematic.

"Last week in Detroit, I felt it was a little different. I started actually pretty well, I was 2 under through six and had a two-shot lead and was playing really good. A couple poor swings."

Brennan double-bogeyed No. 7 that day, then had another double and two more bogeys as the bottom fell out once again.

It had to be hard for him to put that behind him so quickly and prepare for the Wyndham, the PGA Tour's regular-season finale.

"My golf coach and I cleaned up a few things from my driver swing from last week to this week," he said, "so I felt I could rely on it a little bit more."

Well, there you go. Brennan is one of the longest drivers on Tour with one of the fastest swing speeds. He ranked third in the Wyndham field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in distance, 23rd in accuracy). He also ranked second in the field in SG: Putting, gaining almost nine strokes on the field.

At age 24 and coming off a win at the Bank of Utah Championship last fall, this season looked bright for Brennan. But he got off to a slow start and had only two top-25s all season before this final three-tournament push. One of those two was at the Masters, and through all the troubles this season he was on the short list of guys to make the cut in all four majors.

Now, in a span of just four days, Brennan not only has flipped the script on his season but perhaps his career.

Because if he gets into the BMW Championship in two weeks -- as we said, there's a good chance of that happening -- that would automatically qualify him for every Signature Event in 2027. And that would give him a huge leg up in the form of free FedExCup Points to get into the top 120 or so golfers who will qualify for the Championship Series in the reimagined PGA Tour in 2028.

But for now, Brennan is happy to just be playing next week.

"It's everything," he said of the win. "I don't want to be done playing golf. I feel like I've played the best golf I have all year the last couple weeks. Unfortunately, a couple tough Sundays. But outside of that, I've been playing really, really solid. I mean, this is my sixth week in a row so seven's a lot but I think I'm going to be perfectly happy running on fumes next week."

MONDAY BACKSPIN

Beau Hossler

Hossler needed a win to get into the playoffs, but he had never won in more than 250 career starts. And then he led after Thursday, after Friday and after Saturday. It's incredibly hard to go wire-to-wire, but with so much on the line, even more so. Eventually, Brennan surpassed him and we saw the frustration in Hossler on the course as that happened. Still, he didn't blow the tournament; he shot 67 on Sunday. He was just beaten. After the disappointment of not winning dissipates, he will realize how important this solo runner-up was. It moved him to 72nd in points, virtually guaranteeing a top-100 position at the end of the FedExCup Fall and therefore a card for next season. It was the fifth runner-up of Hossler's career and first since the 2024 Sanderson Farms. He is third on the list of active players with the most starts without a win. Patrick Rodgers has 334, Mark Hubbard has 283 and Hossler now has 252.

Ben James

James didn't make the playoffs like fellow recent college sensation Koivun. But he showed that he too has the goods to compete on Tour, opening the week with a 62 and closing it with a 61. The former Virginia all-American finished solo third and wound up making 7 of 8 cuts with two top-5s and two other top-25s in his abbreviated debut season.

Kevin Yu

Yu finished fourth -- his best showing all season -- to move from 111th in points to 92nd. He still has work to do to stay inside the top-100 through the fall season, but he's looking a lot better now than four days ago.

Tom Kim

Kim continued his late-season resurgence in a two-tie for fifth. That moved him from 34th in points to 26th. Next week's TPC Southwind is another good course fit for Kim, so he could further solidify his spot in the top-30 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Harry Hall

Hall has taken a step back in 2026. He made only 11 of 21 cuts entering the week, though he was never in danger of missing the playoffs. After missing 4 of his past 5 cuts coming into the week, the Englishman tied for fifth for his best result all season. Showing how hard it is to move up the standings at the Wyndham, that pushed Hall only from 62nd in points to 58th, which means he might need another top-5 next week to reach the BMW Championship.

Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama was the biggest name in a five-way tie for seventh. He jumped from 24th to 20th in points, pretty much ensuring a spot in the TOUR Championship in three weeks.

Alex Noren

Noren has always fared better on the DP World Tour than the PGA Tour, where he's finished in the top-25 only about one-third of the time across 213 career starts. This week, he tied for seventh to solidify his spot in the top-50 in points, moving from 48th to 46th. That should make him safe into the BMW in two weeks.

Andrew Novak

Novak will keep his card through next season thanks to winning the Zurich with Ben Griffin last yea. But he missed the playoffs. He tied for seventh to move from 91st to 84th in points.

Matt Wallace

Wallace's tie for seventh got him close to a playoff spot -- 73rd -- but not in. However, he'll surely finish in the top-100 and return to full playing privileges next season.

Justin Thomas

Thomas tied for 14th and now sits 39th in points. That'll be good for two playoff events, but he has much work to do to get to East Lake.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth had a very good Sunday blunted by a double bogey on No. 11 and he wound up tied for 19th. That edged him up just one spot to 54th in points, meaning he'll need roughly a top-10 to stick around for a second playoff event. Nothing short of the TOUR Championship would qualify as a good season for Spieth, so this is shaping up as another lost season.

Jackson Koivun

Koivun did just enough -- a tie for 29th -- to maintain his hold of the 70th and final playoff position. He'll likely be a one-and-done after Memphis, but that in no way diminishes his season and his expectedly bright future.

Keegan Bradley

Bradley tied for 49th on the week and finished 72nd in points. It was a terrible season, one that started poorly following the Ryder Cup disappointment and never got much better. Bradley had zero top-10s in 2026.

Cameron Young

Young never got anything going all week and wound up tied for 61st in his title defense.

Alex Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick cooled off significantly in July and August, and he tied for 61st this week. Still, at 19th in points, he will be at the TOUR Championship in three weeks.

Tony Finau

Finau's 11-year playoff run is over. He tied for 61st, a fitting end to another bad season. He had only one top-10 and four top-25s in 2026. At age 36, it sure is possible that Finau's best days are behind him.

Brooks Koepka

With a double-bogey on 18, Koepka's stunningly bad return to the PGA Tour ended. He tied for 66th. He had only one top-10 all season -- a T9 at the Cognizant. His tee-to-green game was actually outstanding, and it's all on his putter. So at least there's only one thing to fix. Koepka said he would play some tournaments in Europe in the fall as well as some events during the fall season here. It's fair to wonder, as with Finau, if we've seen the best of Koepka. He's also 36.

MISSED CUTS

Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard, Brian Harman, Jason Day, Blades Brown, Lucas Glover, Steven Fisk. Griffin was a surprise MC considering how well he's played at TPC Sedgefield through the years. … Gerard would've been a surprise had I not picked him in the RotoWire staff one-and-done pool, ensuring his Friday demise. … Harman is 65th in points, meaning his season likely will end after Memphis. … Day had never missed the playoffs before. But he's now 38 years old. … It was a rare missed cut for Brown, who nonetheless will be on the PGA Tour next season as one of the top 20 Korn Ferry graduates. … Glover, who won here three years ago to reach the playoffs at the last possible minute, did not qualify this year. … Fisk missed the cut to become the one player to fall out of the top 70 this week. Regardless, he is safe into next season as a recent tournament winner.

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