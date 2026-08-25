TOUR Championship

East Lake Golf Club

East Lake, GA

The PGA Tour heads to East Lake for another edition of the TOUR Championship.

Just a week ago I was fairly certain that Scottie Scheffler was ready to go on a run and show us all why we should never doubt him again and yet, seven days later we're again wondering why he just can't be the same guy from the past few seasons. That however is golf.

Those of us that started following golf in the late-90s got a distorted view of how this game is supposed to go. We watched as Tiger Woods, time and again, just went to work and won events, week after week, year after year, the only thing slowing him down was his own body (later his own choices, but that's for another time). What this did, was give us a sense that if there was someone out there that was clearly better than everyone else, that it was only a matter or time before he won everything in sight.

Scheffler has proved over the past five years that he is the best player on the planet. With that said, he's not the best every week. Any given week he's human, he can be beat. In other words, he's not Tiger Woods.

This past week he wasn't even a factor. This after looking like that unbeatable machine the week prior. It just nails home the point that this game is undefeated. As good as Tiger was, this game eventually got him. Yeah, there were other factors involved, but no one beats this game every time. The fact that we talk about Scheffler every week is a testament to his game and quite frankly, I think it also shows our yearning for greatness. Was it sometime boring when Tiger decimated the field? Sure, but looking back now, it sure seems like those were the good old days, at least for those of us who like witnessing greatness as often as possible. Scheffler will never have the impact that Tiger had, it's a different time, and Scheffler is not the vessel to move the game forward that Tiger was, but he can go down as one of the greats of the game…but he needs to figure out how to keep up the pace he's set the past few years.

Okay, enough about the guy who wasn't a factor last week, let's talk about the winner. Wyndham Clark is in the midst of one of the great turn arounds of the past couple decades. Clark had a great run in 2023-2024, but his game fell off the map in 2025. A slow start to the current season had many of us wondering if there was something more going on that we didn't know about. This guy was so good for a couple season, then he plays an entire season and posts only two top-10s.

Credit to Clark for figuring out the problem and getting back to his best form. Many golfers have traveled this exact road and not figured it out, so whatever Clark did, kudos to him.

Clark's career has been quite fascinating. He's had three years of over $10 million in earnings and four years under $2 million in earnings. Consistency has never been his thing, but one thing has certainly been true about Clark and that's, if he's in the zone, he's going to stay there all season. He might fall off a cliff the next year, but he's nails while the season is still going.

Onto this week's event. It's the TOUR Championship and unlike this past week, we've got loads of course history.

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FAVORITES

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of 6:30 PM ET Tuesday.

Scottie Scheffler (+310)

Scheffler was 5-1 entering the St Jude Championship, but his win moved his odds for the BMW to 3-1. With his non-win this past week, his odds have slid…just a little. Though he failed to win the BMW, he still landed in the top-15. Yeah, an "off week" resulted in another near top-10. Here's the thing though, even though it's a playoff, last week's results really don't matter. If he wins this week, he's the champ and he knows that of course. Unlike this past week where there was no course history, this week we see that Scheffler has player here six times and finished outside of the top-6 just once. He won here in 2024, so we know where the peak is, heck we always know where that is with Scheffler, but unlike some previous events, we've seen Scheffler win this one. As always, there isn't much value, but he sure looks like a live play this week.

Rory McIlroy (+950)

McIlroy was 16-1 in St. Louis and now he's moved under 10-1. Two reasons for this. First, the field is down to 30 players, yes it's the top-30, but 20 less players to contend with makes a big difference. Second, McIlroy nearly won this past week. Count me among those that doubted McIlroy's chances this past week, so credit to Rory for bouncing back from a poor effort at the St. Jude. As for his track record at East Lake, well, it's really good. McIlroy has nine top-10s in 12 starts, a number that includes three wins. McIlroy hasn't been at his best since his Masters win in April, but I think his performance at the BMW showed that he's ready to make a charge to close the season and as we've seen time and again with McIlroy, if he's focused, he's dangerous. He'll be focused and ready this week.

Xander Schauffele (12-1)

Ludvig Aberg made for a questionable third-favorite last week, but no such thing can be said about Schauffele this week. The reason is his track record at this event. Schauffele is simply a machine at East Lake. Eight starts, eight top-10s and nothing worse than a T7. The amazing thing is that he's only won this event once. Course history is just one piece though, we have to factor in the form as well. Schauffele was trending in the right direction heading into the BMW, but he fell flat on his way to a T26 last week. With that said, he's always found a way to turn it on here, no matter his form, so even though it doesn't look like his game is in a place where he could win this week, I think he can.

Visit our golf betting section for the latest PGA odds and finishing props from multiple sportsbooks.

THE NEXT TIER

Wyndham Clark (18-1)

With three players clearly above the rest this week, I feel like I can expand the middle tier. With that in mind, I'm looking at Clark to keep his hot streak going and perhaps close this season off in style. Clark is not the first name that comes to mind when you think of East Lake as he's only played here twice, but he's actually played pretty well in his only two starts. He finished T3 in 2023 and T8 in T8 in 2024. He missed out on East Lake last year because of his slump, so I'm sure he's excited to be back. There's no questioning his form right now, the only question is, how far can he take this current heater. After this past week, I wouldn't doubt his chances to win the TOUR Championship.

Chris Gotterup (25-1)

It's funny, as I was following along with the action on Sunday, the name that crept up the leaderboard that really caught my eye was Gotterup. He didn't win of course, but he played well enough to make me think that he might be in the midst of a mini-heater. We've all seen how good Gotterup is when he's on and I dare say after his showing at the BMW, he is on right now. Gotterup's issue this week may be his lack of rounds on this course. He's only played here once and while he played pretty well, most of the field has him beat when it comes to experience at East Lake. With that said, I'm betting on his form, so I think he's a factor this week.

Viktor Hovland (27-1)

After fading at the St. Jude and being a non-factor at the BMW, Hovland will likely be overlooked by most this week, but that could be a mistake. Hovland has a lot of experience on this course, and he did post of win here in 2023. Hovland doesn't look like a guy who could win this week based on his form over the past two weeks, but he's never been a guy that trends in the right direction and then caps a good run with a win. Throughout his career, he's been the guy that's been forgotten about because of his form, only to come out of nowhere to win. This looks like it could be one of those spots.

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LONG SHOTS

Gary Woodland (40-1)

I'm not going to lie, I don't think this is the week for a longshot, but with this much talent in the field, it wouldn't be a shock to see someone down the odds chart come out on top. Woodland was in position to win the BMW, but he faded down the stretch. Still. The fact that he was in contention late on Sunday is a good sign for his prospects this week. Woodland has a lot of experience here, but he hasn't played this event for quite a while. With that said, his seven starts here will help, even if he hasn't played here since 2019.

Justin Rose (45-1)

Like Hovland, Rose seems to play his best golf when no one expects it. I know, it's not a great feeling to back a guy that hasn't played anywhere near his best golf coming into an event, but it's actually not that unusual to see a golfer pick up a win after a poor stretch of golf. Rose has plenty of experience here, with nine starts in total. He's finished runner-up here twice, so we know the upside is there. Rose's form is not great entering this week, but I can't tell you how many times he's popped up out of nowhere to win a big event.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-Chosen Pick: Xander Schauffele – With a resume like Schauffele has at East Lake, you can bet that there are plenty of OAD players that have saved him all season for this spot. If you are one of those people, then the only question is, do the people in front of you have Schauffele. If not, the choice is easy, just go with him, he's been so consistent here over the years that there's no reason to think that will change this week. If the teams in front of you do have Schauffele, then unfortunately you'll have to pivot, because any team at the top of the standings that still has Schauffele, should be using him this week.

Moderately-Chosen Pick: Wyndham Clark – I had Clark in this spot at the BMW, so if you took my advice, congrats, now you can skip to the next guy because you can't use Clark this week. If you didn't use him last week, then I'd take a close look at him in this spot. Clark doesn't have the track record that some of his peers have here, but track record hasn't mattered much to Clark the way he's been playing this season.

Lightly-Chosen Pick: Justin Rose – If you're looking for someone that only you will have this week, then Rose is your guy. He's likely not on anyone's radar entering this week, so you're surely in the clear if you take him. The question then is, can he make it worth your while? I think he can. He's certainly not trending in the right direction, but as I mentioned earlier, that hasn't really mattered much throughout his career.

Buyer Beware: Ludvig Aberg – I wasn't a fan of Aberg as the third-favorite at the BMW and I'm not much of a fan of his this week either. It's been a strange year for Aberg. He started on fire, but ran into some issues while closing that seemed to affect his play soon after. He's since rebounded to have a handful of strong showings, but he's yet to find a win this season. It hasn't been a bad year for Aberg, but it probably can be classified as a disappointment, if for nothing else, because he failed to improve upon his 2025 season. I have no doubt that Aberg will be a top-5 player at some point in his career, but there's something missing right now and I don't think he figures it out until next season.

My Pick: Cameron Young – Well, this didn't play out like I had hoped. I held off on Young all season with the hope that I'd catch him at the right time and that time might not come this season. I passed on Young while he was on a heater earlier this season and he really hasn't been the same guy since. I think he's still capable of being that guy any given week, but I have to admit, I kind of painted myself into a corner with this one. On the bright side, Young did finish 4th here last year, so we know he can get around this course.

View the PGA earnings report to find total winnings and winnings per entry via our fantasy golf stats pages.

FANDUEL PICKS

Upper Range: Xander Schauffele($11,800)

Middle Range: Chris Gotterup ($10,600)

Lower Range: Justin Rose ($8,600)

SURVIVOR LEAGUES

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